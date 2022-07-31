Google confirms Stadia is not shutting down

www.nme.com
NME
Winamp, the old-school MP3 software, is officially back
Winamp, the popular ’90s media player, is officially back after four years of development. Up until around the millennium, the software was the go-to MP3 platform for music fans. It was purchased by AOL in 1999, but rapidly began to fall behind new services such as the iTunes Music Store.
NME
Sony says buying a PS5 for Christmas is going to be easier this year
Sony has shared that it expects to have more PS5 consoles available for buyers later this year, thanks to a “significant improvement” in supply issues that have plagued the tech world. In Sony’s latest financial earnings report, published on July 29, the company shared that it will be...
NME
P Money releases “gaming anthem” ‘Outplayed’ with Tundra Esports
P Money has released ‘Outplayed’ in partnership with London-based Tundra Esports, with footballer Virgil van Dijk starring in the music video. Today (August 4), Tundra Esports described ‘Outplayed’ – a track created by P Money, an ambassador to the group – as “the first official grime gaming song.”
NME
‘The Sims 4’ patch removes the incest bug
EA has released a new The Sims 4 patch which addresses a bug where Sims would want to date their family members. After the release of The Sims 4 High School Years expansion on July 28, many players reported a series of bugs that were making the game unplayable. One of them included an issue where family members would flirt and try to date each other, while another was forcing Sims to age up at an accelerated rate, meaning they were growing up, getting old and dying really fast.
NME
The Machinery game engine cancelled as developers told to delete all source code
Developer Our Machinery has announced that it will be ending the development of its game engine, The Machinery. According to an email sent to The Machinery‘s users, which was shared on Twitter on August 1, the development of the alternative game engine to Epic Games‘ Unreal Engine has stopped (via PC Gamer and GameDeveloper).
NME
Tencent reportedly raising stake to become largest Ubisoft shareholder
Chinese multinational technology and entertainment company Tencent is reportedly looking to raise its stake in Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry publisher Ubisoft. According to a new report from Reuters, Tencent apparently expressed interest in the French publisher and is looking to raise the five per cent stake it placed in 2018.
NME
‘Destiny 2’ lawsuit ruling reveals more horrific threats to Bungie developers
New details have been revealed regarding the lawsuit filed by Bungie against the Destiny 2 player who was threatening the studio’s employees. Back in June, Bungie filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against Twitch streamer Luca Leone, also known as MiffysWorld, for cheating, reselling Destiny 2 assets and threatening Bungie employees. Some of the repeated threats involved mentions of burning down the studio’s offices, telling employees to “keep your doors locked” via their Twitter alias Inkcel.
NME
“Impossible” ‘Halo 2’ challenge with £16,000 reward beaten live on Twitch
A Twitch streamer has completed the commonly referred to hardest challenge in video games, the Halo 2 deathless LASO, and won $20,000 (£16,500) a month after it was issued. Streamer JerValiN has spent the last few weeks grinding out the nightmarish challenge, finally completing it yesterday (August 3). Issued by YouTuber MoistCr1TiKaL in June, this run of Halo 2 requires the player to beat it in LASO (Legendary All Skulls On) without dying, which is both the hardest in-game difficulty and with all Skull modifiers, making the game even harder.
NME
Controversial ‘The Sims 4’ mod updates have been altered due to backlash
EA has backtracked on some of its The Sims 4 modding policy changes posted in July following fan backlash. Some of the controversial changes included the restrictions against promoting Mods “in a way that suggests they are endorsed by or affiliated with The Sims, Maxis, or Electronic Arts”, meaning that players wouldn’t be allowed to use “game logos or trademarks, including versions of the plumbob, or key art designs” to promote them. Additionally, it was stated that mods “must be non-commercial and distributed free-of-charge”, and could not be “sold, licensed, or rented for a fee”.
