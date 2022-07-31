Florida Man Pleads Guilty In A Case Involving A Marital Injunction And Explosive Devices

A Florida man has pleaded guilty to charges involving a martial injunction, firearms, and firebomb devices, according to the Department of Justice.

James Clay Bexley, 34, Center Hill, Florida, has pleaded guilty to a two-count indictment charging him with possessing unregistered destructive devices and firearm silencers and possessing firearms in violation of a domestic violence injunction.

If convicted, Bexley faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison on each count. A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

According to court records, Bexley was arrested at his home after contacting his wife in violation of an injunction. Sumter County Sheriff’s Office deputies located six firearms, two silencers, and two small explosive devices in Bexley’s vehicle.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad then responded and discovered two destructive devices (pipe bombs) on Bexley’s front porch. After obtaining a search warrant, federal agents recovered approximately 35 pounds of explosive materials and bomb-making equipment from within the residence, along with an additional 12 firearms and two silencers.

Firearm silencers and destructive devices, such as pipe bombs, are illegal to possess unless registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record. None of Bexley’s silencers or destructive devices had been registered as required under federal law. Furthermore, it is also a federal crime to possess firearms while subject to a domestic violence injunction.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Tyrie K. Boyer.

