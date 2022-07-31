10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County
In the market for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.
- Manager, Budget and Financial Reporting at Cabrillo College
- Sr. Systems Administrator at Bay Federal Credit Union
- Housekeeper at Cavanagh’s Cleaning
- Application Services Director at Central California Alliance for Health
- Student Support Specialist (2 positions) at Cabrillo College
- Individual Giving Officer at Housing Matters
- Insurance Sales Agency Manager at Farmers Insurance - Pedro Gonzalez Insurance Agency, Inc
- Allied Health Program Coordinator at Cabrillo College
- Retail Concierge/Barista at Cat & Cloud Coffee
- Insurance Agent Training Program (Protégé Agent) at Farmers Insurance - Pedro Gonzalez Insurance Agency, Inc
➤ Browse the Lookout’s Santa Cruz County Job Board, where local companies reach local job seekers.
➤ Looking to amplify your open positions to local job seekers? You’re in good company. List your open positions on our job board.
➤ Buy job board bundles of 4 or 8 to save 25%. Redeemable at any time, get your bundles here.
Questions about the job board? Reach out to Director of Sales & Marketing, Ashley Holmes ashley@lookoutlocal.com
Comments / 0