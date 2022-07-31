Beat the heat in the ‘cool’ Blue Mountains on this Skyline Loop drive

www.union-bulletin.com
‘A new chapter:’ Northwest Paddleboarding to close doors after eight years of business
RICHLAND, Wash. — If you’ve picked up a paddle and hit the water any time over the last eight years, chances are it was thanks to Northwest Paddleboarding. The family-owned Richland staple has helped the Tri-Cities community explore the area’s rivers for almost a decade — opening its storefront by Howard Amon Park about five years ago.
Fire destroys Wine Country Concert Series storage unit in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A fire near the green overnight at the Veterans Memorial Golf Course caused over $100,000 in damage. Despite the losses, owners say it’s business as usual. Firefighters rushed to the scene of the golf course. They said a person from across the freeway called...
Unrelenting heat kills Tri-Cities veteran on 9th day of triple-digit highs
When can we expect some relief from these scorching temps?
Puddle in dog park stumps officials, concerns residents
PENDLETON — Despite the heat wave scouring Pendleton, a swampland is forming at Til Taylor Dog Park — and its stumped park officials. A muddy area containing two small puddles near the park’s drinking fountain has been present for at least two weeks, Parks & Recreation Director Nick Hughes said. The fountain sits on the southwest end of the park and features several stations for both dogs and owners. He noted the department had received many complaints about the area.
Tri-Cities Airport is looking to add direct service to world’s 2nd busiest airport
“We’re going to work aggressively to get there.”
Wheat field burns near Pasco
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. - A vegetation fire burned about ten acres before it was knocked down south of Selph Landing on August 3. Wheat stubble had caught fire, but Franklin County Fire District 3 reports early crews and a farmer with a disk were able to quickly knock down the fire.
Veterans Memorial Golf Course suffers $110,000 in damages after fire overnight
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla Fire Department responded to a fire early Wednesday morning at the Veterans Memorial Golf Course on East Rees Avenue. According to the Walla Walla Fire Department, at 1:49 a.m., units were dispatched after receiving reports that visible flames could be seen and large embers were seen coming down.
Fire Demolishes Storage Building at Walla Walla Golf Course
Early morning fire at the Veterans Golf Course in Walla Walla caused an estimated $110K in damages Wednesday. Walla Walla Fire Department officials, including Communications Manage Brendan Koch reported the call came in about a large fire at the course. The citizen calls about the fire mentioned visible flames, and...
Washington State Trooper finds injured hawk on roadway, rescues it in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — An injured hawk is now under the care of veterinary specialists based out of Umatilla County thanks to a quick-thinking Trooper with the Washington State Patrol (WSP) who decided to take care of it. According to a social media post from Trooper Chris Thorson, the injured...
Man drowns in 'Rock and Roll' rapids of Wenatchee River
WENATCHEE RIVER, Wash. — A 60-year-old man from Walla Walla died on July 30 after drowning in the Wenatchee River, according to Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett. He had been floating the river with a group of family and friends, nearing an area of rapids called “Rock and Roll,” near Dryden.
Heat wave. Wildfires. Recession. Yet ‘ludicrous’ push to breach Snake dams, Newhouse says
Richland rally questions if spending $33 billion will help salmon.
Coroner reports first heat-related death in Tri-Cities
RICHLAND, Wash. - Benton County Coroner William Leach has reported the first heat-related death in the Tri-Cities of 2022. He said 38-year-old Sean Aaberg died of hyperthermia around 4 p.m. on August 1. Aaberg was reportedly homeless and collapsed from dehydration around the 1500 block of Thayer Drive. A witness...
Raid rescues puppies near Hermiston
HERMISTON — Area animal rescue operations are hustling to save several Yorkshire terriers following a raid Friday, July 30, north of Hermiston. Robin Barker, vice president of Fuzz Balls Animal Rescue, said several mistreated Yorkshire terriers were uncovered off Highway 395 near Hermiston in a trailer with no electricity or running water. With temperatures rising past the 100 degree mark this past week, it created an unsafe environment for the puppies.
Fire destroys storage unit at golf course
WALLA WALLA – An unoccupied 100-by-30-foot enclosed storage unit caught fire just before 2 a.m. Wednesday at Veterans Memorial Golf Course. When firefighters arrived, the storage unit, located west of the club house, had already partially collapsed. While no other structures were threatened, additional water tenders were requested over concerns the fire could spread to adjacent fields surrounding the storage unit.
Hit And Run Causes Power Outage In Richland
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Richland Police Department is currently investigating a single vehicle hit and run accident in the area of Thayer Drive and Longfit Street. The vehicle involved was reported as stolen and the driver fled from the scene after hitting a power pole and knocking out power in the surrounding area.
Oregon man thought he could cling to the boat side to shore. He lost his grip
The ladder broke as he tried to get back into the boat.
Walla Walla Man Drowns in Wenatchee River Near Dryden Dam
A family from Walla Walla suffered a tragedy when one of their members drowned in the Wenatchee River on July 30. A man in his 60s was inner tubing with his wife and friends when they hit rough water. The group was floating near the Dryden dam when the man...
1 Tri-Cities state House race is nearly 3-way heat. Two others have clear leaders
Election night tallies for local state rep races.
Wheat fire near Walla Walla contained
WALLA WALLA — Firefighters, with the assistance of farmers, have contained a fire that spread Friday afternoon through approximately 1,200 acres of standing wheat and stubble north of Walla Walla and mop up operations have begun, according to Walla Walla County Emergency Management. The fire was first reported around...
1st West Nile virus of 2022 in WA found in Tri-Cities. What it means for you
2 Tri-Citians were hospitalized last year with West Nile virus, plus animals were sickened.
