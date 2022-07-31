ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Morning 4: Beagles relocating to West Michigan after living in ‘prison-like conditions’ -- and other news

ClickOnDetroit.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.clickondetroit.com

Comments / 9

Related
My Magic GR

11 Places You Should Never Move To In Michigan

YouTuber NickJohnson1 has built a cottage industry around ranking places all across the nation with his 'Unboxing America' Channel. In one particular video, he aims for the Great Lakes State, laying out the case for the WORST places to live in Michigan. What are the worst places to live in...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ellie Mental Health to open first Michigan location in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Ellie Mental Health, a mental health franchise created and owned by millennials, is expanding across the country and will soon open its first Michigan location in Ann Arbor. Ellie Mental Health will be opening at 1601 Briarwood Circle in mid-September with the help of local entrepreneur...
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
City
Detroit, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Pets & Animals
City
Grand Rapids, MI
State
Virginia State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Government
Grand Rapids, MI
Lifestyle
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
ClickOnDetroit.com

Your go-to guide for sunflowers across Michigan

We are currently in Sunflower season, and from photo shoots to picnics, there are many fields floral lovers can check out. 1-800 Flowers state that there are more than 60 variations of sunflowers around the world. The floral company also report that one sunflower can produce as many as 2,000 sunflower seeds. According to a Purdue University journal, 85% of North American sunflower seed is from Minnesota and North and South Dakota.
MICHIGAN STATE
townandtourist.com

20 Best Clear Water Beaches in Michigan (That Allow Camping & Pets)

Michigan is a wonderful place to explore if you’re looking for beautiful beaches along the Great Lakes. There are dozens of State Parks that have long stretches of sandy access to Lake Michigan, Lake Huron, Lake Erie, and Lake Superior. Even better, many of these state parks are pet...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Michigan#Prison#Metro Detroit#Beagles#Dog#The Humane Society#The White House
1049 The Edge

These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
FLAT ROCK, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
ClickOnDetroit.com

Storms leave their mark on Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Wednesday evening’s storms left their mark on many communities across Metro Detroit, from flooded roads to downed trees. Sheldon Road in Plymouth was flooded with cars gingerly trying to make their way through. Strong gusts whipped down trees, some landing on the road. The heavy wind...
PLYMOUTH, MI
Fox17

'Avoid the area': Public safety officials respond to Kalamazoo fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials are investigating a fire that broke out in Kalamazoo on Wednesday. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the fire occurred near Miller Road and Emerald Drive. We’re told the fire is now under control but the public is advised to avoid the...
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy