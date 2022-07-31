ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volunteers 'Cram the Van/Stuff the Truck' with supplies for Okaloosa, Walton schools

By Michael Snyder, Northwest Florida Daily News
FORT WALTON BEACH — The Emerald Coast Association of Realtors held its annual "Cram the Van/Stuff the Truck" school supply donation drive Friday at AJ's on the Bayou.

The associated partnered with the Ocean City-Wright Fire Control District, Lee Nissan, the Fort Walton Beach police and fire departments, and radio station Highway 98 Country.

With a new school year about to begin, the association gets lists of needed supplies from elementary schools across the area, and uses its substantial network of agents to obtain and distribute the donations.

Donations range from essential basics such as writing implements and notebooks to backpacks, and sometimes calculators for high schoolers.

"Some of our families and teachers need help with this, so we are here at AJ's on the Bayou collecting school supplies for Title I schools in Okaloosa and Walton counties," said Dana Topel, chair of the association's Community Affairs and Military Outreach (CAMO) committee. "Having our first responders here also gives people a way to get to know them and the work they do in the community."

Subscribers:New principals are coming to six schools in Okaloosa, one in Walton

The grades are in!:Okaloosa schools earn A in 2021-2022 assessments

School starts Aug. 2 in Walton County and Aug.10 in Okaloosa County.

"For those of you who are interested in donating after this event, you can drop off school supplies or donations for elementary and middle school kids at the association's main office at 10 Hollywood Blvd. S.E. in Fort Walton Beach," Topel said.

