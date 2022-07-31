Battle Creek house fire under investigation; no injuries reported

jack1065.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail cannabis dispensary chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersKalamazoo, MI
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
5 Things to Know About Skyy MooreChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has some of the Best Pizza in MichiganTravel MavenMichigan State
Authorities Said He Ran Into The Woods After a Car Accident And He Has Never Been Seen AgainThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBattle Creek, MI
Related
Michigan teen dies after tree limb falls on car
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A 17-year-old boy is dead after a tree limb fell on their car, causing them to crash into a tree while driving, reports 6 News media partner MLive. Landen Taggart of Dowagiac was driving on Peavine Street in south Dowagiac at around 4:29 p.m. on August 3 when a large […]
Fox17
'Avoid the area': Public safety officials respond to Kalamazoo fire
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials are investigating a fire that broke out in Kalamazoo on Wednesday. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the fire occurred near Miller Road and Emerald Drive. We’re told the fire is now under control but the public is advised to avoid the...
Two killed in plane crash in South Haven Township
South Haven police say they were contacted by the FAA around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday about a plane that was unaccounted for.
Two arrested after stolen vehicle, weapon found
Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety tells us they found the vehicle with the stolen handgun inside.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Officials: 2 dead in airplane crash in West Michigan
The bodies of two men were found among the wreckage of a downed plane in South Haven Township Wednesday morning, The South Haven Police Department confirmed.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash with semi-truck
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries Monday, Aug. 1, when he crashed into semi-tractor trailer. The injured motorcyclist is a 25-year-old Zeeland man, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. The crash happened just after 10 p.m. on Adams Street at the on ramp to westbound I-196.
Police release name of man killed in alleged break-in
JACKSON, MI - A man who was shot and killed while allegedly trying to break into a Jackson home has been identified by police. Jalen Matthew Gillum, 28, was found Tuesday morning with a gunshot wound to the chest in a home in the 1000 block of South Jackson Street, police said earlier in the day. He was taken to Henry Ford Jackson Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.
Dispatchers: Car, semi crash near Grandville
A car and semi-truck were involved in a crash southwest of Grandville Wednesday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
$5,000 reward offered for information on Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood arson
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is offering a $5,000 reward for information on the suspect.
Accused drunken driver crashes into cyclists, killing West Bloomfield attorney
An Ionia County woman is behind bars, suspected of driving drunk and running her SUV into several bicyclists on a charity ride this weekend.
WWMTCw
Plane crashes about one mile from the airport in South Haven
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A plane crashed in South Haven Tuesday, killing two people on board just minutes after take off. The two pilots took off from the South Haven Regional Airport Tuesday morning for a training flight. The twin engine aircraft was found about one mile from the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed 26-year-old woman in Van Buren Township
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man has been charged in connection with the hit-and-run crash that left a 26-year-old woman dead in the middle of the I-94 Service Drive in Van Buren Township. The crash happened at 12:44 a.m. Wednesday (July 27) on the north I-94 Service Drive,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hastings couple look for answers after house fire
A Hastings couple who had their home catch fire over the weekend believes it may have been arson.
jack1065.com
Two area vehicle thefts being investigated by MSP
UNDATED (WTVB) – The Michigan State Police are investigating a pair of area vehicle thefts. One took place in the 67000 block of Burg Rd in St. Joseph County sometime between 10:00 p.m. last Thursday night and 7:00 a.m. Friday morning. Troopers say the vehicle was unlocked with the...
Lansing police ID driver killed in crash Sunday morning
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department has released the name of the man who was killed in a crash early Sunday morning. Around 2:47 a.m. Lansing police officers were sent to a crash at the intersection of South Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and the entrance ramp for I-96 east. Police say a […]
Driver who hit & killed 2 during Make-a-Wish ride is officially charged
The woman arrested for hitting and killing 2 cyclists and injuring 3 others Saturday was officially charged in the crash Monday afternoon
jack1065.com
One shot, two injured during home invasion at Gull Run Apartments
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — One person was shot, and two others were injured during a home invasion Friday night, July 29. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s office working to piece together of what exactly took place when shots were fired during the incident that happened 11:48 p.m. at Gull Run Apartments in in Comstock Township.
Siblings chain themselves to machinery, protesting Calhoun Co. gas line
Michigan Gas Utilities says they have the legal right to place the gas line. The property owners say, there's a difference between legal and morale justification.
wbch.com
Car Stuck in Wet Cement
The driver of a car failed to see fresh cement in the construction area on West State street in Hastings where construction is on going and drove into it and became stuck.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police recover stolen catalytic converters during Eaton County traffic stop
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple catalytic converters were recovered Saturday in an Eaton County traffic stop. According to the Michigan State Police, the vehicle was stopped for speeding and troopers observed the catalytic converters inside the vehicle. Thieves cut converters from the underside of vehicles because they contain three precious...
Comments / 0