Walla Walla, WA

Summer harvest delayed but robust in Walla Walla, Touchet valleys

By Emry Dinman Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 4 days ago
www.union-bulletin.com

Vicky Merry
4d ago

Farmers deserve this!! We as farmers work so hard under the control of the weather. Makes my heart happy to see a bountiful wheat crop especially with higher prices. Expenses are a killer. Go farmers and cheers.

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

‘A new chapter:’ Northwest Paddleboarding to close doors after eight years of business

RICHLAND, Wash. — If you’ve picked up a paddle and hit the water any time over the last eight years, chances are it was thanks to Northwest Paddleboarding. The family-owned Richland staple has helped the Tri-Cities community explore the area’s rivers for almost a decade — opening its storefront by Howard Amon Park about five years ago.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Wheat field burns near Pasco

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. - A vegetation fire burned about ten acres before it was knocked down south of Selph Landing on August 3. Wheat stubble had caught fire, but Franklin County Fire District 3 reports early crews and a farmer with a disk were able to quickly knock down the fire.
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Man drowns in 'Rock and Roll' rapids of Wenatchee River

WENATCHEE RIVER, Wash. — A 60-year-old man from Walla Walla died on July 30 after drowning in the Wenatchee River, according to Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett. He had been floating the river with a group of family and friends, nearing an area of rapids called “Rock and Roll,” near Dryden.
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Crash Closes Highway 730 West Of Umatilla

UMATILLA, Ore.- According to the Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District an accident on Highway 730, just west of Umatilla, has both directions of the highway closed. There is no timetable on when the road will re-open. Drivers are asked to please find an alternate route or to avoid the area.
UMATILLA, OR
Live voting results for Aug. 2, 2022, elections in Benton, Franklin, Walla Walla counties

Below are results for the Aug 2. primary election in Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla counties, including state and U.S. Senate and House of Representative races, Washington secretary of state and more. There are also a number of area local offices and precinct committee positions up for vote and some ballot measures on the ballot. For complete coverage of select races, visit our Election section.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

2022 Primary Election results for Walla Walla County

WALLA WALLA – Voter turnout in Walla Walla County surpassed 24.49 percent on Election Day, according to the county auditor’s office. Of the 37,200 registered voters in the county, 9,110 returned their ballot by 5 p.m. on Aug. 2. An estimated 4,000 ballots are left to count. Additional...
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
nbcrightnow.com

Coroner reports first heat-related death in Tri-Cities

RICHLAND, Wash. - Benton County Coroner William Leach has reported the first heat-related death in the Tri-Cities of 2022. He said 38-year-old Sean Aaberg died of hyperthermia around 4 p.m. on August 1. Aaberg was reportedly homeless and collapsed from dehydration around the 1500 block of Thayer Drive. A witness...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Wheat fire near Walla Walla contained

WALLA WALLA — Firefighters, with the assistance of farmers, have contained a fire that spread Friday afternoon through approximately 1,200 acres of standing wheat and stubble north of Walla Walla and mop up operations have begun, according to Walla Walla County Emergency Management. The fire was first reported around...
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Hit And Run Causes Power Outage In Richland

RICHLAND, Wash.- The Richland Police Department is currently investigating a single vehicle hit and run accident in the area of Thayer Drive and Longfit Street. The vehicle involved was reported as stolen and the driver fled from the scene after hitting a power pole and knocking out power in the surrounding area.
RICHLAND, WA
point2homes.com

4915 Cleveland Lane, Pasco, Franklin County, WA, 99301

MLS# 263376 Welcome home to West Pasco!This 1840 sf rambler features single story living at it's best! Enter into the formal living room with vaulted ceilings and its' west facing front window that floods the space with natural sunlight! The split floor plan features 3 bedrooms and full bath on one side of the house, while the generously size primary bedroom and bath (with newly updated walk-in shower) is located on the opposite side. Between the two is the impressive kitchen/dining combo and family room. The kitchen features an oversized island (roomie enough to seat up to 6 people) stainless steel appliance package (including gas range), dual pantries, vaulted ceilings and adjacent laundry. The fully fenced corner lot is .26 acres and features a pergola, space for raised garden beds and additional parking on the sides of the house for a camper, boat, or toy trailer. Included with the home are the hot tub, outdoor seating furniture and fire pit./Renae Quigley/CELL: 509-460-1882/Keller Williams Columbia Basin//
PASCO, WA
EDNPub

Puddle in dog park stumps officials, concerns residents

PENDLETON — Despite the heat wave scouring Pendleton, a swampland is forming at Til Taylor Dog Park — and its stumped park officials. A muddy area containing two small puddles near the park’s drinking fountain has been present for at least two weeks, Parks & Recreation Director Nick Hughes said. The fountain sits on the southwest end of the park and features several stations for both dogs and owners. He noted the department had received many complaints about the area.
PENDLETON, OR

