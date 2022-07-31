ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

This Hydrating Watermelon and Strawberry Chia Smoothie Is Filled With Omega-3s and Almost 10 Grams of Fiber Per Serving

By Maki Yazawa
Well+Good
Well+Good
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WcGNz_0gzT62fB00

Before you let the exhausting heat wave throw you into a sweat-induced fury and spiral down all nine circles of Dante’s inferno, a super cool and hydrating smoothie might just be your saving grace.

Between “Watermelon Sugar” playing on repeat and strawberry-flavored everything popping up all over the place, summer is the time to indulge in this all-time favorite fruity combination. So, what better way to celebrate the power duo than by making a refreshing dairy-free and vegan strawberry, chia, and watermelon smoothie recipe by Minimalist Baker that's filled with health benefits? This truly might be *the* secret to staying cool as a cucumber (and well-hydrated) as ever all season long.

Aside from its deliciously sweet and tangy flavor, this smoothie recipe is filled with heart-healthy omega-3s, essential antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory ingredients. Oh, and did we mention that it’s also packed with fiber to help you say goodbye to heat-induced constipation forever? Enough said—I’m sold.

Health benefits of this strawberry and watermelon smoothie recipe

Every single one of the ingredients in this six-item smoothie recipe packs a punch of flavor, from the strawberries, watermelon, and bananas to the lime juice, almond milk, and chia seeds. Best part? They all come together to form a vibrant Barbie-pink drink that’s tangy, sweet, and ridiculously refreshing.

But aside from its great looks and palate-pleasing taste, this recipe is also loaded with health benefits. For starters, one of the star ingredients of the recipe, the watermelon, is filled with three essential antioxidants (lycopene, ascorbic acid, and citrulline) that help reduce inflammation and fight free radical damage. Plus, studies show that consuming antioxidants, like lycopene, can help lower your risk of certain types of cancer. “Lycopene is an antioxidant and anti-cancer nutrient that can be consumed raw and is bioavailable, or useable by the body,” Isabel Smith, MS, RD, CDN, the founder of Isabel Smith Nutrition, previously told Well+Good.

Additionally, watermelon and strawberries are full of vitamin C, which helps boost your immune system, encourages collagen production, and benefits skin health. Strawberries also have high levels of antioxidants, fiber, potassium, calcium, and magnesium.

Meanwhile, the banana is nutrient-rich and the perfect ingredient to eat right before a sweaty workout sesh (the potassium from the fruit helps regulate fluid balance and boost endurance). And if you were wondering where all of the longevity-boosting omega-3s were coming from, it’s thanks to the small but mighty chia seeds that are the richest plant source of this fatty acid. “The omega-3 fatty acids in chia seeds come in the form of alpha-Linolenic acid [ALA], which has been associated with anti-inflammatory, anti-thrombotic, and anti-arhythmic properties, and so [it’s] really good for your heart and your total circulatory system,” Julieanna Hever, RD, a plant-based dietitian, previously told Well+Good. One two tablespoon serving of chia seeds contains about four grams of protein, 11 grams of fiber, and 18 percent of your recommended daily amount of calcium, too.

Watermelon and strawberry chia smoothie recipe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20nOTR_0gzT62fB00

Photo: Minimalist Baker

Yields 2 servings

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups fresh watermelon, cubed and seedless

1 cup frozen strawberries

1/2 medium ripe frozen banana, peeled and chopped

1/2 - 3/4 cup unsweetened plain almond milk

1 medium lime, juiced

1 Tbsp chia or hemp seeds (optional)

1. Add all ingredients to a blender and blend until creamy and smooth, adding more almond milk to thin or more frozen strawberries or ice to thicken.

2. Taste and adjust seasonings as needed, adding more lime for acidity, banana for sweetness, or watermelon for a more intense watermelon flavor.

3. Top with additional chia seeds to mock watermelon seeds. Best when fresh, though leftovers keep covered in the refrigerator for one to two days.

Yeah, we're kind of obsessed with watermelon, too:

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

The 9 Best Low-Acid Coffees That Are Easier on Your Stomach, According to Dietitians

If you're not a morning person, and even if you are, there are few things better than a freshly brewed cup of coffee. But for anyone who may have any digestive sensitivity, that cup of joe can wreak havoc on your stomach. Fortunately, that doesn't mean you have to give up that beloved daily iced coffee altogether—instead, an option that may be easier on sensitive stomachs is low-acid coffee.
FOOD & DRINKS
Well+Good

These Grilled Mushroom Halloumi Burgers Pack 29 Grams of Protein and All the Calcium You Need in a Day

Do you instantly cringe at the thought of attending another barbecue because of the limited selection of non-vegetarian options? Do you feel like you’re instantly deemed the “picky” eater just for asking what other choices they have besides grilled hot dogs? Before you fake illness to get away with not having to attend one of these outdoor get-togethers you’ve started to loathe, we have the perfect and completely veggie-friendly barbecue food you’ve been secretly praying for every summer. Trust us: Patience is a virtue, and this was definitely worth the wait.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Daily South

Marinated Cucumber, Tomato, and Onion Salad

The twist on this classic Southern summer salad is a rest in an overnight marinade. The flavors of the dressing pull the natural juices out of the vegetables, which then get re-absorbed into them for a punchy, juicy salad that is at once refreshing and comforting. The cucumbers and onions...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omega#Chia Seeds#Food Drink
Well+Good

How To Perfectly Remove a Peach Pit With a Pair of Pliers

If you've ever had the fortune of buying a summer peach straight from a farmstand, you know there's nothing quite like it. Its natural sweetness, juicy flesh, and fuzzy skin basically scream summer. But if you're someone who struggles with how to pit a peach before you slice it or bake it into a cobbler without making a giant mess, a pair of pliers (yes, seriously) may be just the tool you need to enjoy as many peaches as possible this season.
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

These Are the 3 Zodiac Signs That Can Expect To Have a Particularly Lucky August

August begins with a celestial bang: A rare triple conjunction of warrior Mars, iconoclastic Uranus, and the destiny-oriented north node occurs in Taurus on the eve of August 1. The last time all three of these astrological forces converged was in 2007, and even then, they weren’t at precisely the same spot in the sky. Together with a few other shifts from Mars and Mercury, this extraordinary conjunction will set the cosmic stage for three zodiac signs in particular—Aries, Gemini, and Scorpio—to have a super lucky August.
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

What Are Plant-Based Tonics, and Should You Be Drinking Them?

Wellness-centric beverages have come a long way from the highly problematic “detox” teas of the last decade. We guzzle gut-friendly kombucha (heck, we've even tried to make our own), crave cold brew no matter the temp, dapple in drinking vinegars, and wake up dreaming of frothy matcha lattes for a longevity boost daily. However, we have our eyes on a new type of health-promoting beverage: plant-based tonics. This new drink category claims to do everything from quelling anxiety, improving digestion, boosting your mood naturally, and helping with focus.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Kitchn

Stir-Fried Baby Bok Choy

Bok choy is a favorite in my house — it’s one of the easiest ways to get a green veggie on the table quickly. If you’re not familiar with the vegetable, it can feel a little intimidating to cook, but it’s fairly straightforward once you tackle it once or twice.
RECIPES
Well+Good

5 Foods and Drinks That Can Sneakily Dehydrate You

When it comes to our dietary habits, there are usually a few that we excel at and others that require more attention. For instance, I’ve always slayed my hydration game and *love* the taste of cool, crisp H2O (...but my palette still finds eating fatty fish a struggle). Yet as much as I fill and refill my water bottle throughout the day, there are times when I feel more parched than usual. Did I lose too many electrolytes sweating it out at hot yoga, or maybe forget to stock up on hydrating fruits and veggies?
LIFESTYLE
CBS Minnesota

Recipes: 2 ways to cook chicken wings

Luvafoodie CEO and Founder Michelle Mazzara shared these Chicken Wing recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.Luvafoodie Chicken Lovers Chicken WingsIngredients2 lb. chicken wings3 tbsp. Luvafoodie Chicken Lovers Spice2 tbsp. olive oil1 tsp. Horseradish sauce½ cup of mayonnaise½ cup of ketchup3 tbsp. fresh dill choppedDirectionsPreheat oven 380 degrees.In a small bowl mix together ketchup, mayonnaise, 1 tbsp. dill, horseradish sauce and 1 tbsp. Luvafoodie Chicken Lovers Spice. Set aside and refrigerate.In an oven proof pan, add chicken wings, coat with olive oil and Luvafoodie Chicken Lovers Spice rub.Bake 40 minutes.Plate chicken wings on platter, top with fresh dill and serve with Chicken Lovers sauce.Luvafoodie Smoke House Cherry Chicken WingsIngredients2 lb. chicken wings3 tbsp. Luvafoodie Smoke Houses Lovers Spice2 tbsp. olive oil½ cup of cherry jam½ cup of mayonnaise1 tsp. truffle oil1 cup of red cherries-GarnishParsley- GanishDirectionsPreheat oven 380 degrees.In a small bowl mix together cherry jam, mayonnaise, truffle oil and 1 tbsp. Luvafoodie Smoke Houe Spice. Set aside and refrigerate.In an oven proof pan, add chicken wings, coat with olive oil and 2 tbsp. Luvafoodie Smoke House rub.Bake 40 minutes.Plate on platter, arrange parsley and cherries to garnish platter.Serve with cherry sauce.
RECIPES
Fortune

Hungry at 2 a.m.? Nutritionists suggest these 11 quick and easy snacks

If you get hungry in the middle of the night, you'll want to reach for a snack that's high in protein and full of fiber. If you’ve ever lain awake at 2 a.m. with your stomach rumbling, staring at the ceiling wondering what to eat, then this is for you. “If you are hungry, you should eat something, regardless of the time of day,” says Aimee Takamura, registered dietitian and director of wellness and sustainability at Restaurant Associates. “The act of eating late at night does not affect metabolism or lead to many of the adverse effects you may have heard of. The quantity and quality of food is what you should be more concerned about.”
NUTRITION
Allrecipes.com

Cheese Sauce for Pretzels

If you're lucky enough to have a small slow cooker, it's perfect for keeping the cheese sauce warm. Frozen baked soft pretzels can be found at most grocery stores and heated for 3 to 5 minutes in the oven. Leftover sauce may be stored in the fridge in an airtight...
FOOD & DRINKS
mvmagazine.com

Baking Together #26: A Crowd-Pleasing Peach Cobbler

Local peaches are making their way into the markets – yay! While I love biting into a ripe, juicy peach on a hot summer day, baking these beauties concentrates all those heavenly juices, making them even more delectable. Add to that the wonderful floral fragrance filling my home, and I’m pretty happy.
RECIPES
butterwithasideofbread.com

EASY BERRY CAKE

Easy Berry Cake made from scratch with pantry ingredients + fresh berries! Simple berry cake recipe topped with a lovely vanilla almond glaze!. This simple berry cake is sure to become an instant favorite in your home, made with fresh or frozen berries, you can bake it up any time of the year! This easy triple berry cake recipe uses basic ingredients most likely already in your kitchen, it comes together quick and the results are an incredible treat.
RECIPES
Well+Good

Found: The Most Refreshing Summer Dessert, 2-Ingredient Avocado Shaved Ice

Over the years, we’ve come to the undeniable conclusion that avocados were destined for so much more than just toast. With recipes like avocado bread, adding them into smoothies, and of course guacamole, the options really are endless for this heart-healthy creamy green fruit. Most recently, however, a deliciously sweet and spoon-able way of eating them has taken the internet by storm, and we're 100 percent on board. Enter avocado shaved ice—the dessert we all needed that's soon to become a summer favorite for years to come. Move over, Dole Whip.
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

How Long Does Garlic Last?

If you’re like me, you might have been under the impression that garlic never goes bad. Unfortunately, I realized I was wrong on the exact day I needed a clove for a recipe with garlic. So how long does garlic last?. It doesn’t last forever, but garlic is unusually...
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy