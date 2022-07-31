MPD investigates multiple shots fired incidents across Madison

www.nbc15.com
MPD: Girl taken into custody after exchange for stolen puppy
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A girl was taken into custody by Madison Police Department officers after she allegedly tried to exchange a 10-month-old puppy that had been in vehicle when it was stolen last week for a cash reward. In an updated incident report Wednesday, MPD explained that Malloy’s owners...
Police give out steering wheel locks to prevent car thefts
One of the Republican candidates running for Wisconsin governor received a visit from a former vice president and former Wisconsin governor Wednesday. A Madison man is making his way to Kentucky to help with disaster relief after deadly flooding hit the eastern part of that state. Badgers represent at inaugural...
Rock Co. officials identify motorcycle driver who died after Beloit crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County officials identified the Beloit motorcyclist Wednesday who died after a crash involving another vehicle on July 23. The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Department stated that Terry Ohl, 56, died as a result of the injuries he received in the crash. Officials finished a...
Police give details on shooting that injured Poynette girl
POYNETTE, Wis. — Poynette police gave further details Tuesday on a shooting that injured a child. Officers were sent to a home in the 200 block of West Seward Street on Saturday after the shooting was reported. The child was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. RELATED: 7-year-old shot in the leg in Poynette, arrest made During...
Police: Young boy fired the shot that wounded 7-year-old in Poynette
The reigning national champion Wisconsin Badgers took the podium on Tuesday and participated in Big Ten volleyball media days. The Big Ten became the first conference to host an in-person preseason volleyball media event. |. Authorities are still searching for a missing 37-year-old Green County mother of three who hasn’t...
Bicyclist dead after crash on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A bicyclist is dead Monday after a crash on Madison’s east side, police confirmed. In its report, the Madison Police Department stated that officers arrived around 2:20 p.m. to the intersection of Pflaum Road and Mustang Way. MPD explained that the bicyclist, who was in...
Middleton PD officers free raccoon from sticky situation
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A raccoon in Middleton was able to get out of a sticky situation over the weekend thanks to Middleton Police Department officers. The department posted a video on Facebook of the young animal after its head got stuck in a jar of mayonnaise. Officers’ hands can...
MPD: Puppy in car stolen from Madison’s east side found safe
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The search for a missing ten-week-old puppy riding in a car when the vehicle was stolen is over Tuesday after police say he was found safe. Malloy, a brown and white Boston Terrier, was found safe on Tuesday afternoon, according to an updated Madison Police Department incident report. Police did not give any indication if a suspect or suspects in the case had been identified.
Beloit PD announce arrest of homicide suspect
President Joe Biden confirmed that a U.S. drone strike killed Al-Quaida leader Ayman Al-Zawahri over the weekend. A new approach to responding to mental health emergencies in the City of Madison is proving beneficial for both patients and first responders. Speed limits on John Nolen Dr., Mineral Point Rd. to...
Rockford Police: Man in “stable condition” following morning shooting at Marathon gas station
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — UPDATE: Rockford Police said that a 20-year-old male victim is “currently in stable condition” following a shooting Tuesday morning at Marathon gas station, 3299 S. Alpine Road. Multiple spent shell casings were recovered at the scene. Police have asked motorists to avoid the area. “By no means do we believe this […]
Ill., Wis. authorities still searching for missing Green Co. woman
The reigning national champion Wisconsin Badgers took the podium on Tuesday and participated in Big Ten volleyball media days. The Big Ten became the first conference to host an in-person preseason volleyball media event. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. Updated: 9 hours ago.
MPD: Man admits breaking windows at Madison tire shop
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man who was found laying on the ground outside a tire shop admitted to an officer that he had damaged the store windows, the Madison Police Department reported. According to an MPD statement, one of its officers was on routine patrol late Sunday night and...
Bicyclist’s death brings Madison’s Vision Zero efforts back in focus
MADISON, Wis. — The crash that killed a bicyclist on Madison’s east side Monday afternoon was the third fatality involving a pedestrian or cyclist in the city this year as local leaders continue their efforts to make streets safer. The victim, a man in his 70s, died at...
Madison police investigate shots fired incidents on south, west sides
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after two separate shootings on the city’s south and west sides. Officers were sent to the West Beltline frontage road near South Park Street just after 1:40 a.m. for reports of gunshots. Multiple shell casings were found in the area but no injuries or property damage were reported.
Rockford man arrested after fleeing police in stolen car
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested after fleeing police while driving a car that was reported stolen. Rockford Police SCOPE officers saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Rockford on Jefferson Street around 5:10 p.m. Friday, according to the police department. The vehicle fled from officers and ended up […]
Silver Alert canceled for missing Dane Co. man
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities have located a missing 75-year-old man who was had been missing since Monday afternoon. In an update, the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network reported Robert Peterson had been located and was safe. Peterson was reported missing after having last been seen shortly before 5 p.m. in...
Sun Prairie emergency crews respond to rollover crash on US 151, road reopens
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Emergency crews were sent to US 151 South near the Windsor Street exit in Sun Prairie Wednesday for a reported rollover crash. Dane County dispatchers said that Sun Prairie fire and police crews responded to the crash. An EMS unit was sent to the scene, but it is unclear if anyone was injured. The right lane...
Police: Driver who went airborne in Beltline crash cited for OWI, booked for probation violation
MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison said a man was drunk Monday afternoon when he crashed into a car on the Beltline before going airborne and hitting two vehicles parked on a nearby street. In an incident report, the city’s police department said the man, who witnesses reported was...
Man arrested for 2021 Beloit murder
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police announced the arrest of a man on Monday that they said shot and killed a man in early 2021. Daemon Hanna, 26, was arrested in Madison on Thursday. He is charged with First Degree Murder. Hanna is charged with killing 33-year-old Jordan Jefferson, who was gunned down in March […]
Man shot multiple times on Madison’s east side, suspect at large
MADISON, Wis. — A man was shot multiple times on Madison’s east side Saturday, police said. Officers were called to the 4500 block of Stein Avenue just before 10:45 p.m. for a reported disturbance. Police said a man was found outside with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to...
