Don’t bet against Aaron Judge (42 home runs) catching Yankees legends Roger Maris and Babe Ruth | Klapisch

www.nj.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom HandyTexas State
"Bling" Bishop Lamar Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
Related
Gio was initially 'completely pissed off' after Mets trade deadline
Gio explained that he was initially “completely pissed off” about the Mets lack of moves at the trade deadline, but he has since calmed down.
Yankees could finish perfect MLB trade deadline with surprise Matt Blake reunion
Odds are, the New York Yankees are setting out on their 2022 MLB trade deadline journey to pick up one player from three separate buckets: outfielder, reliever, starting pitcher. So far, Brian Cashman has gone all chalk in his quest to fulfill this prophecy. That seems a little odd, doesn’t it?
Family Of Yankees Fans Welcome New Bronx Bomber Back Home
On Tuesday, left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery was traded by the New York Yankees to the St. Louis Cardinals. The Pinstripes organization is the only baseball family that the 29 year-old ever knew. In return for Montgomery, general manager Brian Cashman acquired the Gold Glove centerfielder that he desired for his playoff run, Harrison Bader. In a strange turn of events, the 28 year-old Bader is coming home to his family in New York, which happens to be a group of Yankees fans.
Emotional Jordan Montgomery on being traded by Yankees: 'This is my family'
Jordan Montgomery reacted to being traded by the Yankees, the only team he has ever known since being drafted, before heading to St. Louis on Tuesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Luke Voit’s post-Yankees career took brutal turn thanks to Eric Hosmer
The 2022 New York Yankees entered spring training needing to trade first baseman Luke Voit to resolve the logjam they’d created a few days prior. Voit’s fate had been all but officially sealed in 2021 when the Yankees imported Anthony Rizzo, then awkwardly juggled their incumbent first baseman between the DH slot and the bench for the remainder of the season.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet New York Yankees Clayton Beeter’s Girlfriend, Erin Burk
MLB fans have high expectations of pitcher Clayton Beeter, who the New York Yankees received in the Joey Gallo trade. Another person who thinks highly of Beeter and wants him to succeed is his girlfriend, Erin Burk. They are high-school lovebirds and do not shy away from showing their love on social media. Sometimes, she travels across the country to support her boyfriend, and occasionally he shares appreciation posts for her on social media. Fans are curious to know more about Clayton Beeter’s girlfriend, Erin Burk. So, get to know her here in our Erin Burk wiki.
NJ.com
NJ
203K+
Followers
116K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0