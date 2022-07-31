Why I Own Chipotle Stock

www.fool.com
Motley Fool
Why Camping World Holdings Stock Jumped 18% on Wednesday
Higher prices helped the company set another sales record. Keep an eye on the company's inventory, as demand for RVs may decline in a recession.
Motley Fool
Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought
A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn't dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation.
Motley Fool
3 Reasons to Load Up On Mastercard Stock Right Now
The company's net profit margin increased to 45% as the payments network gets more efficient with scale. Even in a less than ideal economy, Mastercard is poised to keep expanding at a brisk pace.
Motley Fool
Pagaya Stock Is Up 1,150% in 2 Weeks. Is It a Buy?
Pagaya revealed a very low float in its recent registration statement. Shares have surged as investors have driven the price higher and because there are practically no shares to short. The company has potential but is also likely dealing with operational issues right now.
Motley Fool
10 Best Stocks to Buy Now in August
August is here, and I have 10 stocks...
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart
When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
Motley Fool
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Bursting with Long-Term Potential
Watsco's latest earnings highlight the quality in the high-yield stock. A leading producer of titanium dioxide, Tronox will pay investors to sit back and do nothing while watching the company grow.
Motley Fool
1 Monster Metaverse Stock Down 58% to Buy Now
Meta Platforms posted its first-ever drop in revenue during the second quarter of 2022. With that aside, it's observing rapid growth in its new short-form video Reels format on Instagram. The company continued to make substantial investments in the metaverse.
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks That Could Be in the Next Generation of FAANG Stocks
The FAANG stocks produced market-beating returns over the past decade. Block and Cloudflare share common qualities with those tech giants.
Motley Fool
This Warren Buffett Analogy Makes Picking Your Own Stocks a Slam Dunk
When recruiting basketball players, it makes sense to focus on the 7-footers instead of the 5-footers. Likewise, you can increase your odds of investing success and save time by developing a set of quick criteria for screening stocks.
Motley Fool
Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Bolting Higher Today
Earlier this year, BioCryst's lead clinical candidate was put on partial hold by the FDA for safety reasons. Today, the biotech announced that the drug's clinical program will be allowed to resume under a revised protocol.
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks That Just Hit Setbacks: Are They Buys?
DexCom's top-line growth rates have dropped, but the future still looks bright thanks to new products and a long runway. Meta Platforms' revenue declined in the second quarter, but there are many more ways it can continue to monetize its sizable user base.
Motley Fool
Why Ecovyst Stock Dropped as Much as 19% Today
Ecovyst announced that a stock offering was taking place. The company isn't selling the stock, a large shareholder is. Investors reacted as you might expect, noting that Ecovyst plans to buy about half the offering.
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Down 76% to Buy and Hold
Teladoc reported a disappointing loss during the second quarter. However, the company's business continues to grow in important ways. The current woes offer an opportunity to purchase its shares on the dip.
Motley Fool
Why Beyond Meat Stock Fell 7% on Thursday
The stock might stay under pressure if net losses continue.
Motley Fool
Here's Why Coinbase Stock Surged 39% Today. Is Now the Time to Buy?
Coinbase is teaming with the world's largest asset management firm, BlackRock, to provide crypto assets to institutional investors. On Thursday, it was reported that Coinbase is partnering with investment firm BlackRock to begin offering cryptocurrencies as an option for institutional investors. Coinbase stock soared as high as $112.92 per share,...
Motley Fool
Why Confluent Stock Popped Today
Confluent's earnings and revenue beat Wall Street's consensus estimates. The company's cloud revenue spiked 139% from the year-ago quarter.
Motley Fool
Why Roku Stock Popped on Thursday
A high-profile streaming service will be joining Roku's platform. The company also got some positive commentary from a Wall Street analyst.
Motley Fool
Why MGM Resorts Stock Jumped After Earnings
MGM reported a record quarter from the Las Vegas Strip as demand has returned in spades. MGM China is still almost non-existent with lockdowns hitting results. Management also bought back a whopping $1.1 billion in stock during the quarter.
Motley Fool
Here's What Investors Should Know About Amazon's Potential Acquisition of One Medical
Amazon has strategically broadened its empire in recent years. The $4.1 trillion healthcare market presents it with a massive opportunity. The company's wide array of resources positions it to succeed in the healthcare space.
