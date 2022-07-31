Raymond Raposa of Castanets has died, aged 41

www.nme.com
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Bitter Wynona Judd Plots To Contest Late Mom’s $25 Million Will, Blames Sister Ashley For ‘Baffling’ Decision To Cut Her Out Of Inheritance
Wynonna Judd is said to be speaking with attorneys about formally contesting her late mom’s will which left total control of her $25 million fortune and estate to her widower husband.As Radar revealed, Naomi Judd made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley in her official last will and testament in what some called a baffling decision.Instead, the Grammy award-winning country legend rested all power with her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland.The decision has sparked a bitter battle between the squabbling sisters with Ashley believed to be siding with her late mom and Larry.“Wynonna was banking on getting...
Marilyn Monroe Estate defends Ana de Armas casting following ‘Blonde’ backlash
Marilyn Monroe’s estate has defended the casting of Ana de Armas for the upcoming biopic Blonde, following complaints that the actress doesn’t sound like the Hollywood icon. The Netflix film will see de Armas star as the titular blonde bombshell who rose to fame as a comedic actress,...
Lena Dunham lost film role aged 12 after refusing to “smile on command”
Lena Dunham failed her audition for the film Riding In Cars With Boys after she refused to smile “on command”. The actor and writer, best known for HBO series Girls, recalled the audition on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, when she was asked if she’d met anyone connected to one of Dunham’s favourite films, A League Of Their Own.
Jamal Edwards died of cardiac arrest after using cocaine, coroner concludes
Jamal Edwards died of a cardiac arrest after taking cocaine, a coroner has ruled. The DJ and founder of SBTV passed away on in Acton, west London on February 20. He was 31 years old. Back in June, his mother Brenda Edwards said that her son’s death was the result...
Prince family and advisors settle estate, six years after his death
The family of Prince have reached an agreement over the division of his $156million (£128million) estate. Prince died aged 57 in April 2016 following a fentanyl overdose. The musician did not have a will at the time of his death and with no spouse or children, all of Prince’s estate passed to his six half-siblings.
‘The X Factor’ releases extended cut of Harry Styles’ original audition
The X Factor has released an extended cut of Harry Styles’ original auction for the talent show. A week after The X Factor expanded on how the show put together boy band One Direction, it’s now shared the original, extended cut of Styles’ addition as a solo artist prior to being put into the group.
Listen to Stella Donnelly’s new single, ‘How Was Your Day?’
Stella Donnelly has shared a new single, ‘How Was Your Day’, the latest to be lifted from the singer’s upcoming sophomore album ‘Flood’. Listen to it below. The song sees the indie-pop musician return with trademark candour, with talk-sung vocals about the breakdown of communication in a relationship. In a press release, Donnelly explained “the verses are just excerpts from real conversations.
Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck have been accused of stealing lyrics from a poem on their album ’18’
Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck have been accused of stealing lyrics from a poem on their collaborative album ’18’. The poem Hobo featured in a 1974 book about toasts, Get Your Ass In The Water And Swim Like Me, by Bruce Jackson, reports Rolling Stone. It revolves around...
David Crosby thinks he’s “too old to tour anymore”
David Crosby fans hoping to catch him on tour soon will be disappointed to know that the iconic songwriter, aged 80 for a few weeks more, has ruled out the possibility. The former Byrds legend – who will turn 81 on August 14 – confirmed as much on Twitter overnight, responding to a fan who’d suggested he announce a new run of tour dates in the near future. “I think I’m too old to tour any more… sadly,” he wrote.
Fatboy Slim recalls Woodstock ’99 horror: “I did what I was told and ran”
This story contains discussion and descriptions of sexual assault. Fatboy Slim has recalled the “terrifying” moment a van drove into the audience during his set at Woodstock 1999. The DJ and producer looked back on the incident during an interview for the three-part Netflix documentary series Trainwreck: Woodstock...
Ncuti Gatwa will be the first gay Doctor Who: “Super cool, a sexier Doctor”
Ncuti Gatwa will be the first gay Doctor Who, actor Neil Patrick Harris has revealed. The How I Met Your Mother star was recently revealed as the latest cast member to join the 60th anniversary special of the sci-fi series, which is set to air in 2023. The upcoming episode...
Watch Harry Styles help gig-goer propose to girlfriend
Harry Styles has helped a couple get engaged during one of his recent shows in Portugal. Footage from the show, which took place at Lisbon’s Altice Arena on July 31, shows Styles interrupt his ‘Love on Tour’ set before handing the microphone to a nearby audience member.
Willow announces new album ‘COPINGMECHANISM’
Willow Smith has announced she will release a new album titled ‘COPINGMECHANISM’ next month. The musician took to Instagram yesterday (August 3) to announce that the new record – the follow-up to last year’s ‘Lately I Feel Everything’ – will be arriving on September 23. A new single called ‘Hover Like a Goddess’ is also set to drop later tonight. See the announcement post below:
Eminem releases video for 2009 song ‘Crack A Bottle’, “unlocked from the Shady vault”
Eminem has released a music video for ‘Crack A Bottle’, his 2009 hit featuring Dr. Dre and 50 Cent – watch it below. “Unlocked from the Shady vault 🔑🔒- unreleased #CrackaBottle music video!” Eminem wrote on Instagram yesterday (August 1) with a teaser clip of the visual.
‘Stranger Things’ star Jamie Campbell Bower announces new single ‘I Am’
Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower has announced that he’s releasing a new song called ‘I Am’ next week. The actor and musician portrays the sinister villain Vecna in the fourth season of the hit Netflix show. As Kerrang! notes, he was previously the frontman of the London punk band Counterfeit before launching a career as a solo artist.
Listen to Modest Mouse’s Isaac Brock cover ‘I Heard It Through The Grapevine’
Modest Mouse’s Isaac Brock has covered ‘I Heard It Through The Grapevine’ for a new documentary. Check out his cover below. The song is being used in the upcoming documentary Claydream, which follows the life of Oscar-winning claymation pioneer Will Vinton. A synopsis of the film reads:...
NewJeans – ‘New Jeans’ review: HYBE’s latest girl group go against the grain in an uneven debut
NewJeans, the latest girl group to join HYBE’s ranks, were primed from the beginning to go against the K-pop grain. An unorthodox band name. Atypical promotion tactics. Novel musical takes on oft-attempted nostalgic callbacks. Nearly everything about the five-piece’s debut so far aims to frame them as innovative dark horses among the industry’s latest wave of superstar hopefuls.
“Down with Profitstock!”: ‘Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99’ shows festivals at their exploitative worst
Held at Griffiss Air Force Base in Rome, New York in July 1999, Woodstock ’99 was the third incarnation of the legendary counterculture festival. And also the worst. Comprehensively torching the values and reputation of the original 1969 event, it became a three-day rampage of bottle-flinging, looting, arson and sexual assault that had its root in several fundamental societal issues. In ’69, for instance, rebelling against a repressive status quo meant permissiveness; in ’99, rebelling against a permissive status quo meant violence.
Creedence Clearwater Revival to release Albert Hall album and concert documentary
Craft Recordings has announced the release of an album and documentary concert film of Creedence Clearwater Revival‘s 1970 performance at the Royal Albert Hall. The restored album will be released on September 16, alongside the film Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival At The Royal Albert Hall, which is narrated by Jeff Bridges and directed by Bob Smeaton (The Beatles Anthology).
