The View From Swamptown: A look back at drive-in movies through fourth-grade eyes

Dartmouth’s Big Value Outlet Can’t Close Until These Questions Are Answered
For the last five years, David Tatelbaum has taken to Facebook to give his Big Value Outlet shoppers a glimpse into his store, showcasing the odd items that come in week after week. Sometimes he's in the toy aisle, others the party aisle, and he makes a trip to the rug department every now and again.
thebeveragejournal.com
Serving Up: The Garden Party at The Café
Located in charming downtown Westerly, The Café is a destination venue with a unique ambiance. A collaboration between restaurateur Dan King and his in-laws, Chuck and Deborah Royce, the eatery was founded with a vision of old Hollywood elegance in mind, with the motto “Where stars are treated like locals and locals are treated like stars.” The team at The Café strives to give guests a fun and comfortable experience, whether they’re stopping in for a full meal or a quick cocktail. The venue is adjacent to the historic United Theatre, so guests can enjoy lunch, dinner or snacks before or after seeing a film next door. The interior design, from its artwork curated by Hilary Pierce Hatfield to its table placement and dinnerware, ties together the themes of old Hollywood and the classic American eatery with its main bar as a focal point. “Behind our beautiful zinc bar are two of the best bartenders in the business: Kylie Sarosi and Virginia Graham,” said General Manager Steve Corrigan. “It’s a privilege to work with such talented professionals who truly understand, and are so dedicated to, their craft.” The venue offers a variety of fresh, seasonal creative cocktails, including one of its newest concoctions that invokes the flavors of summer.
GoLocalProv
Baby Yoda Awful Awful, Anyone? A Rhode Island Classic Now Features a Star Wars Favorite
It’s the merging of two icons -- Newport Creamery has announced that its newest Awful Awful flavor features a Star Wars favorite. The “Baby Yoda Extreme Awful Awful” was unveiled on August 1, and will be available through the end of September. And just what is in...
johnstonsunrise.net
A Rhode Island restaurant staycation
Inflation. Gas and airline ticket prices. Threat of Covid. Time to stay close to home. Need to do something to break the monotony, something we all enjoy. We decided to make a list of our favorite Rhode Island restaurants – more particularly, the menu items at our favorite restaurants – and try to visit them all within the next month.
rimonthly.com
Rhody Makers: Amy and Ryan Boutchie of Coral Anchor
It’s hard to resist the allure of Bristol. No one knows that better than Amy and Ryan Boutchie, two Massachusetts natives and the owners of Coral Anchor. After one visit to the historic seaside town, the couple was persuaded to trade in their Cape Cod address (the very town in which they first met, mind you) for the Ocean State.
Valley Breeze
Exercise equipment still without a home five years later
SCITUATE – Town officials are still undecided on where to put circuit exercise equipment purchased in 2017 for $13,000 after placement recommendations by the Recreation Committee and original plans were scrapped. Town Councilor Michael Marcello requested that the issue be put on the agenda for a future meeting after...
independentri.com
Narragansett Lions Club celebrates 50th Blessing of the Fleet
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The Narragansett Lions Club marked a milestone this week with its 50th annual Blessing of the Fleet Festival. The celebration culminated in Saturday’s traditional blessing of a multitude of fishing trawlers, pleasure yachts, Coast Guard vessels and even the Block Island ferries in a parade through the Galilee breachway.
Look Up! Fearless Paratroopers Fill Rhode Island Skies This Saturday
If you're driving through South County, Rhode Island, this weekend and see hundreds of paratroopers dropping from the skies, it's not a military invasion. It's the long-awaited return of Rhode Island Leapfest, hosted by the Rhode Island National Guard. Never heard of Leapfest? Well, it is an annual international competition...
Valley Breeze
One-of-a-kind property in Lincoln was home to 16 children
LINCOLN – The current booming housing market has all kinds of quirks and anomalies, much of it driven by houses that aren’t quite what the majority of buyers are looking for but still have plenty to offer to the right family. Enter 158 Chapel St. in Lincoln, a...
iheart.com
Recipes That ROCK: Lobster 5 ways!
Recipes That ROCK: Lobster 5 ways!!! Brought to you by the 37th Annual Charlestown Seafood Festival this weekend!!!. The 37th Annual Charlestown Seafood Festival is August 5, 6 & 7, 2022 at Ninigret Park in Charlestown, Rhode Island - 3 full days of non-stop entertainment, fun for all ages, and the whole family, and the best seafood around!
12 Responds: Woman frustrated after brand new fridge breaks
Whirlpool immediately contacted the Bristol resident regarding her broken fridge after 12 Responds reached out.
ABC6.com
New tick just found in Rhode Island multiplying fast
JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Your backyard is home to so many insects. When it comes to ticks, there’s a new one that’s spreading incredibly fast. First recognized in America in New Jersey in 2017, the Asian longhorned tick is a relative newcomer to Rhode Island backyards. It prefers deer and dogs over humans or rodents for a meal. Food preference isn’t only what makes this a tick of note.
johnstonsunrise.net
Johnston man caught up in questionable money-making ventures
Joseph Tutalo was amazed by the magic money-making machine demonstrated before him. Little did he know that he was being scammed and would spend the next couple years engaged in court proceedings trying to recoup $14,900. Joseph was the son of John Tutalo and Elvira (Scialo). He had grown up...
Valley Breeze
NPLL rolls out welcome mat to state
NORTH PROVIDENCE – After spending nearly nine months planning and preparing for Rhode Island’s biggest and brightest Little League extravaganza, the North Providence Little League finally rolled out the red carpet on Friday, July 23, at Romano Field for the four Major Division (ages 11-12) district champions for the state tournament.
tornadopix.com
Appendices: The Legacy of an Architect Remarkably Dominates the Tip of Fisher Island | guest columns
Buried in Stonington Cemetery is another treasure trove of tale, this one that links the Butterfly Bed Kings, the Kennedy heraldry (and the Skakel scandal), and the King of rock and roll himself, one of the Beatles. The link is an architect named Eric Kibbon, who died in 1964 at...
Middletown’s Potter League Offering Discounts All Month Long to Encourage Pet Adoption
This is your sign to expand your family and adopt a new pet. August is Clear the Shelters month at Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Rhode Island. In an effort to get more animals into forever homes, the shelter will be offering discounts on adoption fees and hosting a one-day adoption event at the end of the month.
independentri.com
SK police give public first-hand look as part of National Night Out
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Burly and imposing police and firefighters were no match for a group of about 50 pint-sized opponents in a tug-of-war rope pull at South Kingstown’s National Night Out. The kids thoroughly enjoyed pulling ‘the authorities’ off balance, including new Police Chief Matthew Moynihan, at...
Remembering Somerset’s Selina Oehmen and Finding a Cure [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
Somerset's Selina Oehmen was a sweet and sassy young girl who loved musical theater, softball, Girl Scouts, and helping out at church. She was the youngest of three children brought into this world by Michelle and Ken Oehmen. Michelle said it was their "dream" family. Their world changed however in...
outdoors.org
Hewitt Farm, North Stonington, (C3C, Moderate)
Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Hike about 4 miles through Hewitt Farm past Old Plains Cemetery, Tipping Rock and 1750 farm house along mostly wooded trails with a few areas of exposed roots and rocks. Mostly nice, easy trails with a few moderate hills, meadows and along the pond. Meet at 9:30. Directions: from the jct. of Rte. 2 and Rte. 164 in Preston, go east on Rte. 2 for 6.3 miles (pass Foxwoods Casino and Buon Appetite Restaurante at 386 Norwich/Westerly Rd (Rte. 2) North Stonington. Take next left into Hewitt Farm. Go immediate left into parking. From I-95, take exit 92 and take Rte. 2 west through rotary and watch for brown fence sign on right just before Buon Appetite, where you are invited to eat afterward.
