The Donatell Diary: 5 Takeaways

Steal of the NFL Draft? Former Michigan State WR turning heads in Vikings camp
After 4 seasons at Michigan State, Jalen Nailor is looking to make an impact at the next level. Nailor originally pledged to Arizona State but decommitted after then-head coach Todd Graham’s firing, ultimately playing for the Spartans. His yards-per-catch total of 19.8 led the B1G in 2020, coming 2nd in the conference in that category with 18.8 YPC in 2021.
Rams WR Cooper Kupp Responds to Vikings' Justin Jefferson Comments
Two of the league's best receivers don't see eye to eye on their positional rankings.
Vikings Training Camp Recap, Day 7: Zach Davidson, Patrick Peterson, Greg Joseph
The Vikings' second padded practice of camp featured plenty of notable performances.
ESPN places all-time leading rusher Emmitt Smith fourth on 'GOAT' RB rankings
ESPN gathered 50 analysts, experts and reporters recently to determine who the greatest of all time (GOAT) players are in the history of the NFL at every position. They released their rankings for seven offensive positions on Tuesday, with the likes of Tom Brady and Jerry Rice dominating the vote to unsurprisingly capture GOAT status at quarterback and wide receiver, respectively.
Lions tied for second-lowest valued franchise in the NFL
Data: Sportico; Table: Axios VisualsThe Lions are among the dregs of the NFL when it comes to franchise value.Driving the news: At $2.9 billion, the Lions tied the Jacksonville Jaguars as the league's second-lowest valued franchise, according to Sportico's annual list.The Bengals came in last at $2.8 billion.The big picture: The average NFL team is worth $4.1 billion, up 18% from last year, Axios' Jeff Tracy writes.The Cowboys ($7.64 billion) are yet again the world’s most valuable sports franchise.💭 Joe's thought bubble: As a recovering Lions fan — I renounced the team during the Matt Millen era — this ranking doesn't offend me whatsoever. But $2.9 billion does seem low.NFL ownership is an ultra-exclusive club and some billionaire would form an ownership group to pay more than $3 billion to join if the Ford family ever put the team up for sale.
Vikings LT Christian Darrisaw Drawing Early Comparisons to Trent Williams
It's never a bad thing to be compared to one of the best tackles in recent NFL history.
Minnesota's Ihnen has 2nd straight season-ending knee injury
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota junior forward Isaiah Ihnen will miss the upcoming season after reinjuring the surgically repaired left knee that sidelined him last year. The Gophers revealed the news on Monday, 382 days after making the same announcement about Ihnen after he was hurt then in summer practice. His latest injury occurred last week. “It’s disappointing to see Isaiah go through this after he worked hard to get back on the court this year and made significant strides to his game this summer,” head coach Ben Johnson said. “We will be with him every step of the way in his road to recovery.” Ihnen tweeted, “I’ll be back, story’s not over!”
Alexander Mattison leaves practice with finger injury Tuesday
Mattison appeared to injure his finger and left practice after starter Dalvin Cook had already left earlier with an apparent hand injury. Third-string running back Kene Nwangwu already missed practice Monday before sitting out Tuesday as well, so the Vikings backfield is already banged up in training camp. The Vikings appear to be exercising caution with Cook and Mattison this early in camp. Mattison's and Cook's injuries, while likely minor, are worth monitoring, as Mattison's fantasy value, being a handcuff, is tied almost entirely to Cook's health status. In six career games in Minnesota with Cook out, Mattison has 117 carries for 477 yards and three rushing touchdowns, with an additional 23 receptions for 213 yards and two receiving touchdowns.
Under Pressure, Love Delivers
Jordan Love struggled under the heat of a pass rush last season. On Tuesday at Packers training camp, he was excellent.
New Twins make immediate impact in win over Tigers
Three of the four newest Twins contributed to the win.
