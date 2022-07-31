ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm City, FL

Chic, remodeled island home has ‘Old Florida’ feel

Since purchasing the two-story house at 1460 Club Dr., Greg and Sherri Knapp have turned it into a resort-like oasis in the oft-overlooked South Central Beach neighborhood a few blocks south of the 17th Street Causeway that is filled with old-growth live oak trees. The couple first came to Vero...
Alina Andras

4 beautiful but underrated beaches in Florida

There is no doubt that Florida has some of the most wonderful beaches in the country and the fact that lots of Americans choose to spend their holidays in Florida, over and over again, stands as proof of that. If you are one of them and you have been to Florida before then you know that there are lots of amazing places to discover. However, there are a few places that are more popular than others and most people would choose to go there. But those that love exploring, know that there are many beautiful beaches around that are often overlooked simply because they are not so well-known. And that's what this article is all about: four beautiful but underrated beaches in Florida that you should visit next time you get the chance. Here's what made it on the list:
15th Annual Tour de Turtles Underway from Disney’s Vero Beach Resort

The 15th annual Tour de Turtles is shaping up to be an epic journey for our two female sea turtles, Neytiri and Ronal. The turtles, sponsored by the Disney Conservation Fund and Disney Cruise Line, began their “migration marathon” from their nesting beaches at Disney’s Vero Beach Resort to feeding grounds in The Bahamas, Caribbean and beyond. Through satellite telemetry, researchers from the Sea Turtle Conservancy (STC) and Disney Conservation Team Wildlife will track the two female turtles to determine how far they swim during the migration season.
What was this building for in Sebastian?

What was this building originally intended to be in Sebastian, Florida? It’s now the Pareidolia Brewing Company. Have you ever been to the Pareidolia Brewing Company in Sebastian?. Note: Make sure you signup for the Sebastian Daily Newsletter to stay informed with everything going on in Sebastian, Florida.
Sebastian’s Roadside Restaurant features Seafood Gumbo

Seafood Gumbo is only on Tuesdays at Sebastian’s Roadside Restaurant. It’s spicey and has a lot of great ingredients. Have you ever been to Sebastian’s Roadside Restaurant in Sebastian, Florida? Let us know in the VIDEO comments!. Note: Make sure you signup for the Sebastian Daily Newsletter...
Vanilla Ice wants to transform historic Lake Worth Beach building into pop-culture museum, brewery

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Vanilla Ice is working to transform an historic building in downtown Lake Worth Beach into a pop-culture museum and brewery. The "Ice Ice Baby" rapper and host of the DIY Network's "The Vanilla Ice Project," who lives in Wellington, showed off his latest renovation project – gutting the 1922 Masonic building on Lake Avenue, near City Hall, and restoring the property to its 100-year-old splendor.
New device helps battle hair loss

BOCA RATON, Fla. – The American Hair Loss Association estimates that at least 80 million men and women in the US are currently experiencing some level of hair loss but there’s a newly approved device that can help support hair follicles. Michael Jondle is just 26 years old...
Port St. Lucie Breaks Ground at The Port District

Port St. Lucie - Wednesday August 4, 2022: The City of Port St Lucie broke ground Wednesday at the Port District on the park and playground infrastructure and improvement project. It marks the start of a 270-day construction project that has been nearly a decade in the making. Ferreira Construction,...
Live roaches under prep tables, flies landing on glasses among issues that shut down 2 restaurants

Flies, roaches and storage of food on the floor were among the issues that shut down two restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and bar inspections that happen weekly and spotlight places ...
Wildfire fully contained in Micco

We’re on the scene where at a wildfire in Micco, Florida. The fire is in Brevard County. Its now fully contained. No injuries, and no threat to structures. Fire was reported about 90 minutes ago. Note: Make sure you signup for the Sebastian Daily Newsletter to stay informed with...
More Chick-fil-A Battles and an Unexplained Boca Robbery

Neighbors opposed to another Chick-fil-A in East Boca Raton didn’t come to last month’s planning and zoning board meeting just with their grievances. They came with their attorney. The owner of the Best Western Hotel at 2700 North Federal Highway wants to redevelop the roughly 3.5-acre site into...
5 Florida players become Mega Milllions millionaires

While the jackpot-winning ticket in last Friday’s Mega Millions drawing was sold in the Chicago area, five lucky people in Florida also hit it big. Two lucky players each won $1 million and three lucky players each won $2 million. The winning tickets matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Mega Ball number.
Crews contain 50-acre Brevard County wildfire, officials say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Fire crews responded to a Brevard County wildfire Wednesday afternoon that endangered several structures near Sebastian, according to the Florida Forest Service. Officials said that the wildfire — dubbed “Iris Fire” — spread approximately 50 acres near 9335 Honeysuckle Drive. The Florida Forest Service’s website...
