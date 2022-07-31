ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old habits, like this one, die hard

By Don Kahle
The Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
 4 days ago
Old habits die hard, except the ones that don’t die at all. For the last 15 years, I’ve been offering you Fifth Friday Footnotes, Follow-Ups and Far-Flung Fripperies. Before that, it was a decade of Quips, Queries and Querulous Quibbles. Here now, without apologies or improvements, Spare Sunday Scraps, Syllogisms and Superfluous Sagacities:

  • The Downtown Riverfront Festival was lovely. Too bad they didn’t just reclaim it as the Eugene Celebration.
  • Checkout people are either friendly or fast. I wish they wore different colored hats.
  • President Biden was born before the last four occupants of the Oval Office, dating back to 1993.
  • I want to be useful, but not used up.
  • My accountant had a wild plan, but I talked him off that ledger.
  • How come we don't use "how come" anymore to ask why?
  • I'm lactose tolerant.
  • Envy blocks happiness.
  • Imagine the bad luck our country would have if the Fourth of July ever landed on a Friday the 13th.
  • At what point did anyone believe that Donald Trump was hinged?
  • How do we keep our own comfort from disempowering our calls for change?
  • Don't you hate it when you aim for the indescribable and only achieve the remarkable?
  • Regarding the recent SCOTUS ruling, a confusion: Is it "Roe VEE Wade" or "Roe VERSUS Wade”?
  • It doesn’t matter whether you row or wade if the safe shore feels too far away.
  • Twenty-three year-old: "Do you know about TikTok?” Me: “I’m old, not dead.”
  • Sadness and unhappiness are not the same.
  • I can't remember my last gambit.
  • I don't always want what I want to want.
  • Which cooking utensil do you consistently use the most?
  • What would it take for every Internet button labeled "SUBMIT" to be replaced with something less foreboding?
  • How did mothers get their babies to spoon feed before there were airplanes?
  • With every hook and line, get a sinker free!
  • Early adopters aren’t allowed to keep their children forever.
  • Anything that stays the same is slowly getting worse.
  • Why is my podiatrist’s office on the second floor?
  • Eugene has more skybridges than escalators. That must mean something.
  • Mean girls are average. Same with boys.
  • Defense attorneys and copy editors both aim for shorter sentences.
  • At a coffee shop entrance: "If unvaxxed, please mask." Subtext: We'd rather not kill you. This seems about right.
  • Our mothers loved us, but they overdid the “stranger danger” lesson.
  • Most of us grew up hearing “waste not, want not” or “easy come, easy go.” Never both.
  • Track stars obsess over measurements. No wonder so many are measured.
  • If happiness equates with stability and sameness, I’ve probably disqualified myself.
  • Will the metaverse come slowly or all at once? What good might come if a significant few of us refused in advance to participate?
  • I really only want to make a difference. And I don’t mean that in the yearbooky sort of way. Using the last bit of shampoo in a bottle makes me feel accomplished.
  • Self-immolation is bad but self-preservation can be worse because it’s unending.
  • I had a fever dream that Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos combined visions. An electric fleet delivers the Washington Post, Whole Foods milk and your daily mail every morning before dawn.
  • Most of what we call empathy is its opposite — unconscious projection.
  • Most utopias are ruined for me by utopians.
  • We replaced handshakes with elbow bumps around the same time we stopped sneezing into our hands. We should have changed either but not both.
  • Why is POSTED the largest portion of most No Trespassing signs?
  • Beauty is not created. It emerges.
  • Who discovered the unnerving versatility of “We apologize for the inconvenience”?
  • Liberals should fly American flags and welcome the confusion.

Don Kahle (fridays@dksez.com) writes a column each Wednesday and Sunday for The Register-Guard and archives past columns at www.dksez.com.

