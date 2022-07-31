Fairfield County’s Q2 housing market records easing in sales price acceleration

westfaironline.com
Franklin Templeton renews 100 First Stamford Place lease
Empire State Realty Trust Inc. has announced the investment management firm Franklin Templeton renewed its lease for 79,059 square feet at 100 First Stamford Place, which represents approximately 10% of Stamford property’s square footage. “ESRT provides exceptional value with healthy, modernized workplaces and industry-leading sustainability practices to serve the...
State intervenes on Spring Valley affordable housing complex facing foreclosure
New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas announced the preservation of an affordable housing cooperative development in Rockland County that was in danger of foreclosure. According to a press release from James’ office, a two-year investigation into the property at...
New VP of commercial lending at Savings Bank of Danbury
The Savings Bank of Danbury has named Brian R. Falkowski as vice president of commercial lending. In his new job, Falkowski will focus on building commercial business banking in the Fairfield County and Westchester markets. Prior to joining Savings Bank of Danbury, Falkowski was senior vice president of lending at Renovo Financial LLC. Earlier in his career, he held vice president positions at Webster Bank, First Niagara Bank and HSBC.
The Castle, Monroe’s famous stone mansion, for sale again at $1.6M
One of Fairfield County’s most unusual luxury homes, the Monroe stone mansion known as The Castle, is back on the market after being sold less than two years ago. The property was last listed in April 2020 for $1.25 million and sold for $1.1 million in October 2020. It is now available at $1.59 million.
GRANT BOOSTS FARMERS’ MARKET
The popular Wednesday Farmers Market of Norwalk Community Health Center Inc. (NCHC) will extend its season in 2022 through Thanksgiving. The nonprofit health center has been awarded a grant from Fairfield County’s Community Foundation, which supports the health center’s Farmers’ Market Voucher Program, a keystone of the health center’s focus on the well-being of patients and…
Trumbull industrial property in $4.4M sale and leaseback deal
The 57,234-square-foot industrial manufacturing building at 205 Spring Hill Road in Trumbull has been the subject of a $4.4 million and leaseback deal. Avison Young announced the transaction on behalf of seller Trumbull Printing to buyer Glen Park Capital Partners LLC, an affiliate of Shelbourne Global Solutions LLC, which represented itself in the deal. Trumbull Printing will be leasing back the entire property.
Hawthorne contractor claims bungled workers comp case cost $30M
A Hawthorne electrical contractor claims that a mishandled workers’ compensation claim has cost it $30 million. Candela Systems Corp. accused Keevily Spero-Whitelaw Inc. insurance services of breach of contract, in a July 26 complaint filed in Westchester Supreme Court. “But for the breach of the agreement between Candela and...
zip06.com
Insurance Provider Returns Thousands to Board of Ed., Town
The Connecticut Interlocal Risk Management Agency (CIRMA) presented a check for $12,356 to Essex First Selectman Norman Needleman, a share of CIRMA’s latest $5 million Members’ Equity Distribution. Over the past twelve years, CIRMA put nearly $42 million in equity back into the hands, and budgets of its member towns, cities, schools and local public agencies.
ctexaminer.com
Connecticut Has 900,000 Utility Poles and is Aiming to Force Companies to Maintain them
STAMFORD — People walking their dogs sometimes stopped to take note of the utility pole leaning over Bon Air Avenue. The rotting pole – which was considerably thinner at the top, where the equipment was attached – angled sharply toward the street. It will break during the...
Greenwich’s Ambina Partners announces sale of PHP Agency
Ambina Partners LLC, a Greenwich-headquartered private investment firm supporting growth-oriented middle market businesses, has sold its interests in PHP Agency Inc., an Addison, Texas-based life insurance field marketing organization focused on the diverse middle-class market with an emphasis on the Hispanic American community, to Integrity Marketing Group, a Dallas-based insurtech. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Legal Notices August 8, 2022
The Business Journals offer the only comprehensive source of legal notices for Westchester County. Download the files below to access this week’s new legal notices Legal Notices August 8, 2022…. This content is for Westfair Online members only. Please Sign in / Join to view this content. Become a...
Study finds Hudson Valley recorded small population gain
A new data study has determined that the Hudson Valley has seen more people moving into the region than moving out for the first time in more than a decade. According to the “Moving In, Moving Out” report published by Hudson Valley Pattern for Progress, the nine-county region gained 105,716 people and lost 105,087 in the 2019-2020 period. And while the report acknowledged the 629-person gain was not monumental, it nonetheless reversed a trend that saw the loss of about 5,000 residents between 2016 and 2019 and the loss of another 7,255 from 2015 to 2016.
Four local land trusts receive Nature Conservancy grants
Four Hudson Valley properties were among the 13 land trusts to receive funding in The Nature Conservancy in New York’s 2022 Resilient and Connected Network Grant Program. Now in its second year, the program awarded a total of $325,000 to promote conservation efforts. Each land trust received a $25,000 grant to fund their ecological protection efforts.
IBM: ‘We’re continuing to hire’
While many technology companies have been announcing layoffs in the midst of the fraying economy, Armonk-headquartered IBM has no plans to cut its workforce. In an interview with the trade journal Human Resources Director, Obed Louissaint, senior vice president of transformation and culture at IBM, said the company has no plans for terminating employees or enacting hiring freezes.
Wahlburgers returning to Connecticut, but not in Fairfield County
The fast casual restaurant chain Wahlburgers, which closed its sole Connecticut eatery in Trumbull during the pandemic, is returning to the state but will not operate in Fairfield County. Wahlburgers’ first foray into the Connecticut dining scene was a restaurant at the Westfair Trumbull Mall, which opened in October 2017...
Register Citizen
Mosquitoes with West Nile virus detected in eight CT cities and towns, according to state agency
West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in eight different municipalities, according to a report from the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station. As of Tuesday, the agency said it had found mosquitoes testing positive for the virus at Brush Island Road and High School Lane in Darien, Catamount Road in Fairfield, Civic Center in Greenwich, Keney Park in Hartford, Beaver Pond Park in New Haven, Cove Island and Sleepy Hollow parks in Stamford, Beacon Point in Stratford and Sherwood Island in Westport.
thefabricator.com
GE Appliances begins manufacturing operations in Connecticut
GE Appliances, a Haier company, has opened an appliance microfactory in Stamford, Conn. The microfactory is the first completed phase of CoCREATE Stamford. When fully open, the facility will feature, in addition to modern manufacturing, a collaborative makerspace for the community, provide hands-on educational opportunities, and offer unique brand and product experiences for consumers looking for inspiration in the kitchen and home space, according to the company.
Westchester and Dutchess rank well for digital
The National Association of Counties, an organization founded in 1935 that advocates for counties in the U.S., and the Center for Digital Government, a national research and advisory institute focused on technology practices and policies, have honored Westchester County for its digital policies and practices. Westchester was ranked as one of the top 10 counties in the country for digital among those of one million or more population in the 20th annual digital survey conducted by the two organizations.
Stamford Partnership makes ‘Room for All’ in new networking event
The Stamford Partnership held the inaugural Room for All event at the Palms Nightclub on July 20. Set in the evening to the sounds of smooth jazz and conversation, Room for All was designed not only to provide a networking event for early and mid-career entrepreneurs from across Stamford and the surrounding area, but also to improve access to the resources available to small-business owners and those who aspire to become self-employed.
ENTA WELCOMES NEW PHYSICIAN
Corina Din-Lovinescu, DO, has joined Tarrytown-headquartered ENT and Allergy Associates LLP (ENTA) in its Shrewsbury, New Jersey, office. Din-Lovinescu, a fellowship-trained laryngologist, will provide care along with ENTA’s 300-plus board-certified ear, nose, throat, allergy and audiology providers. Din-Lovinescu completed her undergraduate degree at Dartmouth College, after which she worked as an analyst at the National…
