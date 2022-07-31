Colin Farrell wants to star in The Batman sequel

www.thecheyennepost.com
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Alex Rodriguez's golfing birthday with new lover Kathryne Padgett and the Biebers
Alex Rodriguez was joined by "girlfriend" Kathryne Padgett and the likes of Justin and Hailey Bieber at his "low-key" golfing birthday. The retired baseball star - who started dating Jennifer Lopez in 2017 before ending their engagement after two years in April 2021 - is said to have spent his 47th birthday (27.07.22) at the Gozzer Ranch in Idaho.
How much do real estate TV stars make?
Compiled a list of 10 real estate TV celebrities, alongside their net worth. Originally published on agentadvice.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Selena Gomez in final talks to produce Working Girl reboot
Selena Gomez is in talks to produce a reboot of the 1980s rom-com classic 'Working Girl'. According to Deadline, the 'Only Murders in the Building' star is in final negotiations to revive the 1988 Mike Nichols flick, which starred Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford and Sigourney Weaver. The critically-acclaimed blockbuster told...
Brad Pitt admits he cries about time moving fast as he calls daughter Zahara smart
Brad Pitt mused he cries about time moving fast as he called his daughter Zahara smart. The ‘Bullet Train’ actor, 58, made the admission after he also talked about his daughter Shiloh, in a rare move of talking about the children he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, from whom he split six years ago.
Tyler Perry paid Cecily Tyson 1m for a day
Tyler Perry once paid the late Cicely Tyson $1 million for just one day of work. The 57-year-old actor "took care" of the veteran actress - who died in February 2021 aged 96 - by offering her a hefty pay deal to appear in his movie 'Why Did I Get Married?' because she hadn't been "well compensated" early in her career and is thankful he was able to give her "some security" and make her feel "valued".
Rodney Carrington to Perform in Cheyenne
Triple threat RODNEY CARRINGTON just announced additional tour stops on his ongoing LET ME IN! Tour, including a visit to the Cheyenne Civic Center on Thursday, November 3. Carrington’s witty and mature comedy is curated and shared through his music, standup, writing, and acting. Carrington’s most recent single, “Let Me In,” is now available for streaming and download on all music streaming platforms.
Lottie Moss wants to be an actress
Lottie Moss wants to move into acting. The 24-year-old model revealed that she has finished reading an exciting script and is hopeful about landing the role. She tweeted: "Just got through the most exciting script can’t wait to base all of my happiness on getting this role." Lottie, who...
