Large cherry processing plant near Selah approved by county

By JOEL DONOFRIO Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima Herald Republic
 4 days ago
www.yakimaherald.com

nwpb.org

‘It’s Putrid.’ Yakima County Neighbors Raise Air, Groundwater Concerns About Nearby Landfill

Residents in Yakima County are fed up with their pesky neighbor. It smells. It’s noisy. And, they say, it’s harmful to their health. Up on a hilltop in Yakima County, Carole Degrave used to spend hours outside, watching wildlife, eating an apple, and enjoying the calm. In her backyard, wind chimes blow softly in the breeze. A 30-year-old apricot tree shades the center of her yard.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Work beginning on downtown Rotary Marketplace in Yakima

Groundbreaking for the new Rotary Marketplace in downtown Yakima was already underway Tuesday when supporters gathered for a ceremony. That meant John Baule had to holler a bit. “They started this morning,” said Baule, the former Yakima Downtown Rotary Club president who helped bring the joint project to reality along...
Yakima Herald Republic

Cow Canyon Fire north of Naches grows overnight with evacuation orders in place

Updated 7 a.m.: The Cow Canyon Fire grew to 1,500 acres on Wednesday night, prompting evacuation notices about 10 miles north of Naches. The fire was reported at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday at Wenas Barbecue Flats Horse Camp. A Thursday morning update from fire officials said about 50 structures are threatened and covered by evacuation orders.
NACHES, WA
ncwlife.com

Wenatchee woman among 10 deaths statewide attributed to heat wave

At least 10 people in Washington died as a result of the most recent heat wave, including one Wenatchee woman. Preliminary reports from state health officials blame temperatures of 100-plus degrees for deaths in Benton, Chelan and Okanogan counties in Eastern Washington. The heat wave began on July 25. Chelan...
WENATCHEE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Yakima County home, vehicles destroyed by fire

YAKIMA, Wash. — A home in rural Yakima County was destroyed by fire Wednesday evening, Aug. 3. Yakima County Fire District No. 5 posted images of the burned out structure at 7:42 p.m. The images show what appears to be a mobile home and multiple vehicles with significant fire damage.
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Vantage Highway closed, Level 2 evacuations issued for wildfire

UPDATE at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 1: The Vantage Highway Fire will keep firefighters and law enforcement at the scene overnight as they work to prevent the spread of flames across natural land in Kittitas County. According to an update from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, the town of Vantage remains at a Level 2 evacuation notice for the foreseeable...
Yakima Herald Republic

Opinion: Local construction sounds like progress

All that hammering and sawing we’ve been hearing lately? It’s music to the ears of people shopping for apartments around the Yakima Valley. The flurry of building activity is making welcome room for renters who’ve been trying to navigate one of the tightest rental markets around for the past few years.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima City Council members want to hear from residents at upcoming town halls

Yakima City Council members want to hear from residents in their districts about key issues and concerns. Council members Matt Brown and Holly Cousens will host a joint town hall Sept. 22 for residents in West Valley Districts 6 and 7. It starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Harman Center, 101 N. 65th Ave. in Yakima.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Evacuation notices lifted in Vantage, cabin lost in wildfire as part of Vantage Highway closed

Officials lifted evacuation notices in the community of Vantage as firefighters continue to fight a wildfire that started on Vantage Highway on Monday. One cabin and three outbuildings were lost in the blaze, which was 10,500 acres and 18% contained on Wednesday morning, according to news releases from the Southeast Washington Type 3 interagency team responding to the fire.
VANTAGE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Communities across the Yakima Valley celebrate National Night Out with police

Hundreds of Yakima Valley residents attended law enforcement-sponsored National Night Out events from Selah to Sunnyside on Tuesday, and enjoyed free food, live performances and family-friendly entertainment in celebration of community. The Yakima Police Department had its main event at Miller Park, where dozens of vendors lined the perimeter. YPD...
News Talk KIT

Did You Vote Yakima? Primary Election Results

Voters in Yakima County cast ballots for the primary election on Tuesday. The Yakima County Auditors Office counted votes from 17% of voters who returned ballots by the August 2 deadline. Everyone is watching the 4th district race. One of the closest watched races was the seat held by incumbent...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
moderncampground.com

BLM to Acquire Land in Yakima Canyon

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) plans to buy 812 acres in the Yakima River Canyon (Washington) between Ellensburg and Yakima to provide recreational access to the area. As per a press release, the bureau plans to tap funds from the Land and Water Conservation Fund to buy the Yakima Canyon Ranch from Western Rivers Conservancy. The purchase will give permanent access to the private Big Horn boating access site and 3.5 miles of the Yakima River that flows through the ranch.

