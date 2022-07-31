ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oklahoman

Guest column: Families need tax relief. Here's what Oklahoma can do

By Ben Lepak
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RuGy4_0gzT79o300

Runaway inflation, the possibility of a looming recession and anti-growth policies from the federal government are creating a 1970s-style outlook for the American economy. The remedy the last time the country faced such headwinds was an economic revolution, led by economists like Milton Friedman and Art Laffer and elected leaders like Ronald Reagan and Jack Kemp. The “supply-siders,” as they were called, understood a common-sense proposition: If you want more of something, tax it less.

Now, as back then, the thing we need more of is private sector investment in the production of goods and services — a boost to the “supply side” of the economy. Oklahoma is poised to lead the way for the rest of the country if it can capitalize on the opportunity provided by this summer’s ongoing special legislative sessions and deliver a Supply Side Economics Revival in the form of bold, meaningful tax reform.

What would that reform look like? First and foremost, the Legislature should put Oklahoma on a path to eliminating the personal income tax. Income taxes inhibit capital investment, the juice that makes the engine of the economy hum. Full elimination of the personal income tax should be the goal, but getting there while adequately funding state government will take time.

As a first step — one that would spark a significant supply-side boost in its own right — Oklahoma should replace the current income tax structure with a 2.75% flat tax, phased in over several years. In the first year of implementation, that would mean collapsing all of Oklahoma’s six income tax brackets, which top out at 4.75%, into one tax rate of 4.25%. At the same time, lawmakers should raise the standard deduction from $6,350 to $10,350 when the new single bracket tax is implemented, ensuring tax relief for all taxpayers, not just those at the top.

In every subsequent year, provided state revenues grow at a rate of 1.5% or more, that flat tax rate should be cut an additional half a percent until the 2.75% rate is reached. Implementation of a lower, flatter tax will provide immediate inflation relief to individuals and families while stimulating supply-side investment and growth.

Besides lowering personal income taxes, lawmakers should also modernize business taxes and eliminate the most economically unproductive taxes on capital investment, since taxing investment limits the growth of the supply side of the economy. For instance, Oklahoma’s antiquated franchise tax — a business tax levied just for the privilege of existing in Oklahoma ― discourages investment and generates little revenue for the state. Our franchise tax, then, accomplishes nothing productive for the state. Lawmakers should repeal it immediately.

Similarly, our “throwback rule” punishes Oklahoma businesses by treating income made out of state as though it were earned in Oklahoma, resulting in steeper tax bills for companies. This obscure rule encourages businesses to relocate to other states or not come here in the first place, depriving us of jobs, investment and state revenue. This is another backward provision that should be stricken from the books.

Another reform that would spur supply-side investment while supporting Oklahoma businesses would be to create a significant exemption from local property taxes for tangible personal property (think equipment, machinery, and farm implements). Such an exemption would take thousands of small businesses and farmers off the property tax rolls entirely. Since the revenue collected is dispersed to numerous entities, and the overall amount collected is small, the bang for the buck on such an exemption is hard to beat.

Oklahoma has real challenges in front of us. In the short term, families are experiencing financial pain from inflation. In the long term, we are competing against 49 other states and the rest of the world to provide a location that attracts business growth and investment. However, every challenge comes with opportunity, and lawmakers now have a golden opportunity to deliver a Supply Side Economics Revival that eases inflation while laying the foundations for sustained prosperity.

Ben Lepak is the executive director of the State Chamber Research Foundation.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Oklahoma, 25 other states file lawsuit over USDA nondiscrimination clause

26 state attorneys generals, including Oklahoma attorney general John O’Connor, have filed a lawsuit against the Biden Administration. The lawsuit is directed at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, who released new guidance aimed at protecting LGBTQI+ students who receive federal nutritional assistance at school earlier this year. The amended...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma Legislature#Tax Brackets#Tax Deductions#Federal Income Tax#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#American
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Outcome of Kansas Vote Could Impact Oklahomans Abortion Access

TULSA, Okla. — A statewide vote in Kansas happening on Tuesday could impact how far Oklahomans will have to drive to get an abortion in the future. On Tuesday, August 2nd, Kansas will vote on two ballot measures which, when broken down into simple terms, amends the state constitution to allow state lawmakers the right to regulate abortions in the State of Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
kswo.com

Oklahoma House bill to pause new Marijuana licenses

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - A recently passed Oklahoma house bill will pause new licenses to sell, grow, or process marijuana. HB 3208 is pausing new licenses, due to a severe backlog within the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority’s database. That moratorium was supposed to begin Monday, but was delayed...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Oklahoma will stop granting licenses to grow, sell marijuana

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma will stop giving out new licenses to grow, sell, or process marijuana at the end of August. The moratorium was supposed to start Monday, but the application deadline was extended at the last minute. The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority admitted it made a mistake...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma lawmakers concerned about possible national security threat

OKLAHOMA CITY — Several Oklahoma lawmakers are concerned about what they call a national security threat. These lawmakers said Chinese and other foreign companies are buying up land in the state and around the country. Rep. Frank Lucas is joining a group of lawmakers calling on the federal government...
oklahomawatch.org

What Legislators Did Instead of Funding Voter-Approved Criminal Justice Reforms

Oklahoma voters sent a message in 2016: Stop sending people to prison on minor drug and property crimes. Direct money saved to counties for drug and mental health treatment. State lawmakers still haven’t gotten the second half of that. Nearly seven years later, not a dime has been invested...
KXII.com

Oklahoma climbs to No. 5 in the nation for good highway bridge conditions

OKLAHOMA (KXII) - The Oklahoma Department of Transportation announced Oklahoma has reached No. 5 in the nation for good highway bridge conditions. The press release claimed results suggested Oklahoma’s state bridges remains advanced in a national ranking for good bridge conditions. Bridge reconstruction projects and repairs made in 2021 helped move Oklahoma up to No. 5 in the nation for the first time.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Inflation causes issues for Oklahoma mom whose son shows pigs

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma mom had to make a difficult decision due to inflation for her son who shows pigs. Inflation affects more than gas and groceries. Families are seeing the rising costs of things like feed and oats for their animals. One Oklahoma mom said her son’s...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
794K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy