Zelensky says Ukraine’s harvest could be cut in half by war

By Julia Mueller
The Hill
 4 days ago
Ukraine’s typical harvest output could be halved this year by the Russian invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday.

“Ukrainian harvest this year is under the threat to be twice less,” Zelensky wrote in a Tweet in English.

“Our main goal — to prevent global food crisis caused by Russian invasion,” Zelensky wrote Sunday. “Still grains find a way to be delivered alternatively.”

A top global food supplier, Ukraine’s production has been disrupted by war with Russia. The conflict has exacerbated the global food crisis, according to the World Bank, as countries scramble to navigate surging prices with trade restrictions. It’s also blocked critical ports in the Black Sea.

In 2020, Ukraine was the world’s fifth-largest supplier of wheat, and Zelensky has long been warning of global famine if the country isn’t able to export its product.

The warring countries signed an agreement last week with Turkey and the United Nations to facilitate Ukrainian grain export via the Black Sea, but dangerous waters are making shippers wary of the risks.

Zelensky visited a Black Sea port Friday to mark the first ship loaded for export since the start of the warfare.

On Saturday, Zelensky urged civilians in the easternmost Donbas region of the country to leave amid intense fighting with Russian forces.

Zelensky said in a statement that hundreds of thousands of people remain in the area and refuse to leave but must for their own safety, adding that his government is organizing for a mandatory evacuation.

Zelensky also called on the U.S. and other nations to recognize Russia as a terrorist state, saying the gesture would be an “effective defense of the free world.”

Everett Riecke
4d ago

Why is this country not using the equipment that Joe Joe from the White House sent over there one time? It showed Russian soldiers using American equipment.

#Ukraine War#Black Sea#Food Crisis#Russian#Ukrainian#The World Bank#The United Nations
The Guardian

Video appears to show Russian soldier castrating Ukrainian prisoner

Horrific video has emerged that appears to show a Russian soldier castrating a Ukrainian prisoner who other reports suggest was subsequently murdered. The footage, reviewed by the Guardian, was originally posted on pro-Russian Telegram channels. A Russian soldier, wearing a distinctive black wide-brimmed hat, is seen approaching another figure who...
MILITARY
Business Insider

Sen. Josh Hawley becomes first senator to oppose Finland and Sweden joining NATO as Russia's unprovoked attack on Ukraine approaches the 6-month mark

Sen. Josh Hawley said he does not think the US should support Sweden and Finland's NATO bid. In a new op-ed, he has become the first senator to announce his opposition to the alliance. In July, 18 House Republicans voted against a measure supporting the Scandinavian countries. Missouri Senator Josh...
MISSOURI STATE
Daily Beast

Putin’s Managed to Enrage His Last Supporters in Ukraine

ODESA, Ukraine—Russia has been bombarding the seaside city of Odesa since the earliest days of its war in Ukraine—but the critical grain port has become a symbol of ongoing local resistance, where even former pro-Russian stalwarts are now embracing Ukrainian patriotism. “The longer the war goes on, fewer...
POLITICS
The Hill

