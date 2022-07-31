ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

Kitchen incubator opens in Indianapolis City Market

The Indianapolis Black Chamber of Commerce is kicking off Black Business Month with a new spot at City Market. Its called "SOUL of the City," a kitchen incubator that's home to four restaurants and caterers. All of the operators are first-time business owners. Anita Williams, chair of the Indianapolis Black...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFYI

Three Indianapolis neighborhoods form new Fountain Fletcher District

Starting Thursday, the commercial areas in Fountain Square, Fletcher Place and North Square will be known collectively as the “Fountain Fletcher District.”. In 2018, the Indianapolis City-County Council approved an economic improvement district (EID) for Fountain Fletcher. Fountain Fletcher District Manager Laura Giffel said work has since been underway...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
There are Catacombs Under Indianapolis – This is What They Look Like

Did you know that running underneath central Indiana are some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Where Is Sherman? Miami’s Garden

INDIANAPOLIS– Your next trip to tropical paradise begins with a drive to Indy’s northwest side. Sherman is gabbing a bite at a new restaurant lounge that promises to serve a Miami vibe here in Indy!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Hoosier cities ranked among most affordable

Four Indiana cities are included on the 2022 list of cities with the lowest cost of living in America. The ranking from Niche.com, which focuses on public data on schools and neighborhoods, was compiled based on factors including median tax rates, median rent, and food costs. The website compiled the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Current Publishing

Westfield obtains two appraisals for Grand Park

The City of Westfield has obtained two appraisals for the Grand Park Sports Complex as officials consider selling the park or entering into a public-private partnership. Integra Realty Resources, based in Indianapolis, appraised the 387.75-acre parcel for $80 million, while a second appraisal by Charles R. Mills Jr. was for $90 million, according to the city.
WESTFIELD, IN
963xke.com

Indiana distillery introduces nostalgic toasted marshmallow bourbon

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – One Indiana distillery with local ties has a playful new take on bourbon. Hotel Tango Distillery just unveiled its latest offering – a nostalgic toasted marshmallow-flavored bourbon. Hotel Tango Distillery, a veteran-owned brand that creates “premium, disciplined” spirits launched its ‘Shmallow Toasted Marshmallow Bourbon....
INDIANA STATE
Arnita M. Williams

A culturally-diverse sector in Indianapolis lies within 2 ½-square miles in the heart of the city

Mary Clark - Founder and Executive Director - International Marketplace Global Village Welcome CenterImage credit: Arnita M. Williams. A 2 ½-square mile area within the Lafayette Square district on the west side of the city is the most diverse area in Indianapolis. Boundaries between Lafayette Road on the east, North High School Road to the west, West 30th Street to the south, and West 46th Street on the north “are now home to more than 850 ethnic businesses and counting.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Pandemic layoff led to ice cream business in Fishers

INDIANAPOLIS — Sometimes a layoff is the path to achieving your dream. Take Ben and Tiffany Schlueter for example. When Ben was laid off from his financial services job at the start of the pandemic, the couple found themselves with more time to research a long-held desire to own a local, family-friendly business.
FISHERS, IN
readthereporter.com

Patton: Westfield’s taxpayers left holding the bag on Grand Park

Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
WESTFIELD, IN
Current Publishing

Noblesville company strikes deal with Sam’s Club

When Jennifer Wiese started baking healthy snacks in her kitchen in 2008, she had no idea that the endeavor would eventually lead to a deal with Sam’s Club and Walmart. Her company, Bee Free, recently received a “golden ticket” at Walmart’s ninth annual Open Call. The...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
indyschild.com

Hidden Paradise Campground: Hidden Gem 1-Hour from Indianapolis

About an hour away from downtown Indianapolis lies Hidden Paradise Campground, a family-friendly place to experience the area’s natural beauty. Visitors will find quarry swimming on the spring-fed “Dream Lake” — a 20-foot-deep lake amid high limestone cliffs. It offers a designated swimming area with all...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
foodmanufacturing.com

Skjodt-Barrett to Expand Indiana Facility

LEBANON, Ind. — Skjodt-Barrett Contract Packaging LLC announced the expansion of its Lebanon facility, more than doubling their manufacturing footprint and bringing an estimated $58 million capital investment to the community. The 340,000-square-foot expansion will include additional production lines and freezer space with increased employment. The current facility, owned...
LEBANON, IN

