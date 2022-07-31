Tyler Perry once paid the late Cicely Tyson $1 million for just one day of work. The 57-year-old actor "took care" of the veteran actress - who died in February 2021 aged 96 - by offering her a hefty pay deal to appear in his movie 'Why Did I Get Married?' because she hadn't been "well compensated" early in her career and is thankful he was able to give her "some security" and make her feel "valued".

