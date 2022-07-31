ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Support project to rebrand ourselves Kalapuya County

By Richard Pettigrew
The Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pOPf1_0gzT6r9d00

Following up on my opinion piece published in The Register-Guard on June 30, 2020, our nonprofit, Archaeological Legacy Institute, has launched a campaign to change our county name to Kalapuya County. Delayed for two years by the pandemic, this campaign involves much more than just changing our name.

Native Americans only five centuries ago numbered 50 million or more and populated the Western Hemisphere from the Arctic Ocean to the tip of Tierra del Fuego. The story of human existence in this hemisphere began at least 15 millennia ago, not in 1492. The local human story is just as old and did not begin just two centuries ago. Our connection to that story in the Willamette Valley is the Kalapuya people, whose descendants are still among us.

This project was inspired by a petition from Esther Stutzman and Dr. David Lewis, both Kalapuya descendants, to the Lane County Board of Commissioners on June 25, 2020, requesting the name change. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed further action. Now, however, spurred by a new grant opportunity through the Gannett Foundation's A Community Thrives andThe Register-Guard, we are back on track.

Grant opportunity:Oregon nonprofits raising matching funds to earn A Community Thrives grant

The Establishing Kalapuya County project has the goal of rebranding our county, a broader concept than just a name change. This is about reshaping the public view of this place to include an Indigenous dimension. We seek to reconnect our place and our people with the human past that predates Euro-American settlers and to welcome Native people firmly back into today’s society, along with their cultures and traditions. Changing the county name is an important step toward cultivating mutual respect and a supporting environment for all minorities as part of our community. Our name is a constant reminder of how we see ourselves.

Other project-related actions envisioned include review of the legal landscape, which would require electoral approval of the name change; exploring ramifications, such as prospective name changes for Lane Community College and others; compiling Kalapuya place names to put on our map; making use of some Kalapuya vocabulary in our communications; inclusion of Kalapuya history and culture in school curricula; providing more accessible information for the public about Kalapuya history, culture, lifeways and prehistory; and commissioning a statue in Eugene to honor our Kalapuya forebears. Without a doubt, other ideas along these lines will emerge.

Why should we do this?

Many people here feel the county namesake, Joseph Lane, is not an appropriate person to memorialize, as his history largely is inconsistent with our vision of ourselves. This is true even though Lane was not very different from many of his contemporaries.

We feel, given the injustices we recognize in our history, replacing the county name is necessary and appropriate. The Native American people of the southern Willamette Valley were various Kalapuya bands, whose ancestors arrived here thousands of years ago and managed this land responsibly for hundreds of generations. Decimated by disease in the 1830s, only a remnant of these people were here to meet the Euro-American settlers 10 years later. The settlement of the land by newcomers from the East caused broad starvation and poverty among the tribes. Malaria by itself caused a 95% population decline, and so the remaining Kalapuya were then subject to the whims of the settlers. Although many have considered the Kalapuya to be extinct, their descendants are still among us and their legacy remains, albeit not nearly as visible as it should be.

This project addresses the need for the community to be informed not only on the last two centuries of our history, but also about the previous 15 millennia of human existence here. Renaming our home as Kalapuya County represents a purposeful shift in our historical narrative and creates a more welcoming community for Native people and everyone else. Importantly, this is not really about rejecting or denying history, but instead about creating an accurate context toward making a better future for all of us. We call this project “Establishing Kalapuya County” because it is not limited to changing the county name, but instead involves actions to promote wider public appreciation of our deeper and more inclusive history.

Richard Pettigrew is the executive director of the local nonprofit Archaeological Legacy Institute and a 52-year resident of Kalapuya County.

To qualify for final consideration to receive A Community Thrives grant, Establishing Kalapuya County must raise $3,000 in matching funds by Aug. 12. To donate, go to https://acommunitythrives.mightycause.com/organization/Archaeological-Legacy-Institute

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klcc.org

Waterpower's ups and downs in the Willamette Valley

Hot weather lately has increased the demand for power. For people in the south Willamette Valley, hydropower helps the grid operate steadily. Tom Conning is with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which runs most of Oregon’s hydro-electric dams. He told KLCC a facility east of Lowell can boost power when the need spikes in Eugene. “In the morning when people wake up, or when they come home from work, they turn on lights, they’re dong different things with power, and so the demand at that point peaks," he said. "So Lookout Point, for instance, we turn on generators during those times to help provide that power and then when the demand is less, throughout the middle of the day, then we can turn those generators off.”
EUGENE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

New wildfire on Willamette National Forest grows fast to 500 acres, sends smoke into C. Oregon

A fast-growing new wildfire in rugged, hard-to-access terrain on the Willamette National Forest 18 miles east of Oakridge was growing fast -- 500 acres at last report -- and sending smoke over the mountains and into the Bend area Wednesday afternoon, Central Oregon fire officials confirmed. The post New wildfire on Willamette National Forest grows fast to 500 acres, sends smoke into C. Oregon appeared first on KTVZ.
OAKRIDGE, OR
yachatsnews.com

As coast stays cool, heat wave in rest of Oregon sparks dozens of worker complaints; 14 suspected deaths

The weeklong heatwave in Oregon ended on Monday with 14 suspected deaths and dozens of complaints about companies not following new rules to protect workers from the heat. The state medical examiner tracked 14 deaths that may be heat-related: seven in Multnomah County, four in Marion County, two in Clackamas County and one in Umatilla County. That’s at least person died each day between Monday and Saturday, a release said.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Government
Lane County, OR
Government
State
Oregon State
County
Lane County, OR
Local
Oregon Government
klcc.org

Owner of Bao Bao House responds to labor violations

Last week we reported on U.S. labor officials finding a Eugene restaurant in violation of several regulations. Now the owner is speaking out. Ji Li said he made a mistake when he paid workers a flat fee above minimum wage, and incorporated tips back into overhead costs including wages. He told KLCC that many things changed for his business when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, requiring them to close off the dining area of Bao Bao House, and rely on delivery services such as DoorDash and Grub Hub. He said he and his staff agreed to a $20 an hour wage, which came to $200 a day for workers which he felt was an above average income as the pandemic economy continued to worsen things.
EUGENE, OR
beachconnection.net

Oregon Coast Traffic Delays / Detours at Florence, Warrenton

(Florence, Oregon) – Some amount of roadwork is taking place in two areas of the Oregon coast that may cause you some delays or detours. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) said to keep an eye out for traffic situations in Florence and at Warrenton. In Florence, expect traffic delays...
WARRENTON, OR
klcc.org

Eugene ordinance would ban natural gas in new housing

A Eugene ordinance could prohibit natural gas use in new housing. It’s part of an effort to cut carbon emissions. City Council voted 5-3 on Wednesday to advance the ordinance to a public hearing. If enacted, it would affect residential developers starting in June 2023. Most Councilors cited reports...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Lane County firefighters battle Miller Road Fire

MAUPIN, Ore. — Firefighters from Lane County are now helping battle the growing Miller Road fire in Wasco County. Lane Fire Defense Board Chief Chad Minter says firefighters from Eugene-Springfield Fire, McKenzie Fire and Rescue, Coburg Fire, South Lane Fire and Rescue and Siuslaw Fire and Rescue left from Leaburg early Wednesday morning.
LANE COUNTY, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Lane
kezi.com

Body of missing person recovered in Cottage Grove Lake

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- A deceased person has been recovered from Cottage Grove Lake. An official with the Lane County Sheriff's Office confirmed on the morning of August 3 that a body was located in the water at Cottage Grove Lake. According to the official, the identity of the body has been confirmed to be that of Harry McIntire, 75, who went missing on July 24.
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native Americans#Poverty#Rebranding#Human History#Tierra Del Fuego#The Gannett Foundation#Community Thrives
philomathnews.com

Highest-rated steakhouses in Eugene, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Eugene on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Teen dead after drowning in Fern Ridge Reservoir

LANE COUNTY, Ore. - A teenager is dead after drowning in the Fern Ridge reservoir near the Richardson Park recreation area, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office. The initial call came in around 3:45 p.m. on Monday and LCSO deputies were on the scene within 15 minutes. Search and...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Community support pours in after food truck goes up in flames

EUGENE, Ore. -- Two Eugenians are trying to pick up the pieces after their food cart went up in flames in the evening of Saturday, July 30. When temperatures met or exceeded 100 degrees Fahrenheit in Eugene in the week of July 25 through July 31, a much-beloved food truck was severely damaged in a fire on July 30. According to the fire marshal, the fire started due to spontaneous combustion -- in other words, the truck simply got hot enough that a fire started.
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
kqennewsradio.com

MOD PIZZA HOPES TO OPEN IN MID-SEPTEMBER

MOD Pizza is hoping to open their new Roseburg location on September 13th. Public Relations Director Charlotte Wayte told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that the date is barring any final construction or permit issues. Wayte said they will be hiring approximately 25 MOD Squad members. A one-day hiring event will be held at the new location at 1176 Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard on Saturday August 13th from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Those who cannot attend can apply online at: https://jobs.modpizza.com/job/Roseburg-Restaurant-Team-Member-Grand-Opening%21-OR-97471/885330400/
ROSEBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 126W Fatal, Lane Co., August 1

On Thursday July 28, 2022, at about 3:55 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 126W near Mapleton. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge Ram pickup, operated by Roger Montgomery, age 63, from Veneta, was westbound on Highway 126W making a left turn into the gas station in Mapleton. A Ford Focus, operated by Timothy Cooper, age 24, from Tidewater, was also westbound and rear-ended the Dodge Ram pickup. Cooper was transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend and died on July 30, 2022, from his injuries. Two additional occupants in the Ford Focus suffered minor injuries. Montgomery was treated and released for minor injuries at the scene. Highway 126W was reduced to a single lane for about six hours. OSP was assisted by Western Lane Ambulance, Siuslaw Valley Fire Department and ODOT.
MAPLETON, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH NEAR MAPLETON, OREGON ON HIGHWAY 126W

LANE COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at about 3:55 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 126W near Mapleton. The preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge Ram pickup, operated by Roger Montgomery, age 63,...
MAPLETON, OR
The Register-Guard

The Register-Guard

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
434K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Eugene, OR from The Register Guard.

 http://registerguard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy