Top stories of the week: Expanding Weber’s Skate World, Pensacola homelessness and more

By Brandon Girod, Pensacola News Journal
 4 days ago
Here’s a peek at our weekly subscriber-only stories that reflect not only our best pieces of journalism, but some of the area’s most pressing issues, trends and developments.

The News Journal received several emails over the weekend indicating that Mayor Grover Robinson claimed there was a “spike” in complaints about the behavior of homeless people in the city following the arrest of homeless advocate Michael Kimberl. However, City Hall was unable to corroborate the claim with relevant data. Our story digs further into the claim.

What could Santa Rosa County do with $11 million in state grants? Fund several ‘hot button’ local projects. We list what the projects are in the full story.

Family-friendly fun:Indoor parks, splash pads, zip lines and more

Roller skating has been an off and on again trend for decades. In Milton, the scene is as hot as ever. We write about David Weber, the current owner of Weber’s Skate World, and his plans to expand the operation to include an outdoor track.

Homelessness is one of Pensacola’s most-talked-about issues — and one where the answer is complex. Not everyone is sitting on their hands waiting for the issue to resolve itself. Two Pensacola police officers have decided to step up and help get the homeless off the streets by working in conjunction with advocate Melissa Johnson to connect the homeless to long-lasting and sustainable services.

No data backs up mayor's claim of increase in complaints about homeless

Mayor Grover Robinson kicked off a mini-firestorm over the weekend in an email chain, doubling down at his Monday press conference, in which he openly speculated that the arrest of homeless advocate Michael Kimberl lines up with a "spike" in complaints about the behavior of homeless people in the city.

However, no data exists at City Hall backing up the mayor's claim.

Kimberl was arrested July 13 and charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief with damage under $200 for cutting the lock on a portable toilet rented by the Downtown Improvement Board.

Full story:Mayor claims advocate arrest lines up with spike in homeless calls

$175M from state could help fund 'hot button' local projects

Santa Rosa County staff and officials are working to obtain $11 million from the state to fund half a dozen major projects intended to improve roads, drainage and amenities from Pace to Navarre.

In the upcoming fiscal year, the Florida House is implementing a local support program that allows legislators to request nonrecurring funding for local governments, educational entities or private programs, which support local initiatives.

The current round of funding is capped at $175 million, and the grants must be approved by the Legislative Budget Commission.

Full story:Here's what Santa Rosa, Escambia would do with a cut

Weber's Skate World owner plans outdoor track in Milton for pro events

The roller-skating scene in Milton is set to grow as David Weber — current owner of Weber’s Skate World — has plans in the works to expand his operation to include an outdoor track neighboring the indoor facility.

The ultimate goal will be hosting professional skating events that could draw thousands of athletes, families and fans to the area.

Weber’s outdoor proposal involves the track site, a spectator area and parking spaces. He spoke to the fact that the inside of the track could house additional activities but has not, as of yet, landed on what exactly that will entail.

Full story:Weber's Skate World has plans to make Milton a hub for pro roller skaters

Two Pensacola police officers are helping the homeless off the street

When homeless shelters closed due to the pandemic and dozens of homeless people were camped underneath Interstate 110, Melissa Johnson would attend Pensacola City Council meetings and beg for police assistance helping the homeless.

Despite her efforts, Johnson, the CEO of the nonprofit advocacy organization Fearless Community Inc., never received an official statement guaranteeing police aid.

Full story:Officers helping homeless people by learning their stories, getting them help

However, after the I-110 encampment was dismantled this January, Johnson gained her "own little dispatch for the homeless."

Pensacola Police Department Officers David Partrick and Kenneth McMahon have taken it upon themselves to work in conjunction with Johnson to connect the homeless to long-lasting, sustainable services.

