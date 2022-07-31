ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saturday shooting hospitalizes man

WDEL 1150AM

Man arrested for firing gun in Northeast Wilmington

A 35-year-old man was arrested after police said he fired a handgun in Northeast Wilmington last week. Ryan Bolling was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm on a city street and carrying a concealed deadly weapon. Police said Bolling fired the weapon along the 2700 block of North Tatnall...
WILMINGTON, DE
WBOC

Increased Number of Thefts From Cars in Delaware Prompts Police Warning

DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police are warning the public about leaving their cars unattended and unlocked while idling. The Delaware State Police Criminal Investigative Units have recently been handling numerous vehicle thefts occurring throughout Delaware. A large majority of the thefts have occurred at gas station and convenience store parking lots where a vehicle was left unattended, idling, and unlocked. Victims often leave their car running while they go into a store to make a purchase. Investigations show that suspects will specifically look for and target unattended vehicles idling in parking lots.
DOVER, DE
MyChesCo

16-Year-Old Shot in Wilmington: Police Seek Witnesses

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a shooting that occurred Monday at approximately 11:01 am. A 16-year-old male was reportedly shot and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police are seeking any witnesses who may have information about this incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

One Person Critically Injured in Wilmington Shooting Incident

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting that left one person critically injured. The incident took place July 31 at approximately 3:23 a.m. in the area of 10th and Kirkwood Streets, and police are urging anyone with information to come forward. The 26-year-old male gunshot victim reportedly arrived at the hospital in critical condition.
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Man shot on Wilmington's East Side

Wilmington Police say they're investigating a shooting in the city's East Side neighborhood. Police found the victim at the hospital in critical condition Sunday morning around 3:30 a.m. They later determined he had been shot in the area of 10th and Kirkwood Streets. No other details were immediately released. Anyone...
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Trooper assaulted; Millsboro man in jail

A Millsboro man is being held on $10,000 bail for allegedly assaulting a Delaware State trooper. Delaware State Police said the officer was investigating a stolen vehicle complaint around noon on Monday, August 2, 2022, in the area of Webbs Lane in Dover. According to police the trooper contacted the...
WDEL 1150AM

Wilmington man sentenced to five years for drug-related gun conviction

A Wilmington man was sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted of possessing a gun during drug trafficking. 34-year-old Jeremy Johnson was arrested by Wilmington Police Department after being observed making a drug transaction near a car, which was found to have two firearms, 68 grams of cocaine, oxycodone pills, and three digital scales, according to court documents.
WILMINGTON, DE
NBC Philadelphia

Police Search for 3rd Suspect Wanted in Del. Deadly Beating

Delaware state police are searching for a man they say beat a 56-year-old man to death with two other people along a busy stretch of road in Claymont. Police identified the suspect as Tyler Simpson, 22, of Wilmington. He is wanted on a first-degree murder charge, as well as assault, kidnapping and conspiracy charges, DSP said.
CLAYMONT, DE
WDEL 1150AM

2 arrests made following fatal Claymont assault, third suspect remains at-large

Two men have been arrested on first degree assault charges after an incident near a repair shop on Philadelphia Pike two weekends ago. Delaware State Police arrested Justin Locke and Jeffrey Labarge, both from Claymont, as two of the three suspects who allegedly attacked a 56-year-old victim near the Claymont Auto Repair shop at 3500 Philadelphia Pike, who was later found dead.
CLAYMONT, DE
MyChesCo

Wilmington Woman Arrested for Receiving Stolen Property

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police say that on July 22 at approximately 5:15 p.m., they responded to the 900 block of Justison Street for a theft that had just occurred. Through investigative measures, police were able to identify 28-year-old Karimah Wilson as a suspect. Arrest warrants were secured for Wilson who was taken into custody without incident on July 24. Police also recovered the stolen property.
WILMINGTON, DE

