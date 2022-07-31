Summer harvest delayed but robust in Walla Walla, Touchet valleys

MLS# 263376 Welcome home to West Pasco!This 1840 sf rambler features single story living at it's best! Enter into the formal living room with vaulted ceilings and its' west facing front window that floods the space with natural sunlight! The split floor plan features 3 bedrooms and full bath on one side of the house, while the generously size primary bedroom and bath (with newly updated walk-in shower) is located on the opposite side. Between the two is the impressive kitchen/dining combo and family room. The kitchen features an oversized island (roomie enough to seat up to 6 people) stainless steel appliance package (including gas range), dual pantries, vaulted ceilings and adjacent laundry. The fully fenced corner lot is .26 acres and features a pergola, space for raised garden beds and additional parking on the sides of the house for a camper, boat, or toy trailer. Included with the home are the hot tub, outdoor seating furniture and fire pit./Renae Quigley/CELL: 509-460-1882/Keller Williams Columbia Basin//

PASCO, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO