Knockout specialist, pride of Grand Prairie returns to boxing ring at Dickies Arena

Watch knockout king Vergil Ortiz Jr. of Grand Prairie as he returns to the boxing ring in front of his North Texas fans on Saturday, Aug. 6 at Dickies Arena .

Ortiz, who is 18-0 with 18 knockouts, tries to extend his perfect record as he meets Michael McKinson in a 12-round welterweight fight.

Ortiz, 24, last fought in August 2021 when he defeated Lithuanian boxer Egidijus Kavaliauskas by technical knockout. He was scheduled to meet McKinson in March but was forced to withdraw because of a medical emergency.

ESPN reported that Oritz was hospitalized with rhabdomyolysis , a breakdown of muscle tissue that releases the damaging protein myoglobin into the blood.

Something will have to give in this bout featuring title contenders as McKinson, from Portsmouth, Great Britain, is also undefeated at 22-0 with two knockouts.

“I’m ready to show the world once again why I’m ready for a world title,” Ortiz said in June when Golden Boy Promotions announced the rescheduled fight.

Golden Boy Promotions chairman and CEO Oscar De La Hoya called Ortiz, ranked by ESPN as the No. 4 welterweight, the “most exciting welterweight in the world.”

McKinson last fought Alex Martin on March 19 in a replacement fight and won in a unanimous decision.

The co-main event for Saturday’s boxing card features newly crowned WBC and WBA flyweight world champion Marlen Esparza (12-1, 1 KOs) of Houston as she takes on Eva Guzman (19-1, 11 KOs) of Maracay, Venezuela.

Doors open at 4 p.m. for Saturday’s event.

Tickets start at $44, which does not include service charges. To buy tickets and for more information, go to ticketmaster.com , dickiesarena.com or goldenboypromotions.com .

The fight will stream live worldwide on DAZN .

Back-to-school immunization clinics

Need to get your children up to date on their vaccinations in time for fall?

Attend one of Tarrant County Public Health’s back-to-school immunization clinics , which kick off Monday, Aug. 1.

The clinics will be offering all recommended immunizations by the CDC, including the COVID-19 vaccine. If available, please bring vaccination records.

The cost of vaccines for children 18 and under is $8 per shot. Adult Safety Net vaccines for those 19 and older with no insurance is $15 per shot. Only cash, check, CHIP, or Medicaid will be accepted. Credit card or debit card payments will not be accepted.

Families with private insurance should contact their primary physician to obtain their immunizations.

Here are the locations for back-to-school immunization clinics:

Arlington Athletic Center

▪ Dates: Aug. 1-13

▪ Times: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

▪ Address: 1001 E. Division St., Arlington, TX 76011

Diamond Hill-Jarvis High School

▪ Dates: Aug. 1-6

▪ Times: Monday, noon-6 p.m.; Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

▪ Address: 1411 Maydell, Fort Worth, TX 76106

Brookside Convention Center

▪ Dates: Aug. 8-13

▪ Times: Monday, noon-6 p.m.; Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

▪ Address: 1244 Brookside Dr., Hurst, TX 76053

Ridgmar Mall — Food Court Entrance

▪ Dates: Aug. 15-27

▪ Times: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

▪ Address: 1888 Green Oaks Blvd., Fort Worth, TX 76116

First Methodist Mansfield

▪ Dates: Aug. 15-20

▪ Times: Monday, noon-6 p.m.; Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

▪ Address: 777 N. Walnut Creek Dr., Mansfield, TX 76105

Rising Star Baptist Church

▪ Dates: Aug. 22-27

▪ Times: Monday, noon-6 p.m.; Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

▪ Address: 4216 Ave. M, Fort Worth, TX 76105

Please wear your own masks at the clinics and don’t come if you have any symptoms associated with COVID-19, including fever, cough, sore throat, fatigue and shortness of breath.

For more information, call 817-248-6299 or visit ictchome.org .

Buffalo Soldiers event is free, fun and educational

Bring the whole crew and learn about the history of the Buffalo Soldiers at a free community event.

Buffalo Soldiers Family Fun Day is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Ranch, 3534 E. Berry St. in Fort Worth.

Participate in fun activities while learning about the Buffalo Soldiers, African-Americans who served in the Army after the Civil War. The Buffalo Soldiers played an instrumental role in the Indian Wars and in protecting national parks and the safe passage of settlers through the Western frontier.

Free refreshments will also be provided for this special event, which is sponsored by the National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum in Fort Worth.

Admission is free, but pre-registration is required at buffalosoldierfamilyfunday.eventbrite.com .

For more information, call 817-922-9999 or send email to: info@cowboysofcolor.org.

Staff writer Stefan Stevenson contributed to this report.