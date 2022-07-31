ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County, CA

10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Lookout Santa Cruz
Lookout Santa Cruz
 4 days ago
Capitola, CA (Ben Guernsey)

In the market for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.

  1. Manager, Budget and Financial Reporting at Cabrillo College
  2. Sr. Systems Administrator at Bay Federal Credit Union
  3. Housekeeper at Cavanagh’s Cleaning
  4. Application Services Director at Central California Alliance for Health
  5. Student Support Specialist (2 positions) at Cabrillo College
  6. Individual Giving Officer at Housing Matters
  7. Insurance Sales Agency Manager at Farmers Insurance - Pedro Gonzalez Insurance Agency, Inc
  8. Allied Health Program Coordinator at Cabrillo College
  9. Retail Concierge/Barista at Cat & Cloud Coffee
  10. Insurance Agent Training Program (Protégé Agent) at Farmers Insurance - Pedro Gonzalez Insurance Agency, Inc

➤ Browse the Lookout’s Santa Cruz County Job Board, where local companies reach local job seekers.

➤ Looking to amplify your open positions to local job seekers? You’re in good company. List your open positions on our job board.

➤ Buy job board bundles of 4 or 8 to save 25%. Redeemable at any time, get your bundles here.

Questions about the job board? Reach out to Director of Sales & Marketing, Ashley Holmes ashley@lookoutlocal.com

ABOUT

Lookout Santa Cruz brings you news about Santa Cruz County, its people and coast life. Lookout is an emerging network of digital-only, mobile-first, editorially robust, intensely local media outlets offering community-centric news and resources.

 https://lookout.co/santacruz

