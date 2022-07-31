Charlie’s Place owner wants to buy city-owned parking lot

Action from the August 3, 2022, Barton County Commission meeting:. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS: -An Accounts Payable Register was approved for July 20, 2022, to August 3, 2022. NEW BUSINESS - RESOLUTION 2022-19: Designation of Brenda Kaiser, Human Resource Director, as Barton County’s KPERS Agent: -Matt Patzner, Director of Operations, provided details. The Kansas Public Employees Retirement (KPERS) Act of 1961 provides in K.S.A. 74-4902(6) for the designation of an agent for each participating employer through whom system transactions and communications are directed. In addition, this agent acts as a local contact for employees for retirement system information, transactions, forms and publications. The adopted Resolution names Brenda Kaiser, Human Resource Director, as the agent with the Director of Operations as an additional signer.

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 7 HOURS AGO