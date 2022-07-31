ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

How will the Philadelphia 76ers use P.J. Tucker in 2022-23?

By Matty Breisch
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
section215.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Dell Curry drops bold Stephen Curry prediction: ‘He definitely can play at this level for years to come’

Stephen Curry joined some pretty elite company last season by winning his first Bill Russell Finals MVP Award. The Golden State Warriors superstar is now one of six players in NBA history with at least four championships, two regular-season MVPs and one Finals MVP to his name, alongside Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic […] The post Dell Curry drops bold Stephen Curry prediction: ‘He definitely can play at this level for years to come’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Houston, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
ClutchPoints

Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard looks jacked in newly released footage

August is peak NBA offseason, but the LA Clippers are hoping to keep their fans on the edge of their seats. Kawhi Leonard isn’t on social media and is rarely seen in public, so footage of the Clippers star always gets fans excited. On Monday, the Clippers posted a series of photos of Leonard and […] The post Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard looks jacked in newly released footage appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Georges Niang
Person
Daryl Morey
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Al Horford
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Paul Millsap
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Trevelin Queen#Sixers#The Philadelphia 76ers
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Sixers icon Allen Iverson’s epic reaction to Odell Beckham Jr.’s revelation about wearing the No. 3

During his day, there’s no doubt that Allen Iverson was one of the most influential figures in the entire NBA. His reach extended far beyond the four corners of the basketball court, with the Philadelphia 76ers icon making a tremendous impact on the culture of sports and beyond. As it turns out, one of the […] The post WATCH: Sixers icon Allen Iverson’s epic reaction to Odell Beckham Jr.’s revelation about wearing the No. 3 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Braves rumors: Atlanta was close to doing the right thing with Marcell Ozuna

According to some Atlanta Braves rumors after the MLB trade deadline, the team came close to dealing Marcell Ozuna to a division rival. Atlanta Braves rumors don’t have to end with the passing of the MLB trade deadline. According to Barry Jackson and Craig Mish of the Miami Herald, the Braves nearly did the right thing with Ozuna and traded him away to the Miami Marlins.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

NFL reporters callously make light of Brittney Griner’s nine-year Russian prison sentence

Right after WNBA star Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in Russian prison, NFL reporters Ian Rapoport and James Palmer make light of her verdict. Even though NFL training camps are in full swing, the on-air talent still felt they needed to fill space with their off-the-air conversations. Soon enough, NFL reporters Ian Rapoport, James Palmer and Andrew Siciliano will likely wish they kept their commercial break conversation off the air, as they’re now under a lot of fire for making light of one of the most harrowing headlines in sports today.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

FanSided

271K+
Followers
514K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy