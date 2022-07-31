Fairfield County’s Q2 housing market records easing in sales price acceleration

A new data study has determined that the Hudson Valley has seen more people moving into the region than moving out for the first time in more than a decade. According to the “Moving In, Moving Out” report published by Hudson Valley Pattern for Progress, the nine-county region gained 105,716 people and lost 105,087 in the 2019-2020 period. And while the report acknowledged the 629-person gain was not monumental, it nonetheless reversed a trend that saw the loss of about 5,000 residents between 2016 and 2019 and the loss of another 7,255 from 2015 to 2016.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO