ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

MOVING DAY | U of L women's basketball among the first to occupy new Denny Crum Hall

By Eric Crawford
wdrb.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wdrb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bellarmine.edu

Stroman comes aboard women's basketball coaching staff

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Morgan Stroman has been hired as a new assistant coach on the Bellarmine University women's basketball team, Head Coach Chancellor Dugan announced Wednesday. Stroman arrives at Bellarmine after working on the staff at the University of Miami, her alma mater, since 2019. She served as an...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Basketball
City
Louisville, KY
Louisville, KY
Basketball
Local
Kentucky Sports
wdrb.com

Bullitt East football senior trio prepared to lead Chargers to new heights in final season together

MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bullitt East High School football coach Keegan Kendrick stood in front of his players as they all knelt around him. Another summer practice was coming to a close last month, and the new season quickly approached. Kendrick preached multiple messages to his team, but one of the things he mentioned was who they play these football games for.
MOUNT WASHINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Justin Thomas returns to Louisville to guide the next generation, reminisce on his past

GOSHEN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Looking out Tuesday at a place that feels like home, Justin Thomas seemed grateful. Two months after winning his second major championship in historic fashion, he returned this week to where it all began, back in Goshen to host the Justin Thomas Junior Championship at Harmony Landing Country Club. Impressive swings dotted the driving range as boys and girls from around the world prepared for the premier junior event.
GOSHEN, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denny Crum
southerntrippers.com

Kentucky Bourbon Trail: Best Distilleries + How to Plan

Are you searching for how to go on the Kentucky bourbon trail? You have come to the right place because here you are going to find all the information you need to have an incredible time. If you did not already know Kentucky is home to some of the best bourbon on the plant. People say that going on one of the Kentucky bourbon distillery tours is like going to Disney World for adults.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Bloody Monday: A dark day in Louisville history

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Irish Society of Kentuckiana observed the 167th anniversary of "Bloody Monday" Aug. 1. It's remembered as a dark day in the history of the Irish in Louisville. On the first Monday in August of 1855, Protestant mobs attacked German and Irish Catholic neighborhoods in Louisville on an election day.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisville Bats#Moving Day#Hall Of Fame#Cardinals#U Of L Athletics#U Of L Campus Housing#L N Federal Credit Union
wdrb.com

Louisville Catholic schools won't require students, staff to wear masks when class begins

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students and staff returning this month to Louisville's Catholic schools won't be required to wear masks to fight the spread of COVID-19. The Archdiocese of Louisville released a list of COVID-19 guidelines for pre-kindergarten through 12th grade for the upcoming school year. Families are required to keep children home if they show any COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

How to help eastern Kentucky residents recovering from deadly flooding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Flood recovery efforts will continue in eastern Kentucky for many months to come. The state has appealed to the public to donate money along with bottled water, cleaning supplies, diapers and personal hygiene items. At this point. clothes, household items and furniture are not requested. The...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
wdrb.com

Kroger expands its online delivery service in Louisville area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Kroger is expanding its online grocery delivery service for its customers in the Louisville area. The retail chain just opened a new facility in Louisville on Robards Lane, near Gardiner Lane. The company plans to partner with a fulfillment center in Ohio to get orders...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky native who won season 20 of American Idol to perform at state fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Noah Thompson, a Kentucky native and the winner of American Idol season 20, will perform in Louisville next month. Thompson has joined the lineup of the Texas Roadhouse Concert Series at the Kentucky State Fair. He's set to perform Aug. 24 as he opens for fellow Kentuckians John Michael Montgomery and Walker Montgomery.
LOUISVILLE, KY
tornadopix.com

These twins in Louisville brought life back to their ancestral home

For the neighborhood, it was the creepy old house on the hill, and for the treasures of the groundhogs who lived downstairs, it was a place to dig. But for Stephen Finley, the crumbling, stocky, two-story dwelling in southwest Louisville was his grandparents’ home. Fenley is an iconic name...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy