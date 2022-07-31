Help Available for Cherokee Homeowners Facing Hardship Due to Pandemic

nativenewsonline.net
Related
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
Two million people lack running water in the US. This Navajo Nation team is turning on the taps on tribal land
For 76 years, Lucy Vandever lived without running water. Then one day, she could turn on the taps.“She bought herself a washer and dryer, and loves to water the trees that she’s planted. I’ll see her washing her car outside. Those are some things that I like to see, especially for our elderly people,” Cindy Howe, Ms Vandever’s niece, told The Independent.Ms Vandever had been bottom of a waiting list to have her home hooked up to a water main “for years and years”, her niece said. As a member of the Navajo Nation, the tribal elder’s experience is...
St. Petersburg housing protesters hold ‘sleep-in,’ demand vote on rent control
ST. PETERSBURG — Demonstrators laid out picnic blankets, brought out Domino’s pizza and filled coolers with ice on the grassy patch across from City Hall on Wednesday evening. The smell of bug spray hung in the air as 30 people settled in for the night, holding an emergency “sleep-in” to demand that the City Council declare a housing state of emergency.
nativenewsonline.net
Indian Boarding Schools: Readers Ask Us #4
Your questions about Indian Boarding Schools, as answered by our team. Survivor of 12 years of Boarding School. What's the purpose of the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative? Asking for an apology is putting salt on the wound might as well not mess with it. I'm 60 years old now and I have carried these wounds for a very long time.
Comments / 0