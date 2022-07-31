www.thecheyennepost.com
Selena Gomez in final talks to produce Working Girl reboot
Selena Gomez is in talks to produce a reboot of the 1980s rom-com classic 'Working Girl'. According to Deadline, the 'Only Murders in the Building' star is in final negotiations to revive the 1988 Mike Nichols flick, which starred Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford and Sigourney Weaver. The critically-acclaimed blockbuster told...
Demi Lovato using she/her pronouns
Demi Lovato has gone back to using she/her pronouns. The 'Confident' hitmaker came out as non-binary last year and expressed a preference for gender neutral they/them terms, but she is now "feeling more feminine" as she is "such a fluid person." Speaking on the 'Spout' podcast, Demi - who has...
Tyler Perry paid Cecily Tyson 1m for a day
Tyler Perry once paid the late Cicely Tyson $1 million for just one day of work. The 57-year-old actor "took care" of the veteran actress - who died in February 2021 aged 96 - by offering her a hefty pay deal to appear in his movie 'Why Did I Get Married?' because she hadn't been "well compensated" early in her career and is thankful he was able to give her "some security" and make her feel "valued".
Rodney Carrington to Perform in Cheyenne
Triple threat RODNEY CARRINGTON just announced additional tour stops on his ongoing LET ME IN! Tour, including a visit to the Cheyenne Civic Center on Thursday, November 3. Carrington’s witty and mature comedy is curated and shared through his music, standup, writing, and acting. Carrington’s most recent single, “Let Me In,” is now available for streaming and download on all music streaming platforms.
Batgirl scrapped by Warner Bros
Warner Bros has scrapped 'Batgirl'. Although the movie - starring Leslie Grace as the titular heroine - has completed shooting, Warner Bros reportedly made the decision to scrap it after it was received poorly by test audiences. A source told The New York Post's Page Six: "They think an unspeakable...
‘I'm awesome. It doesn't bother me. It's a free world’: The most epic celebrity clapbacks
The Internet feels like an opening bottomless jar full of people who apparently don't have much to do other than sending negative messages to celebrities, who, despite the fact that they usually rather avoid playing along, they have defended themselves in very ingenious ways with epic clapbacks. From Billie Eilish,...
Lottie Moss wants to be an actress
Lottie Moss wants to move into acting. The 24-year-old model revealed that she has finished reading an exciting script and is hopeful about landing the role. She tweeted: "Just got through the most exciting script can’t wait to base all of my happiness on getting this role." Lottie, who...
Britney Spears slams Catholic church for refusing to host her wedding
Britney Spears has slammed a Catholic church for refusing to host her wedding. The ‘Toxic’ singer, 40, said her nuptials with Sam Asghari couldn’t be held at St Monica Catholic Church in Santa Monica, California, as she wasn’t a practicing member – but claimed she was stopped from attending due to Covid restrictions.
