Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for July 31, 2022

Green River Skate Park will be closed for repairs
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The Green River Skate Park will be closed this Thursday and Friday for repairs and upgrades. City crews have been prepping the park the past several days for a new coat of paint and repairs to the concrete. Those repairs and painting will take place this Thursday and Friday. The park is scheduled to re-open Saturday. Crews thank you for your patience and encourage residents to stay off the park.
Today’s Farmer’s Market is on, Bunning Concert in the Park is not
August 3, 2022 — The Farmer’s Market in Green River will take place today from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the corner of Uinta and Roosevelt. But, with Wyoming’s Big Show in progress at the Sweetwater Events Complex, there will be no Dip, Dodge, and Slide today at Century West Park or Concert in the Park tonight in Bunning Park. Both events will return next week, their final time for this summer season.
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 3 – August 4, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
Lindsey Nicole Reyes (January 2, 1984 – July 29, 2022)
Lindsey Nicole Reyes, 38, of Rock Springs, gained her angel wings on Friday, July 29 at her home. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, Wyoming.
The Budweiser Clydesdales are visiting Sweetwater County
Sweetwater County- This week the Budweiser Clydesdales are making appearances in Rock Springs and Green River, and are currently at the Sweetwater Events Complex for the Big Show. Starting today, the parade will start at 4:00 p.m. at Marty’s Gastropub and proceed to the front gates of the Sweetwater County Events Complex. The team will be making several stops along the way. On Wednesday, a parade will take place in Green River with the Clydesdales delivering beer. The parade will start at the Hitching Post at 1:00 p.m. and continue down Railroad Avenue and finish at the Green River Chamber of Commerce. On Thursday, there will be a performance beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the Sweetwater Events Complex arena. On Friday a parade will start at Liquor Deport on Foothill Boulevard at 1:00 p.m and proceed down Dewar Drive delivering beer. The parade will conclude at Porky’s Bar on Dewar Drive. Last but not least, on Saturday, a final tour around the Sweetwater Events Complex will start at 1:00 p.m. The Clydesdales will be hitched and will parade around the Sweetwater Events Complex until approximately 2:30 p.m.
Wyoming’s Big Show traffic routes will change starting tomorrow night
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The RSPD would like to remind everyone attending the Sweetwater County Fair of traffic changes during the event. The traffic route changes start Tuesday night and will continue nightly through Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to midnight. Beginning at 5:00 p.m. traffic will become Northbound only on Yellowstone Rd and wrap around onto Foothill Boulevard. There will be no left turns at the intersection of Yellowstone and Signal until midnight. See the attached map for more details.
Rock Springs and Green River City Council Agendas for August 2, 2022
August 2, 2022 — The Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will meet in regular session tonight at 7 p.m. at their respective City Halls. Here are the links to see the complete agendas for each meeting:
Only 3 more Concerts in the Park left for the summer
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — There is only three Concert in the Park concerts left for the summer! Starting August 10, Max-Say-Shun will be there, then Nowhere Fast on August 17. The final concert will be Wyoming Raised on August 24. Enjoy these local bands playing this summer. Admission is...
Boy Scouts troop 86 performed flag ceremony at city council meeting
Rock Springs- At tonight’s city council meeting Boy Scout Troop 86 performed a special flag ceremony. They spoke about how and when to properly dispose of the American Flag. They also led the meeting with the pledge of allegiance after putting the flags in their proper spots. A Resolution...
Howard Daniel McCoy, Jr. (October 11, 1952 – July 30, 2022)
Howard Daniel “Danny” McCoy, Jr. passed away July 30, 2022, at his home in Rock Springs, WY. A celebration of life with military honors will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 6, 2022, at the Young at Heart Senior Center, 2400 Reagan Ave., Rock Springs, WY.
Concert Series Lineup: IAN MUNSICK– TONIGHT AT 8:30 PM
IAN MUNSICK – THURSDAY, 8/4 @ 8:30 PM. Breathing fresh Rocky Mountain air into the Nashville music scene, Ian Munsick is pioneering a new brand of country. The Wyoming-born singer/songwriter’s upbringing was a mix of working the ranch and working crowds. Under the tutelage of their fiddle-playing father,...
Sweetwater GOP to hold local candidate debates next week
August 4, 2022 — The Sweetwater County Republicans will be presenting three nights of candidate debates on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday next week. Candidates will make their views known before the Tuesday, August 16, Wyoming Primary Election. Each debate will occur at the Broadway Theater, beginning at 6 p.m....
SCCDC is pleased to announce its new Executive Director, Lori Lucero
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The Board of Directors of Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center is pleased to announce their new Executive Director Lori Lucero. Lori comes to us with twenty-four years of special education experience within the public school and early intervention education settings. She earned both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Tulsa, graduating magna cum laude. With a background in speech-language pathology, she has also received teaching certifications for deaf/hard of hearing and English.
Cowgirl soccer for 2022 is underway
August 4, 2022 — The University of Wyoming soccer team hosted its annual Brown and Gold game Wednesday at the Madrid Sports Complex. The match kicks off fall practice, and head coach Colleen Corbin and her team couldn’t be more excited about that fact. “It’s so fun to...
