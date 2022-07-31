The View From Swamptown: A look back at drive-in movies through fourth-grade eyes

Located in charming downtown Westerly, The Café is a destination venue with a unique ambiance. A collaboration between restaurateur Dan King and his in-laws, Chuck and Deborah Royce, the eatery was founded with a vision of old Hollywood elegance in mind, with the motto “Where stars are treated like locals and locals are treated like stars.” The team at The Café strives to give guests a fun and comfortable experience, whether they’re stopping in for a full meal or a quick cocktail. The venue is adjacent to the historic United Theatre, so guests can enjoy lunch, dinner or snacks before or after seeing a film next door. The interior design, from its artwork curated by Hilary Pierce Hatfield to its table placement and dinnerware, ties together the themes of old Hollywood and the classic American eatery with its main bar as a focal point. “Behind our beautiful zinc bar are two of the best bartenders in the business: Kylie Sarosi and Virginia Graham,” said General Manager Steve Corrigan. “It’s a privilege to work with such talented professionals who truly understand, and are so dedicated to, their craft.” The venue offers a variety of fresh, seasonal creative cocktails, including one of its newest concoctions that invokes the flavors of summer.

WESTERLY, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO