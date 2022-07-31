ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

Two Bellingham stores holding closing sales, a new artisan market planned for holidays

By Dave Gallagher
Bellingham Herald
Bellingham Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NDtjt_0gzT32lo00

Here’s a roundup of recent store retail activity around Whatcom County:

▪ Joe’s Sports Memorabilia is having a retirement sale. The store, at 3201 Northwest Ave. near Yeager’s Sporting Goods, sells a variety of cards, jerseys, signed baseballs and autographed photos. The company also has comics and non-sport trading cards.

According to a Friday, July 29, Facebook post , the store will be open for two more weeks, with products discounted up to 75% off.

▪ Peter’s Games and Things announced on Facebook that its last day of business is Wednesday, Aug. 31. Most of the items in the store are on sale at a 30% discount.

The store, which is at 3550 Meridian St. , is operated by Peter Wort and sells board and card games, puzzles and miniatures.

▪ It sure doesn’t feel like Halloween is around the corner temperature-wise, but planning is already underway. A Spirit Halloween seasonal store is setting up shop in the former DSW shoes space at Bellis Fair mall. As of July 29, the company’s website had the Bellingham spot listed as “coming soon.”

▪ The Majestic Art Cafe, which opened earlier this year at 1027 N. Forest St ., is making plans for an artisan market on Saturdays for the fall and holiday season. It is looking for vendors, including artists, artisans, crafters, entertainers, musicians and food vendors, according to a Facebook post .

Details can be found on the Majestic Art Cafe website .

Bellingham, WA
ABOUT

Located 17 miles south of the Canadian border, Bellingham is in Whatcom County, Washington, the most northwestern county in the continental United States. The area is home to distinct cities and neighborhoods, including the Fairhaven historic district, where the Bellingham Herald began in 1890 as the Fairhaven Herald. Located between the San Juan Islands and North Cascade Mountains, Bellingham offers miles of city hiking trails and is the gateway to Mount Baker, the spiritual home of snowboarding. A growing market with an active, tree-lined downtown, the area has a diverse economy, from dairy to berry farming to two oil refineries and an aluminum smelter. Bellingham is also home to the 12,000-student Western Washington University.

 https://www.bellinghamherald.com/

