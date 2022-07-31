Training Camp Position Preview: Linebacker

The Orange have a strong core of linebackers returning, surrounded by young talent with a lot of potential. Syracuse had one of the better pass-rushing groups in the ACC during the 2021 season, ranking fourth in the conference in sacks (37) and total yards lost (237). While some faces may have left such as Geoff Cantin-Arku, the starters are almost all return and are all but locked in for the start of the season.

THE BIG THREE

Mikel Jones is a name that every college football fan should know. The Syracuse team captain was a true leader in his third year with 110 tackles. He also led the Orange with 13 tackles for a loss and four sacks. Jones recovered one fumble last season against Liberty and in the same game he sacked future NFL quarterback Malik Willis twice. The Miami-native earned First Team All-ACC and was placed on the Butkus Award watch list. If Jones stays healthy, his productivity rate can remain one of the best in college football.

The 2021 team leader in quarterback hurries (5) and one of the most aggressive pass rushers on the team was Stefon Thompson . At 6-1, 250 pounds, Thompson garnered 79 tackles and two forced fumbles, while his six sacks are tied for the sixth-most in a season by a sophomore in program history. For the last two years, he and Jones have played alongside each other, making up one of the most feared defensive tandems in the ACC.

Marlowe Wax started all 12 games for the Orange last season, recording 60 tackles and five sacks. The sophomore had two 10-tackle games in 2022 along with three straight games with a sack including the contest against Liberty. Wax recorded one of seven forced fumbles last season for Syracuse against Albany. Look for the same productivity level from the 6-1, 239-pound linebacker in 2022.

These three combined for 249 of the teams 815 tackles in 2021, 15 of 37 team-sacks and three of Syracuse’s seven forced fumbles.

DEPTH

There is plenty of young talent at the linebacker position for Syracuse. Unfortunately for them, they are playing behind three studs in Jones, Thompson and Wax but should have opportunities to for major playing time next year. That does not mean they will not see the field at all this season, but it is unlikely any of them will make a start.

The redshirt-freshman from Virginia, Anwar Sparrow , saw action in three different games last year. At 6-1, 219 pounds, Sparrow recorded two tackles against Albany and saw the field against both Florida State and Wake Forest. There is a good chance he finds his name on the second team, but he will have to work to keep it there.

Another redshirt-freshman will look to compete for a backup role on the linebacker depth chart. Leon Lowery is 6-4, 225 pounds and looking to build off the two games he played last season. His two solo tackles at Albany were his only two of the year. Lowery should be one of the first options off the bench in 2022.

Derek McDonald found his name on the depth chart at the end of last season due to injuries and couple late-season departures. The 6-4, 230-pound redshirt-freshman brings a lot of athleticism, but the consensus 3-star prospect is probably looking at another year of little playing time on defense.

True freshman Mekhi Mason brings a lot of talent to the backfield and joined the program this spring. In his senior year at Monsignor Pace, he made 102 tackles, 20 tackles for a loss, recorded six sacks and forced two fumbles. Mason selected to play at Syracuse over LSU, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Indiana and others. While he may get some time at linebacker here and there, look for him on the special teams unit for most of this season.

Some of the others in the mix include Kadin Bailey , Ryan Dolan , John O’Connor and Austin Roon who was a two-time All-State linebacker in his home state of Michigan. Bailey was one of the more athletic linebackers in the 2022 recruiting class. There is immense talent and potential within this lengthy group of linebackers. Being so the top three pretty much have their spots locked up before the start of training camp, it will be a challenge for the younger guys to find consistent playing time in 2022 outside of making an impact on special teams.

