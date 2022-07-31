Support project to rebrand ourselves Kalapuya County

Following up on my opinion piece published in The Register-Guard on June 30, 2020, our nonprofit, Archaeological Legacy Institute, has launched a campaign to change our county name to Kalapuya County. Delayed for two years by the pandemic, this campaign involves much more than just changing our name.

Native Americans only five centuries ago numbered 50 million or more and populated the Western Hemisphere from the Arctic Ocean to the tip of Tierra del Fuego. The story of human existence in this hemisphere began at least 15 millennia ago, not in 1492. The local human story is just as old and did not begin just two centuries ago. Our connection to that story in the Willamette Valley is the Kalapuya people, whose descendants are still among us.

This project was inspired by a petition from Esther Stutzman and Dr. David Lewis, both Kalapuya descendants, to the Lane County Board of Commissioners on June 25, 2020, requesting the name change. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed further action. Now, however, spurred by a new grant opportunity through the Gannett Foundation's A Community Thrives andThe Register-Guard, we are back on track.

The Establishing Kalapuya County project has the goal of rebranding our county, a broader concept than just a name change. This is about reshaping the public view of this place to include an Indigenous dimension. We seek to reconnect our place and our people with the human past that predates Euro-American settlers and to welcome Native people firmly back into today’s society, along with their cultures and traditions. Changing the county name is an important step toward cultivating mutual respect and a supporting environment for all minorities as part of our community. Our name is a constant reminder of how we see ourselves.

Other project-related actions envisioned include review of the legal landscape, which would require electoral approval of the name change; exploring ramifications, such as prospective name changes for Lane Community College and others; compiling Kalapuya place names to put on our map; making use of some Kalapuya vocabulary in our communications; inclusion of Kalapuya history and culture in school curricula; providing more accessible information for the public about Kalapuya history, culture, lifeways and prehistory; and commissioning a statue in Eugene to honor our Kalapuya forebears. Without a doubt, other ideas along these lines will emerge.

Why should we do this?

Many people here feel the county namesake, Joseph Lane, is not an appropriate person to memorialize, as his history largely is inconsistent with our vision of ourselves. This is true even though Lane was not very different from many of his contemporaries.

We feel, given the injustices we recognize in our history, replacing the county name is necessary and appropriate. The Native American people of the southern Willamette Valley were various Kalapuya bands, whose ancestors arrived here thousands of years ago and managed this land responsibly for hundreds of generations. Decimated by disease in the 1830s, only a remnant of these people were here to meet the Euro-American settlers 10 years later. The settlement of the land by newcomers from the East caused broad starvation and poverty among the tribes. Malaria by itself caused a 95% population decline, and so the remaining Kalapuya were then subject to the whims of the settlers. Although many have considered the Kalapuya to be extinct, their descendants are still among us and their legacy remains, albeit not nearly as visible as it should be.

This project addresses the need for the community to be informed not only on the last two centuries of our history, but also about the previous 15 millennia of human existence here. Renaming our home as Kalapuya County represents a purposeful shift in our historical narrative and creates a more welcoming community for Native people and everyone else. Importantly, this is not really about rejecting or denying history, but instead about creating an accurate context toward making a better future for all of us. We call this project “Establishing Kalapuya County” because it is not limited to changing the county name, but instead involves actions to promote wider public appreciation of our deeper and more inclusive history.

Richard Pettigrew is the executive director of the local nonprofit Archaeological Legacy Institute and a 52-year resident of Kalapuya County.

To qualify for final consideration to receive A Community Thrives grant, Establishing Kalapuya County must raise $3,000 in matching funds by Aug. 12. To donate, go to https://acommunitythrives.mightycause.com/organization/Archaeological-Legacy-Institute