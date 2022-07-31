ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puzzled by ‘transcendent’ estate in California? Don’t be – it’s breathtaking, photos show

By TJ Macias
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

A jaw-dropping home tucked away in the hills of Southern California may have an exterior that can seem puzzling at first glance, but when you give it a closer inspection, the beauty overwhelms.

Indoor/outdoor floorplan
Indoor/outdoor floorplan

Based on the photos, at least.

Outdoor area
Outdoor area

The three-bedroom, four-bathroom “one-of-a-kind architectural BHPO estate” is on the real estate market for $3.49 million in the popular 90210 ZIP code — Beverly Hills — and has “the tasteful inspired space that you have been searching for” the listing on The Agency says.

Bedroom
Bedroom

The exterior of the modern 2,850-square-foot residence is constructed of concrete, steel and glass and designed by Tag Front Architects, a popular Southern California firm.

Bedroom
Bedroom

The home offers three levels of indoor living space as well as three levels of exterior living space to enjoy year-round,” listing agent Fred Dapp told Mansion Global. “One of my favorite features about the home is the amount of natural light throughout each level while still being tucked away in the quiet Canyon street.”

Bathroom
Bathroom

The “transcendent home,” as the listing calls it, has an abundance of fine features that go along with its sophisticated and unique shape, including:

Backyard
Backyard

  • “Primary suite with a spa-like bathroom”

  • Guest suite with private entrance

  • “Floor to ceiling sliding pocket glass doors”

  • Open floor plan

  • Gourmet kitchen

  • Multiple terraces

  • Nine-foot fireplace

  • Digital entry

Exterior
Exterior

“[It’s] such a unique property in that it blends sleek features such as glass-enclosed staircases and hidden TVs but in the most serene of settings, complete with an herb garden and canyon views,” the other listing agent, Freddy Thomas said to Mansion Global. “The gallery-like entry is dramatic and unique—I love the juxtaposition of concrete, steel, and glass mixed with textured wallpaper and wood accents.”

Exterior
Exterior

House designed around a historic great room is a must see in Illinois. Take a look

Check out this ‘luxury cabin’ featured on HGTV that was once a popular Oklahoma Airbnb

