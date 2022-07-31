Bryan Danielson Says He Was Originally Going To Hit The Miz On Talking Smack

www.fightful.com
Stephanie McMahon: How Do You Stay Connected To The Audience? You Have To Listen
Stephanie McMahon wants to remain ahead of the curve. Before Stephanie became Co-CEO of WWE after her father Vince McMahon retired on July 22, she was the Chief Brand Officer. In May, Stephanie spoke during MTM’s Live Visionaries Webinar and explained how WWE can stay ahead of the curve in terms of growth in the marketplace.
Toni Storm Appears On Fitness Gurls Cover, Effy Names His Favorite Jon Moxley Movie | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Tuesday, August 2, 2022. - AEW's Toni Storm is the cover girl of the latest Fitness Gurls magazine:. - Effy, who is set to challenge for Moxley's GCW World Title in two weeks, has revealed that he believes his opponent has made a perfect movie before:
Sarah Schreiber On Kevin Owens, Getting To Keep Her Name | 2022 Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks with Sarah Schreiber at Three Square Food Bank (https://www.threesquare.org/) Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
Shinsuke Nakamura Says He Will Be Resurrected After Being 'Killed'
Shinsuke Nakamura vows to return. "Half of Nakamura" was found in the WWE Performance Center with Bayley coming to the rescure to resuscitate him. Nakamura took to social media to say someone "killed" him, but he will be resurrected. Nakamura last wrestled on the July 22 epsidoe of WWE SmackDown,...
Sarah Schreiber: Kevin Owens Is My Favorite Person To Work With On TV
Sarah Schreiber loves live television. As the head interviewer on WWE Raw, Sarah Schreiber gets more opportunities to be on live television than almost anybody else on the show. In a new interview with Fightful, Schreiber talked about doing more on TV and how she respects the performers more than anyone else.
Big WWE Changes, AEW Promotions & Game | What Do You Guys Wanna Talk About, with Sean Ross Sapp 8/3/22
Sean Ross Sapp is back from vacation and Starrast and will talk about all the topics you all superchat about!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!. Get your vitamins and minerals with AthleticGreens.com/Fightful!
WWE Selling John Cena Legacy Championships For $999.99
The John Cena Legacy Championship is now on sale. At the end of June, WWE unveiled the new John Cena Legacy Championship to celebrate his 20-year anniversary. The title is now on sale in the WWE Shop for $999.99. The item will be shipped no later than September 23, 2022.
Rated R Superstar Is Back With A Vengeance, Women's Division Heats Up | RAW Fight Size
Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for August 1, 2022:. - The Rated R Superstar is back and he promises to kill his own creation in The Judgment Day. However, by the end of the night, The Judgment Day pulled one over on him and it was Dominik Mysterio being taken out on a stretcher after The Usos beat Dominik and Rey Mysterio.
Becky Lynch Update, Mick Foley Reflects On Ric Flair's Last Match, Latest BTE | Fight Size
Here's our fight size update for Monday, August 1, 2022. - Becky Lynch was seen holding her shoulder after her match against Bianca Belair at SummerSlam. Our premium service, Fightful Select reported that Becky suffered a separated shoulder and it is currently unclear how much time she will miss. As...
Logan Paul Reflects On Table Spot At WWE SummerSlam, Praises The Miz
Logan Paul moved to 2-0 in his wrestling career at WWE SummerSlam when he defeated The Miz. Paul was first successful at WWE WrestleMania 38 when he teamed with The Miz to defeat The Mysterios (Rey & Dominik Mysterio). After the bout, Miz turned on Paul, setting up their SummerSlam showdown.
Daniel Garcia: I've Been The MVP Of AEW Over The Past Year
Daniel Garcia picked up his first AEW victory on the August 10, 2021 episode of AEW Dark when he defeated Feugo Del Sol. Garcia had wrestled a handful of matches on AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation prior to his match against Fuego, but that marked the first time his hand was raised.
Bobby Lashley On Dwight Howard Potentially Joining WWE: I'll Chop Him In Half
Wrestling fans got a big surprise at the WWE tryouts on during SummerSlam week when Dwight Howard showed up, introduced his new character, and cut multiple promos. After the tryouts, Howard said he saw WWE in his future and wanted to become a WWE legend. Bobby Lashley would welcome Howard...
Ciampa Reflects On Adapting To NXT 2.0, Says Being The First Champion Of The Era Meant A Lot To Him
Ciampa says that the NXT 2.0 rebranding process wasn't that challenging for him because he focused on controlling what he could and adapting as much as possible. "The Blackheart" won the NXT Championship for the second time on September 14, 2021, the first night of the 2.0 Era. As someone who was one of the show's most prominent stars throughout the black-and-gold years, many fans wondered how Ciampa and other veterans would fare in the new NXT. Among other changes, this different version leaned away from established stars like Ciampa and Johnny Gargano and focused on elevating younger talent. Though he won the title early on, Ciampa and his many of his peers were gradually phased out of the roster.
Logan Paul: WWE Is A Well-Organized Machine, I've Never Felt More Accepted As An Employee
Logan Paul first teamed up with WWE going into WrestleMania 37 when he was part of the storyline between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. One year later at WrestleMania 38, Paul made his in-ring debut, teaming with The Miz to take on The Mysterios (Rey & Dominik Mysterio). Paul made his singles debut at WWE SummerSlam when he faced The Miz.
AEW Dark Stream And Results (8/2): PAC Defends All-Atlantic Title; The Acclaimed And More Compete
AEW Dark (8/2) - KC Rocker & Caleb Teninty vs. The Factory (Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto) - The Trustbusters (Ari Daivari & Slim J) vs. Logan Cruz & Tyshaun Price. - The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) vs. The Wingmen (Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth) - AEW All...
Natalya Invites Will Ospreay To Flip Around The Dungeon, Will Wonders If Her Sister Will Be There
Natalya has invited Will Ospreay to The Dungeon, Will, however is concerned about whether or not Nattie's sister will be there. Natalya has helped names like Liv Morgan and Angelo Dawkins hone their craft in The Dungeon 2.0. A training facility taking the name of the Hart family’s famed training ground.
Jericho Cheats To Beat Yuta, Kingston Wants To Fight Guevara, Hayter Wins Big | Post-AEW Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update following the August 3 episode of AEW Dynamite. - Chris Jericho faced Wheeler Yuta in the main event on Wednesday. Had Yuta won, he would have earned Jericho's shot at the AEW Interim World Championship next week. Unfortunately for the ROH Pure Champion, Jericho outsmarted him by kicking him below the belt when the referee wasn't looking. He then trapped Yuta in the Liontamer and made him tap out. Moxley, the Interim World Champion, rescued Yuta when Jericho kept the hold locked in, and the challenger vowed to bring back the "Lionheart" next week.
Ciampa On WWE US Title Match: All I Need Is An Opportunity, And That Comes Next Week
Ciampa is prepared to capitalize on the opportunity he has been waiting for. On the August 1 episode of WWE Raw, Ciampa defeated AJ Styles to earn a shot at the WWE United States Championship. Earlier in the show, both men won triple threat matches to advance to the singles bout, where the victor would receive a shot at the gold.
Solo Sikoa Regains His Crown, 'Melo Don't Miss, Axiom's Heroic Feat | NXT Fight Size
Here is your post-NXT 2.0 fight size update for July 26. - Solo Sikoa is once again the king of the streets. Von Wagner previously got the drop on him and laid the fan-favorite out at a SmackDown taping. The two powerhouses clashed in a Falls Count Anywhere match on Tuesday, and Sikoa emerged victorious after he hit a frog splash through the broadcast table. In a WWE Digital Exclusive after the show, Sikoa stated that anyone who wants to step up can come and get it.
AEW Announces Promotions For Sonjay Dutt, Tony Schiavone, And More; Madison Rayne Joins As Coach
AEW has made multiple staff promotions. All Elite Wrestling announced that Sonjay Dutt, QT Marshall, Pat Buck and Tony Schiavone have all been promoted. Dutt is now listed as Vice President of Production and Creative Coordination, Marshall is now Vice President of Show and Creative Coordination, Buck is Vice President of Talent Development, and Schiavone is Senior Producer and Special Advisor to Talent.
