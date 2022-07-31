ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Giovanni van Bronckhorst eager to boost numbers ahead of European trip

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tWj4d_0gzT4qLK00

Giovanni van Bronckhorst hopes to have reinforcements for Rangers’ Champions League third qualifying round clash with Union Saint Gilloise on Tuesday night

The Light Blues began their cinch Premiership campaign on Saturday with hard-fought 2-1 win over Livingston at the Tony Macaroni arena.

The Gers boss had several players unavailable for the trip to West Lothian where second-half goals from substitute Scott Arfield and captain James Tavernier overturned the early strike from Livi striker Joel Nouble.

Ridvan Yilmaz, the left-back signed from Besiktas, will join up with the squad ahead of the trip to Belgium.

Midfielder Rabbi Matondo will also join in training after missing the Livingston game with a knock while Colombia striker Alfredo Morelos continues his recovery from the thigh injury which required surgery last season.

Van Bronckhorst said: “We will have Ridvan Yilman training with us today (Sunday), Rabbi Matondo as well.

“Morelos has already been training with us a couple of days, in parts of the training.

“And we can take a bigger squad in Europe so we have more players to choose from and we have to see if those players are fit enough to travel.”

Tom Lawrence, who made his competitive debut following his move from Derby County, knows improvement is needed for the trip to Belgium but is confident that there is more to come from the Ibrox side.

He said: “I am looking forward to it. We will need to play better than we did on Saturday and I am sure we will be fine.

“We didn’t show our quality like we should have done.

“The second half we showed our character and resilience but we look forward now and each game we look to put a performance on.”

David Martindale told Livingston’s official Twitter account that he saw enough from his side to give him encouragement for the rest of the season and he looked forward to the trip to Dundee United next week

The Livi boss said: “I was pleased with the performance but disappointed by the result.

“I thought, to a man, the players should be really proud of themselves.

“If they can take that intensity, application and effort into the next 37 league games, we’ll be in a good place.

“I’m looking forward to it (Dundee United). It brings a different type of pressure.

“Jack Ross is a very good manager and I know Foxy (Liam Fox) as well so I think they have a very good backroom team up there now.

“Jack has a wealth of experience and I think they will be very difficult to be this year but it is a game that we are more than capable of winning.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Burnley sign midfielder Manuel Benson from Antwerp

Burnley have confirmed the signing of attacking midfielder Manuel Benson on a four-year deal from Antwerp. The 25-year-old joins the Clarets for an undisclosed fee after spending the last seven seasons in the Belgian top flight, having moved from Genk to Antwerp in 2019. Benson also brings with him Europa...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Ridvan Yilmaz had advice from former Rangers star Tugay before Ibrox move

Rangers new boy Ridvan Yilmaz revealed the advice he got from former Gers star Tugay Kerimoglu about his move to Ibrox. Before he arrived in Glasgow following his transfer from Besiktas on a five-year deal, the 21-year-old Turkey left-back was photographed with compatriot Tugay, who played for the Govan club for 18 months after joining from Galatasaray in the January transfer window of 2000.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alfredo Morelos
Person
Scott Arfield
Person
Rabbi Matondo
Person
James Tavernier
Person
Giovanni Van Bronckhorst
newschain

Manchester United loan Alex Telles to Sevilla

Manchester United left-back Alex Telles has completed a season-long loan switch to Sevilla. The 29-year-old joined the Old Trafford giants from Porto in October 2020 and made 50 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils. Telles has mostly played back-up to Luke Shaw and was pushed further down the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dundee United#European#Union Saint Gilloise#Besiktas
newschain

Aberdeen bring in Shayden Morris from Fleetwood on long-term deal

Aberdeen have signed winger Shayden Morris from Fleetwood on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee. The 20-year-old came through the academy at the Lancashire club and made his debut in January 2021. He played 26 times for the League One side last season, scoring twice. Manager Jim Goodwin expects...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Cardiff complete signing of Tottenham forward Kion Etete

Cardiff have completed the signing of young forward Kion Etete on a permanent deal from Tottenham. The 20-year-old moves for an undisclosed fee on a contract until the summer of 2025 and will wear the number nine in the Welsh capital. Etete joined Spurs in 2019 after bursting on the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Matej Vydra reveals Burnley exit

Matej Vydra has left Burnley after failing to agree a new contract with the Sky Bet Championship club, the striker announced on his Instagram account. The 30-year-old joined the Clarets from Derby in 2018 and made 82 league appearances for the club. Vydra’s contract expired at the end of June...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Liam Cooper out as defiant Jesse Marsch juggles Leeds absentees

Leeds captain Liam Cooper is among a host of absentees for manager Jesse Marsch ahead of the Premier League opener against Wolves. Having narrowly avoided the drop on the final day of last season, the Elland Road side have been active in the transfer market as they attempt to offset the exits of star men Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Tottenham without suspended Richarlison for Southampton opener

Tottenham will be without new signing Richarlison for their Premier League opener at home to Southampton on Saturday. The Brazilian must wait to make his Spurs debut after he was last month handed a one-match suspension for an incident with former club Everton where he threw a smoke flare into the stands after it was hurled onto the pitch.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
147K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy