MPD investigates multiple shots fired incidents across Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The search for a missing ten-week-old puppy riding in a car when the vehicle was stolen is over Tuesday after police say he was found safe. Malloy, a brown and white Boston Terrier, was found safe on Tuesday afternoon, according to an updated Madison Police Department incident report. Police did not give any indication if a suspect or suspects in the case had been identified.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO