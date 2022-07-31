This Hydrating Watermelon and Strawberry Chia Smoothie Is Filled With Omega-3s and Almost 10 Grams of Fiber Per Serving

Before you let the exhausting heat wave throw you into a sweat-induced fury and spiral down all nine circles of Dante’s inferno, a super cool and hydrating smoothie might just be your saving grace.

Between “Watermelon Sugar” playing on repeat and strawberry-flavored everything popping up all over the place, summer is the time to indulge in this all-time favorite fruity combination. So, what better way to celebrate the power duo than by making a refreshing dairy-free and vegan strawberry, chia, and watermelon smoothie recipe by Minimalist Baker that's filled with health benefits? This truly might be *the* secret to staying cool as a cucumber (and well-hydrated) as ever all season long.

Aside from its deliciously sweet and tangy flavor, this smoothie recipe is filled with heart-healthy omega-3s, essential antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory ingredients. Oh, and did we mention that it’s also packed with fiber to help you say goodbye to heat-induced constipation forever? Enough said—I’m sold.

Health benefits of this strawberry and watermelon smoothie recipe

Every single one of the ingredients in this six-item smoothie recipe packs a punch of flavor, from the strawberries, watermelon, and bananas to the lime juice, almond milk, and chia seeds. Best part? They all come together to form a vibrant Barbie-pink drink that’s tangy, sweet, and ridiculously refreshing.

But aside from its great looks and palate-pleasing taste, this recipe is also loaded with health benefits. For starters, one of the star ingredients of the recipe, the watermelon, is filled with three essential antioxidants (lycopene, ascorbic acid, and citrulline) that help reduce inflammation and fight free radical damage. Plus, studies show that consuming antioxidants, like lycopene, can help lower your risk of certain types of cancer. “Lycopene is an antioxidant and anti-cancer nutrient that can be consumed raw and is bioavailable, or useable by the body,” Isabel Smith, MS, RD, CDN, the founder of Isabel Smith Nutrition, previously told Well+Good.

Additionally, watermelon and strawberries are full of vitamin C, which helps boost your immune system, encourages collagen production, and benefits skin health. Strawberries also have high levels of antioxidants, fiber, potassium, calcium, and magnesium.

Meanwhile, the banana is nutrient-rich and the perfect ingredient to eat right before a sweaty workout sesh (the potassium from the fruit helps regulate fluid balance and boost endurance). And if you were wondering where all of the longevity-boosting omega-3s were coming from, it’s thanks to the small but mighty chia seeds that are the richest plant source of this fatty acid. “The omega-3 fatty acids in chia seeds come in the form of alpha-Linolenic acid [ALA], which has been associated with anti-inflammatory, anti-thrombotic, and anti-arhythmic properties, and so [it’s] really good for your heart and your total circulatory system,” Julieanna Hever, RD, a plant-based dietitian, previously told Well+Good. One two tablespoon serving of chia seeds contains about four grams of protein, 11 grams of fiber, and 18 percent of your recommended daily amount of calcium, too.

Watermelon and strawberry chia smoothie recipe

Photo: Minimalist Baker

Yields 2 servings

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups fresh watermelon, cubed and seedless

1 cup frozen strawberries

1/2 medium ripe frozen banana, peeled and chopped

1/2 - 3/4 cup unsweetened plain almond milk

1 medium lime, juiced

1 Tbsp chia or hemp seeds (optional)

1. Add all ingredients to a blender and blend until creamy and smooth, adding more almond milk to thin or more frozen strawberries or ice to thicken.

2. Taste and adjust seasonings as needed, adding more lime for acidity, banana for sweetness, or watermelon for a more intense watermelon flavor.

3. Top with additional chia seeds to mock watermelon seeds. Best when fresh, though leftovers keep covered in the refrigerator for one to two days.

