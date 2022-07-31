Saturday shooting hospitalizes man

www.wdel.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia Thompson
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Major discount grocery store chain opens another location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Pennsylvania Deli was just Named One of the Best in the United StatesTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Related
WDEL 1150AM
Man arrested for firing gun in Northeast Wilmington
A 35-year-old man was arrested after police said he fired a handgun in Northeast Wilmington last week. Ryan Bolling was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm on a city street and carrying a concealed deadly weapon. Police said Bolling fired the weapon along the 2700 block of North Tatnall...
WBOC
Increased Number of Thefts From Cars in Delaware Prompts Police Warning
DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police are warning the public about leaving their cars unattended and unlocked while idling. The Delaware State Police Criminal Investigative Units have recently been handling numerous vehicle thefts occurring throughout Delaware. A large majority of the thefts have occurred at gas station and convenience store parking lots where a vehicle was left unattended, idling, and unlocked. Victims often leave their car running while they go into a store to make a purchase. Investigations show that suspects will specifically look for and target unattended vehicles idling in parking lots.
Stray bullet from drive-by shooting kills Philadelphia woman enjoying barbecue
Police say the 29-year-old woman was outside on the porch when she was struck by a stray bullet.
Worker killed by 1,500-pound hay bale in Delaware
Police say co-workers found the worker under the hay bale and moved it off of him. They then began CPR.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox29.com
2 suspects sought in string of North Philadelphia armed robberies
Philadelphia police are searching for two suspects they believe were involved in a number of recent armed robberies. In one incident, a cashier who attempted to fight back was beaten by the suspects, according to police.
16-Year-Old Shot in Wilmington: Police Seek Witnesses
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a shooting that occurred Monday at approximately 11:01 am. A 16-year-old male was reportedly shot and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police are seeking any witnesses who may have information about this incident.
One Person Critically Injured in Wilmington Shooting Incident
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting that left one person critically injured. The incident took place July 31 at approximately 3:23 a.m. in the area of 10th and Kirkwood Streets, and police are urging anyone with information to come forward. The 26-year-old male gunshot victim reportedly arrived at the hospital in critical condition.
State Trooper Dragged by Suspect Fleeing in Stolen Vehicle
DOVER, DE – A police officer responding to a stolen vehicle complaint in Dover was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDEL 1150AM
Man shot on Wilmington's East Side
Wilmington Police say they're investigating a shooting in the city's East Side neighborhood. Police found the victim at the hospital in critical condition Sunday morning around 3:30 a.m. They later determined he had been shot in the area of 10th and Kirkwood Streets. No other details were immediately released. Anyone...
WDEL 1150AM
Trooper assaulted; Millsboro man in jail
A Millsboro man is being held on $10,000 bail for allegedly assaulting a Delaware State trooper. Delaware State Police said the officer was investigating a stolen vehicle complaint around noon on Monday, August 2, 2022, in the area of Webbs Lane in Dover. According to police the trooper contacted the...
Wilmington Woman Arrested for Stealing $3,000 Worth of Perfumes
EAST MARLBOROUGH TWP, PA — A Wilmington, Delaware woman has been arrested by the Pennsylvania State Police in connection to the theft of $2,993.00 worth of merchandise from the Ulta Beauty supply store located at 861 E. Baltimore Pike. Cammille Baker, age 36, has been charged with retail theft...
WDEL 1150AM
Wilmington man sentenced to five years for drug-related gun conviction
A Wilmington man was sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted of possessing a gun during drug trafficking. 34-year-old Jeremy Johnson was arrested by Wilmington Police Department after being observed making a drug transaction near a car, which was found to have two firearms, 68 grams of cocaine, oxycodone pills, and three digital scales, according to court documents.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Philadelphia
Police Search for 3rd Suspect Wanted in Del. Deadly Beating
Delaware state police are searching for a man they say beat a 56-year-old man to death with two other people along a busy stretch of road in Claymont. Police identified the suspect as Tyler Simpson, 22, of Wilmington. He is wanted on a first-degree murder charge, as well as assault, kidnapping and conspiracy charges, DSP said.
WDEL 1150AM
2 arrests made following fatal Claymont assault, third suspect remains at-large
Two men have been arrested on first degree assault charges after an incident near a repair shop on Philadelphia Pike two weekends ago. Delaware State Police arrested Justin Locke and Jeffrey Labarge, both from Claymont, as two of the three suspects who allegedly attacked a 56-year-old victim near the Claymont Auto Repair shop at 3500 Philadelphia Pike, who was later found dead.
2 injured after shots fired into group at SEPTA station; police chase leads to 2 arrests
Officers with the 15th District saw shots fired from a white van at people on the stairwell of the SEPTA station.
Gunman breaks into West Philly home, shoots sleeping victim multiple times: Police
Police say the gunman entered the home, walked up the stairs and shot the sleeping 20-year-old victim multiple times.
Wilmington Woman Arrested for Receiving Stolen Property
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police say that on July 22 at approximately 5:15 p.m., they responded to the 900 block of Justison Street for a theft that had just occurred. Through investigative measures, police were able to identify 28-year-old Karimah Wilson as a suspect. Arrest warrants were secured for Wilson who was taken into custody without incident on July 24. Police also recovered the stolen property.
News 12
Body cam video released of police shooting at Dollar General in Pleasantville
The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office has released new videos from a shooting that involved police in Atlantic County earlier this summer. The shooting happened in May. Because it involves police in Atlantic County, the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General and the Ocean County prosecutor are investigating. Authorities...
Three Charged for Beating, Kidnapping, Killing 56-Year-Old Man in Claymont
CLAYMONT, DE – Two men have been arrested and one other remains a fugitive at...
fox29.com
Man, 27, dies after he is shot 6 times in North Philadelphia, police say
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A 27-year-old man is dead after he was shot six times in North Philadelphia. Officials say 39th District officers were called to the 2800 block of North Taney Street Wednesday evening, just before 6, on a report of a man shot. When officers arrived, they found the...
Comments / 1