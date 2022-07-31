ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walla Walla, WA

Beat the heat in the ‘cool’ Blue Mountains on this Skyline Loop drive

By Jeff Petersen
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.union-bulletin.com

Comments / 1

Related
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

‘A new chapter:’ Northwest Paddleboarding to close doors after eight years of business

RICHLAND, Wash. — If you’ve picked up a paddle and hit the water any time over the last eight years, chances are it was thanks to Northwest Paddleboarding. The family-owned Richland staple has helped the Tri-Cities community explore the area’s rivers for almost a decade — opening its storefront by Howard Amon Park about five years ago.
RICHLAND, WA
EDNPub

Puddle in dog park stumps officials, concerns residents

PENDLETON — Despite the heat wave scouring Pendleton, a swampland is forming at Til Taylor Dog Park — and its stumped park officials. A muddy area containing two small puddles near the park’s drinking fountain has been present for at least two weeks, Parks & Recreation Director Nick Hughes said. The fountain sits on the southwest end of the park and features several stations for both dogs and owners. He noted the department had received many complaints about the area.
PENDLETON, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walla Walla, WA
Walla Walla, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Lifestyle
nbcrightnow.com

Wheat field burns near Pasco

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. - A vegetation fire burned about ten acres before it was knocked down south of Selph Landing on August 3. Wheat stubble had caught fire, but Franklin County Fire District 3 reports early crews and a farmer with a disk were able to quickly knock down the fire.
PASCO, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Mountains#Skyline#One Today
nbcrightnow.com

Man drowns in 'Rock and Roll' rapids of Wenatchee River

WENATCHEE RIVER, Wash. — A 60-year-old man from Walla Walla died on July 30 after drowning in the Wenatchee River, according to Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett. He had been floating the river with a group of family and friends, nearing an area of rapids called “Rock and Roll,” near Dryden.
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Coroner reports first heat-related death in Tri-Cities

RICHLAND, Wash. - Benton County Coroner William Leach has reported the first heat-related death in the Tri-Cities of 2022. He said 38-year-old Sean Aaberg died of hyperthermia around 4 p.m. on August 1. Aaberg was reportedly homeless and collapsed from dehydration around the 1500 block of Thayer Drive. A witness...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
EDNPub

Raid rescues puppies near Hermiston

HERMISTON — Area animal rescue operations are hustling to save several Yorkshire terriers following a raid Friday, July 30, north of Hermiston. Robin Barker, vice president of Fuzz Balls Animal Rescue, said several mistreated Yorkshire terriers were uncovered off Highway 395 near Hermiston in a trailer with no electricity or running water. With temperatures rising past the 100 degree mark this past week, it created an unsafe environment for the puppies.
HERMISTON, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Fire destroys storage unit at golf course

WALLA WALLA – An unoccupied 100-by-30-foot enclosed storage unit caught fire just before 2 a.m. Wednesday at Veterans Memorial Golf Course. When firefighters arrived, the storage unit, located west of the club house, had already partially collapsed. While no other structures were threatened, additional water tenders were requested over concerns the fire could spread to adjacent fields surrounding the storage unit.
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Hit And Run Causes Power Outage In Richland

RICHLAND, Wash.- The Richland Police Department is currently investigating a single vehicle hit and run accident in the area of Thayer Drive and Longfit Street. The vehicle involved was reported as stolen and the driver fled from the scene after hitting a power pole and knocking out power in the surrounding area.
RICHLAND, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Wheat fire near Walla Walla contained

WALLA WALLA — Firefighters, with the assistance of farmers, have contained a fire that spread Friday afternoon through approximately 1,200 acres of standing wheat and stubble north of Walla Walla and mop up operations have begun, according to Walla Walla County Emergency Management. The fire was first reported around...
WALLA WALLA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy