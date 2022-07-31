ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

New Government Bill Could Improve The Chip Shortage

By Jared Rosenholtz
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
carbuzz.com

Comments / 1

Related
CarBuzz.com

Rivian Is Furious Over New Government EV Bill

With many automakers about to run out of their electric vehicle tax credits (or already ran out), the United States Senate proposed a new bill that would reinstate the $7,500 rebate and even add a $4,500 credit on used vehicles. That sounds great on the surface, but we dove deeper into the wording to discover there are tons of stipulations about where the EV is built, how much it costs, and even what body style is it. There are so many barriers behind the bill, only around a dozen vehicles on sale would qualify, and none of them are made by Rivian.
INCOME TAX
CarBuzz.com

Jeep Is Leaving China Before It's Too Late

Stellantis-owned Jeep has taken the decision to shut its only factory in China over increasing political concerns, said CEO Carlos Tavares. This follows an announcement that the SUV maker would be terminating its 12-year-long partnership with Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC), a state-owned company that produced Jeeps for the Chinese market.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
State
Oklahoma State
CarBuzz.com

Major American Automaker Fined $300M For Dieselgate 2.0

FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) US, which now sits under the Stellantis Group, has been placed on three-year probation as of Monday. The group was also ordered to pay around $300 million in fines for cheating during emissions testing on 101,000 Ram 1500 trucks and Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs sold with the group's EcoDiesel engines.
CARS
The Independent

Two million people lack running water in the US. This Navajo Nation team is turning on the taps on tribal land

For 76 years, Lucy Vandever lived without running water. Then one day, she could turn on the taps.“She bought herself a washer and dryer, and loves to water the trees that she’s planted. I’ll see her washing her car outside. Those are some things that I like to see, especially for our elderly people,” Cindy Howe, Ms Vandever’s niece, told The Independent.Ms Vandever had been bottom of a waiting list to have her home hooked up to a water main “for years and years”, her niece said. As a member of the Navajo Nation, the tribal elder’s experience is...
POLITICS
Tampa Bay Times

St. Petersburg housing protesters hold ‘sleep-in,’ demand vote on rent control

ST. PETERSBURG — Demonstrators laid out picnic blankets, brought out Domino’s pizza and filled coolers with ice on the grassy patch across from City Hall on Wednesday evening. The smell of bug spray hung in the air as 30 people settled in for the night, holding an emergency “sleep-in” to demand that the City Council declare a housing state of emergency.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Associated Press

Open primary may save Trump's GOP targets in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The two Republican members of Congress from Washington who drew interparty challenges due to their vote to impeach former President Donald Trump were leading other Republicans in the state’s top two primary Wednesday. Under Washington’s primary system, all candidates run on the same ballot, and the top two vote getters in each of Tuesday’s races advance to the November election, regardless of party — a system observers say may have helped the GOP incumbents in Washington who had been targeted by Trump. In early returns, Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse looked as they may advance to the general election with a Democratic candidate in each of their races. Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez was the top vote getter in the 3rd Congressional District, with 32% of the vote and advanced to the November ballot. Herrera Beutler had under 24%. Joe Kent – a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump who faced significant spending against him from another Republican who attacked him from the right – was at nearly 21%.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Tom Cole
Person
Bernie Sanders
CarBuzz.com

Feds In Canada Will Tax The Rich On Buying Luxury Cars, Yachts, And Jets

If you've ever wondered why so many exotic vehicles in the United States have a Montana license plate, there's a logical explanation. Montana does not charge sales tax on new cars, so buyers can set up a shell LLC (a company that only exists on paper) there to avoid hefty taxes when they purchase six- and seven-figure vehicles. Things are much different in Canada, where high taxes fund the social democratic nation, and from next month, luxury and exotic vehicles will cost more across the country.
INCOME TAX
CarBuzz.com

Feds Slap Flo-Pro And Thunder Diesel With $1.6 Million Fine

Flo-Pro Performance Exhaust and Thunder Diesel & Performance Company have agreed to pay $1.6 million to resolve allegations that they violated the Clean Air Act (CAA). These companies sold third-party devices that bypass or disable vehicle emissions control systems. These devices were quite popular amongst the Ford F-450 and Ram Heavy Duty crowd. This is also not the first time the Feds have gone after coal rollers.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

54K+
Followers
19K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy