MOVING DAY | U of L women's basketball among the first to occupy new Denny Crum Hall

www.wdrb.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wdrb.com
The wait goes on: NCAA announces no action on reclassification for Bellarmine, others
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The NCAA’s board of directors announced no action on proposed changes to its reclassification process after a meeting on Wednesday, meaning that the wait continues for Bellarmine University and other schools hoping for a possible rule change that could make them immediately eligible for NCAA championship competition.
bellarmine.edu
Stroman comes aboard women's basketball coaching staff
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Morgan Stroman has been hired as a new assistant coach on the Bellarmine University women's basketball team, Head Coach Chancellor Dugan announced Wednesday. Stroman arrives at Bellarmine after working on the staff at the University of Miami, her alma mater, since 2019. She served as an...
Report: Louisville Reaches Out to '23 Purdue Decommit Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn
The guard from West Lafayette decommitted from the Boilermakers on Wednesday.
ESPN
College football recruiting notebook: Top prospects taking visits, how Louisville has climbed and more
DeAndre Moore Jr. believed for the longest time he knew where he was headed: Oklahoma. He had been committed since September 2021 and had stayed even after coach Lincoln Riley left for USC. "I genuinely loved Oklahoma," said Moore, the No. 48 recruit overall and No. 9 wide receiver in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLKY.com
Louisville's Portland Park gets new basketball court thanks to former Trinity High School player
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Tuesday, the Kueber family stood with Mayor Greg Fischer to unveil a newly refurbished basketball court in Portland Park. The newly asphalted court had freshly painted lines, brand new backboards, rims and nets. "This project came about when the park's team members noticed that kids...
wdrb.com
Bullitt East football senior trio prepared to lead Chargers to new heights in final season together
MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bullitt East High School football coach Keegan Kendrick stood in front of his players as they all knelt around him. Another summer practice was coming to a close last month, and the new season quickly approached. Kendrick preached multiple messages to his team, but one of the things he mentioned was who they play these football games for.
wdrb.com
Justin Thomas returns to Louisville to guide the next generation, reminisce on his past
GOSHEN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Looking out Tuesday at a place that feels like home, Justin Thomas seemed grateful. Two months after winning his second major championship in historic fashion, he returned this week to where it all began, back in Goshen to host the Justin Thomas Junior Championship at Harmony Landing Country Club. Impressive swings dotted the driving range as boys and girls from around the world prepared for the premier junior event.
leoweekly.com
See Jack Harlow’s Competition For Next Week’s Celebrity Kickball Tournament
Jack Harlow is returning to Louisville to play kickball — for a good cause. Local rap group The Homies, also Harlow’s friends and collaborators, will host their 3rd Annual Celebrity Kickball Tournament on Wednesday, August 10, at UofL’s Jim Patterson Stadium. It’ll be Harlow’s second year participating.
RELATED PEOPLE
southerntrippers.com
Kentucky Bourbon Trail: Best Distilleries + How to Plan
Are you searching for how to go on the Kentucky bourbon trail? You have come to the right place because here you are going to find all the information you need to have an incredible time. If you did not already know Kentucky is home to some of the best bourbon on the plant. People say that going on one of the Kentucky bourbon distillery tours is like going to Disney World for adults.
$100,000 donation in honor of late son helps renovate two west Louisville parks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some west Louisville parks are getting some tender loving care with a generous donation of $100,000 from David Kueber, a Planet Fitness franchisor and co-founder of Sun Tan City. According to a press release, Kueber and his family made this donation in memory of his son,...
WLKY.com
Bloody Monday: A dark day in Louisville history
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Irish Society of Kentuckiana observed the 167th anniversary of "Bloody Monday" Aug. 1. It's remembered as a dark day in the history of the Irish in Louisville. On the first Monday in August of 1855, Protestant mobs attacked German and Irish Catholic neighborhoods in Louisville on an election day.
wdrb.com
Vintage vehicles! Street Rod Nationals rolls into downtown Louisville for annual parade
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are plenty of old cars rolling through Louisville this week with polished chrome and fancy paint jobs. The Street Rod Nationals returns to Louisville for its 28th year at the Kentucky Exposition Center, and the festivities kicked off with the annual parade of cars through 4th Street Live! downtown Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
Louisville Catholic schools won't require students, staff to wear masks when class begins
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students and staff returning this month to Louisville's Catholic schools won't be required to wear masks to fight the spread of COVID-19. The Archdiocese of Louisville released a list of COVID-19 guidelines for pre-kindergarten through 12th grade for the upcoming school year. Families are required to keep children home if they show any COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms.
wdrb.com
The probable cause affidavit for Shelby Hayes.
© Copyright 2022 WDRB, 624 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd. Louisville, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
WHAS 11
Kansas family in tragic accident in downtown Louisville last month are finally going home.
The Jones family was in town for a Basketball tournament when they were hit by a car. The father, Trey Jones later died. Amy and Ava Jones can leave Aug. 17th.
wdrb.com
How to help eastern Kentucky residents recovering from deadly flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Flood recovery efforts will continue in eastern Kentucky for many months to come. The state has appealed to the public to donate money along with bottled water, cleaning supplies, diapers and personal hygiene items. At this point. clothes, household items and furniture are not requested. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
Kroger expands its online delivery service in Louisville area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Kroger is expanding its online grocery delivery service for its customers in the Louisville area. The retail chain just opened a new facility in Louisville on Robards Lane, near Gardiner Lane. The company plans to partner with a fulfillment center in Ohio to get orders...
wdrb.com
Kentucky native who won season 20 of American Idol to perform at state fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Noah Thompson, a Kentucky native and the winner of American Idol season 20, will perform in Louisville next month. Thompson has joined the lineup of the Texas Roadhouse Concert Series at the Kentucky State Fair. He's set to perform Aug. 24 as he opens for fellow Kentuckians John Michael Montgomery and Walker Montgomery.
tornadopix.com
These twins in Louisville brought life back to their ancestral home
For the neighborhood, it was the creepy old house on the hill, and for the treasures of the groundhogs who lived downstairs, it was a place to dig. But for Stephen Finley, the crumbling, stocky, two-story dwelling in southwest Louisville was his grandparents’ home. Fenley is an iconic name...
Comments / 0