New Government Bill Could Improve The Chip Shortage

carbuzz.com
Related
Rivian Is Furious Over New Government EV Bill
With many automakers about to run out of their electric vehicle tax credits (or already ran out), the United States Senate proposed a new bill that would reinstate the $7,500 rebate and even add a $4,500 credit on used vehicles. That sounds great on the surface, but we dove deeper into the wording to discover there are tons of stipulations about where the EV is built, how much it costs, and even what body style is it. There are so many barriers behind the bill, only around a dozen vehicles on sale would qualify, and none of them are made by Rivian.
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
CHINA could launch an attack on the US within the next five years as tensions between the two powers over Taiwan continue to escalate, experts warn. The chilling warning comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation left the contested island following a historic visit. Pelosi was the highest-level...
Jeep Is Leaving China Before It's Too Late
Stellantis-owned Jeep has taken the decision to shut its only factory in China over increasing political concerns, said CEO Carlos Tavares. This follows an announcement that the SUV maker would be terminating its 12-year-long partnership with Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC), a state-owned company that produced Jeeps for the Chinese market.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Major American Automaker Fined $300M For Dieselgate 2.0
FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) US, which now sits under the Stellantis Group, has been placed on three-year probation as of Monday. The group was also ordered to pay around $300 million in fines for cheating during emissions testing on 101,000 Ram 1500 trucks and Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs sold with the group's EcoDiesel engines.
CARS・
Two million people lack running water in the US. This Navajo Nation team is turning on the taps on tribal land
For 76 years, Lucy Vandever lived without running water. Then one day, she could turn on the taps.“She bought herself a washer and dryer, and loves to water the trees that she’s planted. I’ll see her washing her car outside. Those are some things that I like to see, especially for our elderly people,” Cindy Howe, Ms Vandever’s niece, told The Independent.Ms Vandever had been bottom of a waiting list to have her home hooked up to a water main “for years and years”, her niece said. As a member of the Navajo Nation, the tribal elder’s experience is...
St. Petersburg housing protesters hold ‘sleep-in,’ demand vote on rent control
ST. PETERSBURG — Demonstrators laid out picnic blankets, brought out Domino’s pizza and filled coolers with ice on the grassy patch across from City Hall on Wednesday evening. The smell of bug spray hung in the air as 30 people settled in for the night, holding an emergency “sleep-in” to demand that the City Council declare a housing state of emergency.
Open primary may save Trump's GOP targets in Washington
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The two Republican members of Congress from Washington who drew interparty challenges due to their vote to impeach former President Donald Trump were leading other Republicans in the state’s top two primary Wednesday. Under Washington’s primary system, all candidates run on the same ballot, and the top two vote getters in each of Tuesday’s races advance to the November election, regardless of party — a system observers say may have helped the GOP incumbents in Washington who had been targeted by Trump. In early returns, Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse looked as they may advance to the general election with a Democratic candidate in each of their races. Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez was the top vote getter in the 3rd Congressional District, with 32% of the vote and advanced to the November ballot. Herrera Beutler had under 24%. Joe Kent – a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump who faced significant spending against him from another Republican who attacked him from the right – was at nearly 21%.
RELATED PEOPLE
Feds In Canada Will Tax The Rich On Buying Luxury Cars, Yachts, And Jets
If you've ever wondered why so many exotic vehicles in the United States have a Montana license plate, there's a logical explanation. Montana does not charge sales tax on new cars, so buyers can set up a shell LLC (a company that only exists on paper) there to avoid hefty taxes when they purchase six- and seven-figure vehicles. Things are much different in Canada, where high taxes fund the social democratic nation, and from next month, luxury and exotic vehicles will cost more across the country.
US watching Chinese military drills ‘very closely’ as ballistic missiles fired into Taiwan strait – live
Senior US national security official says Chinese military exercises near Taiwan are ‘concerning’
Feds Slap Flo-Pro And Thunder Diesel With $1.6 Million Fine
Flo-Pro Performance Exhaust and Thunder Diesel & Performance Company have agreed to pay $1.6 million to resolve allegations that they violated the Clean Air Act (CAA). These companies sold third-party devices that bypass or disable vehicle emissions control systems. These devices were quite popular amongst the Ford F-450 and Ram Heavy Duty crowd. This is also not the first time the Feds have gone after coal rollers.
CARS・
CarBuzz.com
54K+
Followers
19K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 1