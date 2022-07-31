ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

St. Cloud School of Rock performance is Thursday at the Paramount

By Sarah Colburn
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SBlJR_0gzT9g9b00

Two years into the founding of the School of Rock, mothers Mary Kelm and Ruth Steffes began coordinating the program.

Their sons were just out of elementary school and Kelm’s son played guitar while Steffes’ son played drums.

The two mothers met through their kids and when the program organizer said she was stepping down, they knew they had to step up.

“This was the highlight of the year for our sons,” Steffes said. “We knew we had to keep it going.”

And, they have.

In partnership with the Wirth Center for the Performing Arts, the two women work behind the scenes, coordinating staff and students for the camp venture.

Students spend 15 hours in rehearsal over the course of six camp days, they are separated into groups where they choose a band name, pose for photos and create a band promotion poster. They hit the Paramount Center for the Arts stage Thursday with two finished rock songs for the final performance.

“The pieces have to be perfect, polished and ready to go,” Steffes said.

The program is run with the help of 11 instructors including a travelling voice teacher. There are also four student instructors who have been in the program before and serve as mentors.

The School of Rock is open to kids in grades six through 12 and the focus is truly on the rock music genre.

“This is not a battle of the bands in any way, shape or form,” Steffes said. “We encourage the kids to be very supportive of each other’s bands. It’s just very cooperative rather than competitive.”

Each year is a little different, but this year there are 60 students participating who are part of 10 different bands. Some of the younger bands feature the work of four or five kids while the largest band includes trumpets and saxophone and features 11 students.

As kids focus on the music, Steffes said they have to learn to work together and compromise as they choose their music and are patient with team members who might not be as polished.

“They have a blast,” Steffes said. “They’re here because they want to be and they have so much fun.”Throughout the years, the School of Rock’s annual concert has developed quite a following. Steffes said they’ve had audiences as big as 700 people or more.

While most audience members are parents, relatives and friends of the students performing, she said there’s a St. Cloud contingent of people from the public who just come for the rockin’ tunes.

“We have a following of community members that absolutely love this concert,” she said. “They just love seeing young people succeeding and performing, it’s uplifting and they come back every year.”

If you go

The School of Rock concert is open to the public. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert begins at 7 p.m. Thursday. Tickets are available for $15 at the Paramount Center for the Arts box office or online at paramountarts.org. The concert includes performances by the 10 bands, an instructor band and a student teacher band. The performance culminates with all the musicians joining together for one grand finale song.

Comments / 1

Related
visitroseville.com

Minnesota State Fair – Where to stay, Parking and How to Save

The Minnesota State Fair is just days away from starting and we couldn’t be more excited. Whether you go for the food, the rides, the animals, or the music, there is sure to be something for everyone. This year’s fair will be another year with record-setting attendance so now is the time to start planning your trip. Let us give you tips on where to stay, where to buy tickets, and more.
ROSEVILLE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
St. Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Entertainment
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Government
visitshakopee.org

Fun for the Whole Family at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival

The Minnesota Renaissance Festival is celebrating its 51st season! The country’s largest Renaissance Festival features live jousting, street performers, an artisan marketplace with over 250 vendors, tasty eats, family-friendly activities, and more. The festival is held weekends August 20-October 2, 2022, plus Monday, September 5 and Friday, September 30,...
SHAKOPEE, MN
willmarradio.com

Minnesota Mega Millions winner steps forward

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota State Lottery officials say a first-time Mega Millions player has stepped forward to claim a one-million-dollar prize. The winner, who’s choosing to remain anonymous, bought two quick-pick tickets at a Holiday Station Store in Forest Lake. The ticket matched all but one number in Friday’s drawing. Another million-dollar Mega Millions winning ticket in Minnesota has not yet been claimed. It was purchased at Casey’s General Store in Fridley.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

What to do in Minnesota: 3 things happening this weekend (Aug. 5-7)

(FOX 9) - Take a sail, grab a bite from a food truck, and more this weekend!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. The sixth annual St. Paul Food Truck Festival is back at Union Depot in Lowertown St. Paul this Saturday, Aug. 6. From noon-10 p.m., you can sample a wide array of food from more than 45 trucks.
MINNESOTA STATE
Northland FAN 106.5

Minnesota Home To Be Featured On Ugliest House In America

Ope! If you want to see one of the ugliest homes in Minnesota, you have a chance in just a few days. Of course, we mean this in the best way possible. There have been some very interesting homes for sale in Minnesota in recent times. Some are shocking. Some are beautiful. Some are downright strange! For example, a recent home for sale in St. Cloud is one of the most colorful homes I have ever seen.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount Pictures#The School Of Rock#Rock Band#Rock Music#St Cloud School Of Rock
knsiradio.com

25th Avenue North Closing Next Week in St. Cloud

(KNSI) – Starting next week, 25th Avenue North is closed between 1st Street North and 8th Street North in St. Cloud. The road resurfacing work is slated to begin on Monday, August 8th. The city’s engineering department does not expect the affected area to be reopened until early September. The estimate is weather dependent.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota State Fair announces 2 more new food vendors

(FOX 9) - In addition to its already expansive list of new foods for its 2022 celebration, the Great Minnesota Get-Together has announced two new vendors. There are 38 official new foods and 10 new food vendors at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair, bringing the total to nearly 500 foods and about 300 different concession locations throughout the fairgrounds. This year’s fair runs from Thursday, Aug. 25, to Monday, Sept. 5.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE

30 people apply for St. Paul police chief job, 16 are 'qualified'

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minneapolis and St. Paul Police Departments are still in the midst of nationwide searches for new police chiefs. On Wednesday, KARE 11 learned that the mayor's office extended the application period to Friday, August 5 to encourage more candidates to apply. The job officially...
SAINT PAUL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Southern Minnesota News

Heat indexes as high as 115 recorded in Minnesota Tuesday

Hot day summer concept closeup thermometer with warm color tone. Heat indexes as high as 115 were recorded in Minnesota on Tuesday. Mankato reached a heat index of 108, with New Ulm right behind that at 107. In St. James, the heat index reached 105 degrees, while Waseca’s hit a heat index of 100.
MINNESOTA STATE
srperspective.com

‘We really like it here’

BUSINESS PROFILE: REALIFE COOPERATIVE AT MUELLER GARDENS. Cooperative living in a peaceful St. Cloud neighborhood. Some people enjoy owning a home close to the city where they can shop, visit museums, or attend an entertainment venue. Others may prefer living in a country setting where they can enjoy nature in a peaceful surrounding.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

When Mother Nature Attacked My Parking Spot

From time to time I post on my neighborhood over by SCSU. There is always something going on involving the police. Drug busts, gunshots and, of course, the case of the scorned girlfriend that rammed here boyfriend's parked car several times in a rage. Sometimes, I swear, I could just...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
282K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information from Central Minnesota.

 http://sctimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy