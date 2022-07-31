Highlights From Practice 4 of Packers Training Camp

www.yardbarker.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five places in Wisconsin that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five local restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
Popculture
Patrick Mahomes Suffers Injury at Chiefs Training Camp, Andy Reid Shares Update
Patrick Mahomes suffered a scare at Kansas City Chiefs training camp on Monday. According to Jessee Newell of the Kansas City Star, Mahomes briefly went into the medical tent after taking part in an 11-on-11 drill. During the drill, Mahomes was going back for a pass when the pocket collapsed. The Chiefs quarterback stayed on his feet but may have misplaced a step as he came out of the medical tent with tape around his left ankle.
Steelers change QB order on Day 6 of camp
The Steelers changed the order of their quarterbacks, providing more opportunity to rookie Kenny Pickett during the team’s first passed practice of training camp.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Blasts NFL Following Deshaun Watson Decision
Some massive news came out of the NFL yesterday as it was revealed that Deshaun Watson would be suspended for six games following an investigation into his sexual assault allegations. For many, this punishment is simply not enough when you consider how upwards of 30 women have accused him of some form of sexual assault.
Odell Beckham Jr.’s 8-word message to Dez Bryant advocating for a return to Cowboys
Dez Bryant last played in the NFL during the 2020 season for the Baltimore Ravens. However, it was not a very productive period of time for his career. He is however synonymous with the Dallas Cowboys organization. He spent the first eight years of his career there, making the Pro Bowl three times. Earlier this year in May, Bryant spoke to TMZ and shared his desire to come out of retirement and return to the Cowboys. Then on Monday, he posted a video of himself working out vigorously.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘They’ve made a huge mistake’: Stephen A Smith rips NFL over Deshaun Watson suspension
Stephen A Smith broke his First Take hiatus on Monday for a very compelling reason. Apparently, the renowned ESPN broadcaster could not stand back and watch everything surrounding Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson and his recently-issued six-game suspension unfold without giving his two cents worth. Stephen A said he was going to be out until mid-August, but he just had to break his own word for this.
Big Fight At 49ers Practice On Tuesday Afternoon
Tuesday brought yet another training camp scuffle ahead of the 2022 season. According to San Francisco 49ers insider David Lombardi of The Athletic, veteran linebacker Fred Warner got into a touch up with up-and-coming wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk after the whistle during today's practice. "The annoyance escalated into a melee,"...
Look: 'Motherf----r' Quarterback Tom Brady Referenced Identified
Just last summer, on an episode of “The Shop” on HBO, Tom Brady made headlines when he called out an NFL team. The seven-time Super Bowl champion couldn't believe that team was sticking with an unnamed quarterback when he was still a free agent and determining his future. “One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end. I was thinking, ‘You’re sticking with that motherf–ker?'” Brady said.
Steelers: Mike Tomlin’s quote on Kenny Pickett is alarming
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is looking for one big thing from Kenny Pickett as the rookie quarterback settles into training camp: Playmaking. First and foremost in 2022, the Steelers need to figure out their quarterback situation for this season, whether it’s Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph or first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett.
RELATED PEOPLE
Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama
Deshaun Watson has been grabbing headlines of late after his suspension was announced amid his ongoing sexual misconduct allegations. This wasn’t the only bit of bad news the Cleveland Browns received on Monday, though, after reports emerged of an Amari Cooper injury from practice. According to reports, Cooper injured his ankle late in practice on […] The post Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Jerry Jones' Wide Receiver Decision
The Dallas Cowboys could begin the 2022 season severely short-handed at wide receiver. James Washington is expected to miss six to 10 weeks after suffering a foot fracture during training camp. Even with a speedy recovery, the free-agent signing could miss their Sunday Night Football season-opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
OBJ Has Wide Receiver Suggestion for Cowboys
Beckham remains a free agent himself, but he thinks Dallas should bring in another veteran wide receiver.
Kenny Pickett’s latest move will please Steelers fans
The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted quarterback Kenny Pickett in the first-round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The team also brought in wideout Miles Boykin on a one-year deal worth up to $2.54 million this offseason. On Monday, as practiced wrapped up for the Steelers, Pickett and Boykin stayed after hours to work on their chemistry on […] The post Kenny Pickett’s latest move will please Steelers fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Look: Aaron Rodgers' Rumored Girlfriend Reacts To Interview
Aaron Rodgers upcoming appearance on the "Aubrey Marcus Podcast" seems to have caught the attention of his rumored girlfriend. The Packers QB dropped by the show to discuss his NFL career, mental health and journey to self-love, among other topics. Rodgers' girlfriend, Blu of Earth, caught the preview and dropped...
Cowboys Are Reportedly Signing Former 1st Round Pick
Earlier this offseason, the Dallas Cowboys seemed intent on bolstering their pass rush. Dallas made significant offers to Randy Gregory and Von Miller - both of whom opted to sign elsewhere. In late July, the team brought in former Atlanta Falcons star Takkarist McKinley as well. While the team didn't...
Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s blunt response to Dolphins tampering with Tom Brady
After a lengthy investigation, the NFL cracked down Miami Dolphins for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton. Brady and the Dolphins held “impermissible communications” in 2019 despite the superstar quarterback being with the New England Patriots and continuing his partnership with Bill Belichick. Belichick was asked about Brady’s relationship with the Dolphins as the Patriots […] The post Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s blunt response to Dolphins tampering with Tom Brady appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deebo Samuel drops truth bomb on news he doesn’t want to play running back for 49ers
Deebo Samuel is calling fake news to the reports claiming he doesn’t want to play running back for the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers have largely utilized Samuel as a receiving and rushing threat ever since he came into the league and landed in San Francisco in 2019. However, some rumors three months ago claimed […] The post Deebo Samuel drops truth bomb on news he doesn’t want to play running back for 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jets coach Robert Saleh drops shocking admission on Joe Flacco as starting QB
Joe Flacco is 37 years old and the New York Jets’ No. 2 quarterback behind Zach Wilson this season. But Jets coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday that the former Super Bowl MVP still has what it takes to be a starter in the NFL. “Joe Flacco is a starting...
JuJu Smith-Schuster Has Telling Admission: NFL World Reacts
Following the Kansas City Chiefs' practice session on Monday, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster posted a very interesting tweet. "Today was the hardest practice of my NFL career! & we’re just getting started," Smith-Schuster tweeted. Smith-Schuster is entering his first season with the Chiefs. He signed a one-year deal with...
Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster says Monday's practice was hardest of his career
JuJu Smith-Schuster got a taste of what it means to be a member of the Kansas City Chiefs during the team’s first padded practice on Monday. Andy Reid is notorious for having one of the league’s toughest training camps. He follows the NFL’s guidelines, but he still pushes the tempo and pushes his guys to get the most out of every second of practice. He also wants his players in the best possible shape for the season, so that when the time comes, his team can physically impose their will on their opponents.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears: One Player On His Way Out While Another Likely Stays
The drama is already high at Chicago Bears training camp. One player looks to be on his way out of town while another one who was thought to be out suddenly is back in. The Chicago Bears are less than a week into training camp yet the drama is already high. Contract disputes dominated from the start, but at least they’re not ugly. There is just nothing going on yet.
Comments / 0