SMALL TALK: Socialist candidates knock doors in West Chester

9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia Thompson
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Major discount grocery store chain opens another location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Pennsylvania Deli was just Named One of the Best in the United StatesTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Montco GOP Tries To Fend Off Anti-Semitism Charge By Claiming Shapiro And Democrats Are Terrible
The Montgomery County Republican Committee (MCRC/@MontoPaGOP), responded with a series of Tweets to a charge of Anti-semitism made by Montgomery County Democratic Committee Chair, Jason Salus on Twitter. Salus wrote – Montgomery County GOP Chair Liz Havey aided and abetted this unacceptable hatred and antisemitism that has no place in...
Toomey to Giordano: Fetterman is a Giant Version of AOC
Today, Dom led off the Dom Giordano Program by discussing a previewing a reveal of what he was all dressed up for yesterday, teasing that he gave an interview to a large source based on the topic of conservative radio.
Three Chester County women to be honored by March of Dimes
WEST CHESTER — The March of Dimes is revealing the most remarkable women impacting business, health and public service in Chester County. All three women will be honored at the 33rd annual Chester County Salute to Women of Achievement Dinner being held on Oct. 12, at the Desmond Hotel in Malvern.
Chester County to take part in Overdose Awareness Day with ‘Night of Light’
WEST CHESTER — As part of Chester County’s commitment to tackle the opioid epidemic, the county’s Department of Drug & Alcohol Services announces participation in International Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday, Aug. 31. On this day, the county will join communities around the world in encouraging residents,...
Lots of activities planned in Kennett Square through end of the year
KENNETT SQUARE — “Live in the sunshine,” declared Ralph Waldo Emerson, the 19th century American philosopher, abolitionist and poet who led the transcendentalist movement. A crux tenet of the transcendental movement found there to be inherent goodness in people and nature. And this summer, there is much...
Rittenhouse Square has 160 new benches with a built-in center bar. Is it an accessibility feature, or hostile architecture?
The crowds that flock to Rittenhouse Square will find brand new benches lining the Center City park. They’re larger to account for the square’s growing popularity, per the group that paid for them, but still have a central armrest, a feature that’s been called out as “hostile architecture.”
EXCLUSIVE: Advanced Fence Systems Customers Say Bucks County Company Took Thousands, Never Finished Work
LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office says it is investigating nearly a dozen complaints involving Advanced Fence Systems out of Levittown. Multiple customers say the company took thousands of dollars of deposits but never finished the work. Some of those customers are describing their experiences exclusively to Eyewitness News. Leslie Rothberg wanted to install a picket fence outside her home here in Lower Makefield Township near Yardley to keep her dogs inside her yard and to keep deer out. “This hasn’t really done what I needed it to do,” Rothberg said. A receipt shows Rothberg paid a deposit of more than...
Food aid for college students gets funding boost
The head of the West Chester Food Bank expressed gratitude for the $1 million state funding that will help to tackle the growing problem of food insecurity on Pennsylvania college campuses — three in Chester and Delaware counties among them — included in this year’s state budget.
Introducing Lehigh Valley Style's 2022 Influential Women of the Year
In February, Lehigh Valley Style introduced five Influential Men of the Year. Now, the ladies are getting a well-deserved turn in the spotlight. Meet five women who are making waves in the community in their own ways—advocacy, outreach, healing and hope. The Lehigh Valley is a better place because of them.
Democrats: Mastriano’s pursuit of extremist voters makes him unfit to serve as governor
HARRISBURG, PA – Last week, a group of faith leaders and elected officials gathered at Philadelphia’s Holocaust memorial, where they renounced Republican gubernatorial Doug Mastriano’s for his campaign’s use of an online haven for hate speech. It was part of a steadily rising wave of condemnation...
Have Philly Democrats Finally Had Their Fill of Larry Krasner?
In 2017, a Philadelphia police officer shot an armed felon who was attempting to escape during a traffic stop. Philadelphia district attorney Larry Krasner charged the police officer with murder. The officer intended to assert that deadly force was justified under Pennsylvania law, which permits such force either to prevent death or serious bodily injury, or when necessary to stop someone attempting to escape while in possession of a deadly weapon. Krasner didn’t like the “escape” portion of the law, so he engaged in a series of maneuvers in an attempt to change the law for the police officer’s trial, well after the conduct in question. Every court that looked at the issue disagreed with Krasner – most recently, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. In a biting concurrence, a Democratic justice ripped into Krasner’s tactics and said that it was necessary to “pull back the curtain” on the district attorney’s conduct.
Berks County election director resigns after scrutiny, lawsuit over election problems
Berks is one of three counties sued by the commonwealth for allegedly not properly certifying the May’ primary results. In a three-sentence statement Tuesday, Berks County officials said the director of elections, Paige Riegner, resigned last week. An attempt to reach Riegner for comment Tuesday was unsuccessful but a county official shared some, albeit vague, insights about her departure.
Construction boom continues in Kennett; nearly 170 luxury lofts coming to West State Street
KENNETT SQUARE —Kennett Square, widely known as a destination town with its many brewpubs and annual events such as the Mushroom Festival and Kennett Run, has become one of the most popular municipalities in Chester County in which to live. Construction of new homes is underway at the corner...
Drivers overcharged for E-ZPass tolls on NJ & PA bridge
If you paid your toll on the Route 1 Trenton-Morrisville Bridge between February and July using E-ZPass you'll want to check your statement for a possible overcharge. The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission said that some drivers may have been charged a $9 toll instead of the $1.25 between February and July due because of a problem in the E-ZPass reader in the second lane from the left, according to spokesman Joe Donnelly. It is also known as Lane 4.
Delaware DMV, resident take fight to court over ‘perceived profanity’ on vanity tag
DOVER, Del. — A federal judge on Monday refused to dismiss a lawsuit filed against Delaware government officials who recalled a vanity license plate issued to a breast cancer survivor because of what the state transportation secretary described as a “perceived profanity.”. The judge said in a ruling...
Upcoming programs at Phoenixville Public Library
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual presentation from Delaware’s Mt. Cuba Center, “Show-Stopping Autumn Perennials,” on Monday, Aug. 8, at 7:00 PM. Mt. Cuba’s Leah Brooks will be the presenter. Attendees are invited to explore the broad palette of native perennials that bring color, texture, and visual interest to the autumn garden. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://bit.ly/3b5cPaP. Email mpinto@ccls.org or call 610-933-3013 x132 for more information.
Cost Of Water, Sewer Service Dramatically Increases For Aqua Customers In Philadelphia Suburbs
SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — The cost of water and sewer service is going up dramatically in one part of the region. That’s on top of the inflationary pressures we are all feeling at the kitchen table and at the gas pump. It seems new rate increases for Aqua Water customers were phased in recently, leaving some stunned. Suddenly that flush or run of the tap is costing more in the Philadelphia suburbs. Some customers reported a jolt when opening their Aqua bills in the last few weeks. “It’s only my wife and I. Usually around maybe $35, $40. I think the last one...
A tour of dead and dying malls around Philadelphia, monuments to a bygone age
Malls were once as iconic to American culture as baseball and apple pie. With their soaring atriums, cool fountains, and lushly faux-tropical gardens, shopping malls were quasi-public spaces designed to replicate the downtown shopping experience for residents of the fast-growing suburbs of the 20th century. Now, battered by pandemic shutdowns...
Upland Square shopping center off Route 100 in Montgomery County sold for $85.7M
Upland Square, a 400,716-square-foot retail shopping center in Montgomery County, has been sold for $85.7 million, according to a statement from Institutional Property Advisors. The sale of the West Pottsgrove Township property does not include an AMC Theatre and some free-standing properties, Brad Nathanson of Institutional Property Advisors said in...
Register now for 10th annual Chester County Single Mothers’ Conference
WEST CHESTER — Registration is open now for the 10th annual Chester County Single Mothers’ Conference, which is free to all single moms and includes free childcare and lunch. Debuting a new format and location, single moms can register for a morning or afternoon session of workshops, guest speakers, pampering and resource fair, all title sponsored by Benchmark Federal Credit Union.
