Morning 4: Beagles relocating to West Michigan after living in ‘prison-like conditions’ -- and other news

We are currently in Sunflower season, and from photo shoots to picnics, there are many fields floral lovers can check out. 1-800 Flowers state that there are more than 60 variations of sunflowers around the world. The floral company also report that one sunflower can produce as many as 2,000 sunflower seeds. According to a Purdue University journal, 85% of North American sunflower seed is from Minnesota and North and South Dakota.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO