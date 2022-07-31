California not counting methane leaks from idle wells

www.fox46.com
Firefighters make gains against deadly California fire
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters have gotten their first hold on California’s deadliest and most destructive fire of the year and expected that the blaze would remain stalled through the weekend. The McKinney Fire near the Oregon border was 10% contained as of Thursday morning and bulldozers...
NY fines Robinhood Crypto $30M for skirting banking rules
NEW YORK (AP) — The crypto division of the online brokerage Robinhood will pay a $30 million penalty to New York state for failing to comply with regulations governing money laundering and cybersecurity, the state’s Department of Financial Services announced Tuesday. The department said an examination of Robinhood...
