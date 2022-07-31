Saints rookie Trevor Penning has to earn the starting LT job

whodatdish.com
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans, the city that never sleeps.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Garic: Saints rookie Trevor Penning is a mean dude … and I like it
Saints rookie Trevor Penning is a mean dude and he won’t apologize for it. He showed exactly that on the first day with full pads, and it’s exactly what we should all be hoping to see, Kristian Garic says. See why on WWL and Audacy.
NEWS: 4-Star Quarterback Rickie Collins Decommits From Purdue, LSU Making Push
The Louisiana native is fresh off of an LSU visit, Tigers ready to pounce on the top uncommitted signal-caller
Former Buccaneers running back passes away at age 56
Lars Tate, a Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back from 1988-1989, has passed away. The entire Buccaneers community is deeply saddened by the news. Lars Tate may not have spent a ton of time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but that pales in comparison to the limited time he spent alive on this earth. While nothing is official as of this writing, Tate had been diagnosed with throat cancer about a month back, leading many to connect the dots.
Saints Rookie Believed To Have Suffered Significant Injury
During this Tuesday's practice, New Orleans Saints safety Smoke Monday suffered an injury. The latest update on his status isn't promising at all. According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Monday suffered what's believed to be a significant knee injury. This would be a tough pill to swallow for Monday,...
Watch: Local High School Football Team Has Priceless Reaction To Meeting Michael Thomas
Saint’s training camp kicked off last week and there has been plenty of content coming out that has fans excited for this upcoming season. The most buzz and excitement has been around the return QB Jameis Winston and WR Michael Thomas. Winston missed over half the season with an ACL tear and Thomas missed the entire season with an ankle injury. Fans are excited that both players are working on their game and their connection. Winston even praised his top target on his return.
Saints Coach Dennis Allen Not Happy With 2 Players After Practice Fight
It wouldn't be a proper NFL training camp season without at least one fight that got some players removed from practice. But New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen didn't appreciate it happening on his team. A fight broke out between Saints players Trevor Penning and Malcolm Roach today. The...
Saints Release Tight End Following Veteran Signing
The New Orleans Saints cut one tight end to sign another Wednesday. According to John Hendrix of Saints News Network, New Orleans released Brandon Dillon to clear a roster spot for the newly added Chris Herndon. Dillon became the second player to make the NFL from Marian University when signing...
Tyrann Mathieu gets major update after missing time with Saints for personal reasons
Tyrann Mathieu is back with the New Orleans Saints after missing the first portion of training camp, per Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com. Mathieu did not attend the first week of training camp due to personal reasons. It was unclear how much time he would end up missing. However, Mathieu is officially back with the team. […] The post Tyrann Mathieu gets major update after missing time with Saints for personal reasons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ESPN analyst calls out Browns for their absurd Deshaun Watson statement
ESPN analyst Field Yates called out the Cleveland Browns for their statement saying that quarterback Deshaun Watson is remorseful following his recommended suspension. On Monday, NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson reached a decision regarding a punishment for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was accused of sexual assault and misconduct by multiple women. Robinson concluded that Watson should receive a six-game suspension without pay, but did not mention any fine.
Look: 2 Saints Players Were Kicked Out Of Practice For Fighting
There have been a handful of fights thus far in training camp. That trend continued on Wednesday, as two members of the New Orleans Saints went at it during practice. Saints rookie offensive tackle Trevor Penning and defensive tackle Malcolm Roach were actually kicked out of Wednesday's practice because of a scuffle.
Yardbarker
The Real Key to the Saints Season
As NFL fans, we get caught up in the “exciting” part of the game. We tend to pay attention to those who have the mainstream stats, that are easy to quantify. Right now, Saints fans’ are anxiously, anticipating, watching the Jameis Winston led offense with the return of Michael Thomas and additions of Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry, to go along with one of the best running backs in the league, Alvin Kamara.
NFL・
Saints Player Limiting His Practice Reps As He Awaits New Contract
Though he's not holding out of training camp, New Orleans Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson is seeking a new contract. According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, Gardner-Johnson has limited his activity in recent practices because he wants a contract extension. Gardner-Johnson, a former fourth-round pick, is entering the final year...
Grading the St. Louis Cardinals trade deadline moves
The St. Louis Cardinals were in the thick of many different rumors throughout July, and pulled off a few deals. How do all of these moves grade?. The trade deadline was an eventful one for the St. Louis Cardinals, as the club pulled off three different trades, and missed out on the biggest deal not only of the deadline, but perhaps MLB history.
NFL reporters callously make light of Brittney Griner’s nine-year Russian prison sentence
Right after WNBA star Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in Russian prison, NFL reporters Ian Rapoport and James Palmer make light of her verdict. Even though NFL training camps are in full swing, the on-air talent still felt they needed to fill space with their off-the-air conversations. Soon enough, NFL reporters Ian Rapoport, James Palmer and Andrew Siciliano will likely wish they kept their commercial break conversation off the air, as they’re now under a lot of fire for making light of one of the most harrowing headlines in sports today.
