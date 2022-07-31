Kansas City Chiefs among most expensive NFL teams to watch

arrowheadaddict.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic Spooner Hall was the first library building built at the University of Kansas and the sixth building on campusCJ CoombsLawrence, KS
Historic Hotel Phillips is as elegant as ever with its interior of Art Deco designCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Holding a newspaper like 'The Kansas City Star' with morning coffee became a past routine--technology changed our habitsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Popular discount retail store chain set to open another location in Missouri on August 31stKristen WaltersKansas City, MO
Major discount retail store chain opens new location in KansasKristen WaltersOverland Park, KS
Related
Popculture
Patrick Mahomes Suffers Injury at Chiefs Training Camp, Andy Reid Shares Update
Patrick Mahomes suffered a scare at Kansas City Chiefs training camp on Monday. According to Jessee Newell of the Kansas City Star, Mahomes briefly went into the medical tent after taking part in an 11-on-11 drill. During the drill, Mahomes was going back for a pass when the pocket collapsed. The Chiefs quarterback stayed on his feet but may have misplaced a step as he came out of the medical tent with tape around his left ankle.
Report: NFL Quarterback Secretly Got Married This Offseason
Some athletes live their lives out in the open. Others play their cards closer to the chest. According to reports from Fox Sports analyst Andy Slater, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married two weeks ago without any public knowledge. Broward County public records have since confirmed the marriage. Unlike...
Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama
Deshaun Watson has been grabbing headlines of late after his suspension was announced amid his ongoing sexual misconduct allegations. This wasn’t the only bit of bad news the Cleveland Browns received on Monday, though, after reports emerged of an Amari Cooper injury from practice. According to reports, Cooper injured his ankle late in practice on […] The post Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Complex
Woman in Deshaun Watson Case Allegedly ‘Switched Her Account and Tone’ Following Accusations Surfacing
Despite recently settling all but four of the civil lawsuits filed against him, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson continues to make headlines after he was accused of sexual assault by nearly two dozen women. NFL insider Josina Anderson took to Twitter on Thursday to shed light on a Watson accuser...
TMZ.com
Packers Star AJ Dillon Shoved By Cop At Lambeau, Police Launch Internal Review
A cop forcefully grabbed Green Bay Packers star AJ Dillon and shoved him in the back during a soccer game at Lambeau Field this weekend ... and now, police say they've launched an internal review into the matter. The incident happened on Saturday -- when during a weather delay at...
Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster says Monday's practice was hardest of his career
JuJu Smith-Schuster got a taste of what it means to be a member of the Kansas City Chiefs during the team’s first padded practice on Monday. Andy Reid is notorious for having one of the league’s toughest training camps. He follows the NFL’s guidelines, but he still pushes the tempo and pushes his guys to get the most out of every second of practice. He also wants his players in the best possible shape for the season, so that when the time comes, his team can physically impose their will on their opponents.
Dolphins tampering findings show Brady was backstabbing the Patriots on his way out the door
The NFL disciplined the Miami Dolphins for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton. As it turns out, Miami was talking with Brady about playing for them while he was still under contract with the Patriots.
RELATED PEOPLE
Who Owns Heinz Ketchup? Company Canceled Steelers Deal
The Pittsburgh Steelers have terminated their deal with Heinz. The team’s home stadium will longer be called Heinz Field. Who owns Heinz ketchup and why did the company cancel the deal with the Steelers?. Article continues below advertisement. Heinz is headquartered in Pittsburgh and signed the deal with the...
JuJu Smith-Schuster Has Telling Admission: NFL World Reacts
Following the Kansas City Chiefs' practice session on Monday, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster posted a very interesting tweet. "Today was the hardest practice of my NFL career! & we’re just getting started," Smith-Schuster tweeted. Smith-Schuster is entering his first season with the Chiefs. He signed a one-year deal with...
Chiefs Wide Receiver Leaves Practice With Apparent Injury
While participating in one-on-one drills this Tuesday, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore went down with an injury. Moore was bumped by his teammate Nazeeh Johnson. His downward momentum resulted in an awkward fall. A video of Moore's injury surfaced on Twitter. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes recently raved about...
Chiefs Rookie Injured At Practice: NFL World Reacts
The Kansas City Chiefs have high hopes for Skyy Moore. They'll hope the rookie receiver is OK after limping off the field Monday. Per Aaron Ladd of KSHB 41 News, the second-round pick left practice with an apparent leg injury. Moore came up awkwardly after minor contact during a drill in training camp.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Broncos Sign New Running Back Following Injury Loss
After losing starting wide receiver Tim Patrick for the season, it's next man up for the Denver Broncos. To that end, they're adding a running back with their extra roster spot. On Wednesday, the Broncos placed Patrick and running back Damarea Crockett on injured reserve. In a corresponding move, they...
Yardbarker
Kansas City Chiefs 2022 Starting Line-Up
The Kansas City Chiefs have arrived at training camp to prepare for their 2022 NFL season. The 52-man roster predicts how KC’s roster will be at the end of training camp. The Chiefs would likely prefer to keep developmental backup quarterback Shane Buechele on the active roster as they did for much of 2021, but if he can’t overtake Henne in training camp, the roster spot may prove too valuable.
Tyrann Mathieu gets major update after missing time with Saints for personal reasons
Tyrann Mathieu is back with the New Orleans Saints after missing the first portion of training camp, per Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com. Mathieu did not attend the first week of training camp due to personal reasons. It was unclear how much time he would end up missing. However, Mathieu is officially back with the team. […] The post Tyrann Mathieu gets major update after missing time with Saints for personal reasons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
AthlonSports.com
Chiefs Rookie Exits Training Camp With Potential Injury
The Kansas City Chiefs expect big things out of 2022 second-round pick and rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore. Unfortunately, his development could be stalled here for a bit. Moore, the former Western Michigan wide receiver, had to exit training camp early this Tuesday morning. The second-round pick was running a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Suspends Miami Dolphins Owner for Violating League Rules to Talk to Tom Brady and Sean Payton
The NFL suspended Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross for six weeks after they found his club tampered with league rules in their attempts to bring quarterback Tom Brady and former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to the team. In addition to his suspension, the league said Ross was...
NBC Sports
NFL reveals Dolphins tampered with Tom Brady while he was with Patriots
The NFL has released the findings and discipline from the independent investigation into integrity of the game policy violations involving the Miami Dolphins. Tom Brady's name comes up multiple times in the report. The league found that the Dolphins had impermissible contact with Brady in 2019 and 2020 when he...
Yardbarker
Former Colts WR Chester Rogers Finds New Home
Adam Schefter broke the news on Twitter. "Texans are signing former Colts’ and Titans’ WR Chester Rogers to a one-year deal, per source," wrote Schefter. Originally signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Grambling State in 2016, Rogers had a productive four years for Indianapolis.
Fired Up: Fitz believes this could be a special season for Kansas State led by a special young man
The question: During an August 1, 2022, appearance on The Horn in Austin, Texas, GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald was asked about the promise of this season for the Kansas State Wildcats and then shared his thoughts on running back Deuce Vaughn, a native of Round Rock, Texas, which is directly north of Austin. Here is how Fitz addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the radio ...
FanSided
271K+
Followers
514K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2