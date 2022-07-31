Large cherry processing plant near Selah approved by county

www.yakimaherald.com
Cow Canyon Fire near border of Yakima, Kittitas counties triggers immediate evacuations
UPDATE at 6:15 p.m. on Aug. 3: The Cow Canyon Fire is burning across at least 200 acres of land in Wenas, a community near the border of Yakima and Kittitas counties, according to fire and emergency responders from across the region. DNR officials say Level 3 (GO NOW!) evacuations...
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: More evacuations issued for Cow Canyon Fire southwest of Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG — More evacuations have been issued as the Cow Canyon Fire burning about 12 miles southwest of Ellensburg is now estimated at 1,000 acres. The fire is currently burning in the Wenas area in Yakima County. A Level 3 (leave now) evacuation is in place for Maloy and...
ifiberone.com
WSDOT helps guide herd of 2,000 sheep on mountain pass between Wenatchee and Ellensburg
WENATCHEE - It wasn’t an ordinary day for crews with Washington’s Department of Transportation in Chelan County. A number of WSDOT workers were tasked with helping a herd of 2,000 sheep navigate through Blewett Pass along SR 97 between Wenatchee and Ellensburg early Wednesday. WSDOT East’s Twitter page...
nwpb.org
‘It’s Putrid.’ Yakima County Neighbors Raise Air, Groundwater Concerns About Nearby Landfill
Residents in Yakima County are fed up with their pesky neighbor. It smells. It’s noisy. And, they say, it’s harmful to their health. Up on a hilltop in Yakima County, Carole Degrave used to spend hours outside, watching wildlife, eating an apple, and enjoying the calm. In her backyard, wind chimes blow softly in the breeze. A 30-year-old apricot tree shades the center of her yard.
Yakima Herald Republic
Newhouse, White still lead as more ballots counted; Girard makes November ballot
Candidates who came out on top early in the primary election largely held their positions Wednesday in Yakima County as more ballots were counted. Incumbent U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, a Republican from Sunnyside, and Yakima Democrat Doug White maintained the top two places in the race for congressional District 4 in Central Washington.
Yakima Herald Republic
Work beginning on downtown Rotary Marketplace in Yakima
Groundbreaking for the new Rotary Marketplace in downtown Yakima was already underway Tuesday when supporters gathered for a ceremony. That meant John Baule had to holler a bit. “They started this morning,” said Baule, the former Yakima Downtown Rotary Club president who helped bring the joint project to reality along...
Yakima Herald Republic
Cow Canyon Fire north of Naches grows overnight with evacuation orders in place
Updated 7 a.m.: The Cow Canyon Fire grew to 1,500 acres on Wednesday night, prompting evacuation notices about 10 miles north of Naches. The fire was reported at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday at Wenas Barbecue Flats Horse Camp. A Thursday morning update from fire officials said about 50 structures are threatened and covered by evacuation orders.
ncwlife.com
Wenatchee woman among 10 deaths statewide attributed to heat wave
At least 10 people in Washington died as a result of the most recent heat wave, including one Wenatchee woman. Preliminary reports from state health officials blame temperatures of 100-plus degrees for deaths in Benton, Chelan and Okanogan counties in Eastern Washington. The heat wave began on July 25. Chelan...
Yakima County home, vehicles destroyed by fire
YAKIMA, Wash. — A home in rural Yakima County was destroyed by fire Wednesday evening, Aug. 3. Yakima County Fire District No. 5 posted images of the burned out structure at 7:42 p.m. The images show what appears to be a mobile home and multiple vehicles with significant fire damage.
Yakima Herald Republic
Firefighters responding to human-caused fires on Naches, Cle Elum ranger districts
A small fire burning 40 miles northwest of Naches is 40% contained, and fire crews have contained another six small fires in the Naches and Cle Elum ranger districts since July 25. All but three of the fires were human caused, according to a news release from the Okanogan-Wenatchee National...
Vantage Highway Fire estimated at 5,000 acres, threatens 40 homes and structures
UPDATE at 6:00 p.m. on Aug. 1: Roughly 40 structures including homes and windmill towers are being threatened by the Vantage Highway Fire that state fire officials estimate to span more than 5,000 acres of Kittitas County. According to the Washington State Fire Marshal’s office, assistance from the state has...
Vantage Highway closed, Level 2 evacuations issued for wildfire
UPDATE at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 1: The Vantage Highway Fire will keep firefighters and law enforcement at the scene overnight as they work to prevent the spread of flames across natural land in Kittitas County. According to an update from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, the town of Vantage remains at a Level 2 evacuation notice for the foreseeable...
Yakima Herald Republic
Opinion: Local construction sounds like progress
All that hammering and sawing we’ve been hearing lately? It’s music to the ears of people shopping for apartments around the Yakima Valley. The flurry of building activity is making welcome room for renters who’ve been trying to navigate one of the tightest rental markets around for the past few years.
1 Tri-Cities state House race is nearly 3-way heat. Two others have clear leaders
Election night tallies for local state rep races.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima City Council members want to hear from residents at upcoming town halls
Yakima City Council members want to hear from residents in their districts about key issues and concerns. Council members Matt Brown and Holly Cousens will host a joint town hall Sept. 22 for residents in West Valley Districts 6 and 7. It starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Harman Center, 101 N. 65th Ave. in Yakima.
Yakima Herald Republic
Evacuation notices lifted in Vantage, cabin lost in wildfire as part of Vantage Highway closed
Officials lifted evacuation notices in the community of Vantage as firefighters continue to fight a wildfire that started on Vantage Highway on Monday. One cabin and three outbuildings were lost in the blaze, which was 10,500 acres and 18% contained on Wednesday morning, according to news releases from the Southeast Washington Type 3 interagency team responding to the fire.
Yakima Herald Republic
Communities across the Yakima Valley celebrate National Night Out with police
Hundreds of Yakima Valley residents attended law enforcement-sponsored National Night Out events from Selah to Sunnyside on Tuesday, and enjoyed free food, live performances and family-friendly entertainment in celebration of community. The Yakima Police Department had its main event at Miller Park, where dozens of vendors lined the perimeter. YPD...
ifiberone.com
Wildfire near Vantage estimated at 5,000 acres; Level 2 evacuations issued
UPDATE (2:55 p.m.) — A wildfire burning west of Vantage is now estimated at about 5,000 acres. The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 2 evacuation notice for the entire town of Vantage. Several fire districts and air support are on scene. A strike team from...
Did You Vote Yakima? Primary Election Results
Voters in Yakima County cast ballots for the primary election on Tuesday. The Yakima County Auditors Office counted votes from 17% of voters who returned ballots by the August 2 deadline. Everyone is watching the 4th district race. One of the closest watched races was the seat held by incumbent...
moderncampground.com
BLM to Acquire Land in Yakima Canyon
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) plans to buy 812 acres in the Yakima River Canyon (Washington) between Ellensburg and Yakima to provide recreational access to the area. As per a press release, the bureau plans to tap funds from the Land and Water Conservation Fund to buy the Yakima Canyon Ranch from Western Rivers Conservancy. The purchase will give permanent access to the private Big Horn boating access site and 3.5 miles of the Yakima River that flows through the ranch.
