Didn’t win Mega Millions? Powerball jackpot continues to climb
(WJW) — Mega Millions had a good run this summer hitting its second largest jackpot in the 20-year history of the game at $1.28 billion.
After a ticket holder in Illinois snagged the winning numbers in Friday's drawing, the Mega Millions jackpot is back down to $20 million.
Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot continues to grow and isn’t too shabby. At $170 million , the next chance to win big is with Saturday night’s drawing.
The cash option is $100.5 million.
The cash option is $100.5 million.
Friday’s big Mega Millions win is the fifth Mega Millions jackpot won to date this year: A $426 million prize was hit in California on January 28, followed by $128 million in New York on March 8, $110 million in Minnesota on April 12 (that state’s very first Mega Millions jackpot win), and $20 million in Tennessee on April 15.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
