Charlie’s Place owner wants to buy city-owned parking lot

Great Bend downtown building hoping to add 15-17 apartments
Last September, the City of Great Bend approved an application to apply for a Moderate Income Housing grant on behalf of the Great Bend Economic Development. The Kansas Housing Resources Corporation provides grants to cities with populations fewer than 60,000. If awarded, the grant would offset the cost to renovate...
Anonymous donor will pay for new city pool in Pratt
PRATT —An anonymous donor has made a commitment to pay for a new city pool in Pratt just hours after voters approved a sales tax to fund a new pool. In a statement on the city's web site, the community shared about an act of kindness "that is stunning."
Great Bend moves forward with tax exempt airport hangars
Under a Kansas statute, property owned and primarily operated as an airport by a municipality is exempt from property taxes. Great Bend Municipal Airport Manager Martin Miller was notified roughly four years ago of two hangars that the city owns at the airport that are being charged property tax. Miller went before the Great Bend City Council to approve property tax exempt requests for the two hangars.
Outdoor gathering space planned for downtown vacant lot in Great Bend
Plans continue to move forward to transform a downtown vacant lot in Great Bend into a multi-use gathering space. Joe Andrasek owns a few lots in the 1100 block of Main Street, including Charlie’s Place, and wants to turn the vacant lot between the Golden Belt Bicycle Company and Dilly & Doc into an outdoor venue for concerts, vendor markets, bicycle demos, community ceremonies and business events.
Great Bend Chamber coffee hour (8/4)
Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program starts at 9:30 a.m. – Join in-person or watch virtually on Facebook LIVE & YouTube. Azria Health Woodhaven provides excellence at every level, delivering exceptional service to each individual – from their inviting welcome program to their individualized care planes. They are with you every step of the way. Their team considers every detail in making you feel at home, providing a high level of personal attention. The entire Azria Health Woodhaven experience is designed to encourage social activity and maintain regimens that foster health and well-being.
Rolling Sculpture car show returns to Barton Co. Historical Society
Tap on the brakes and park it at the 10th annual Rolling Sculpture Car Show on the Barton County Historical Society’s grounds on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Admission to the museum grounds is free and concessions will be provided by 32 degrees of Rush Center.
Great Bend councilmembers to remain unpaid
In Ellinwood, the elected mayor gets paid $100 per meeting and city council members receive $30 each meeting. In Hoisington, the mayor gets $200 plus $10 per meeting. Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis surveyed other cities in Kansas on whether their local governments compensate their elected city council members and mayor. Out of the 42 cities that responded back to Francis, 39 of them pay their elected officials. Compensation varied from $1 a year in Mission Hills to $23,488 per year in Lenexa.
Plans for Hutch 150th celebration photo announced
The City of Hutchinson officially celebrates 150 years as an incorporated city Aug. 18. Hutchinson and Reno County residents are invited to a free Community Spirit Block Party on this special 150th celebration that will include a mile’s worth of block parties on Main Street from Avenue C through 9th Avenue. Festivities will take place from 6-9 p.m. More than 60 businesses, organizations, civic and community groups, and nonprofits will be providing free activities and entertainment throughout the celebration.
Barton County Commission meeting agenda (8/3)
The Commission meeting will be live-streamed through Microsoft Teams. Citizens may view the meeting through their own sign in or by signing in “anonymously”. Please follow this link: https://bit.ly/3yI6g7G. If you wish to participate in the discussion of any item, please call (620) 793-1800 for instructions. BOARD OF...
Action from the Barton County Commission meeting (8/3)
Action from the August 3, 2022, Barton County Commission meeting:. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS: -An Accounts Payable Register was approved for July 20, 2022, to August 3, 2022. NEW BUSINESS - RESOLUTION 2022-19: Designation of Brenda Kaiser, Human Resource Director, as Barton County’s KPERS Agent: -Matt Patzner, Director of Operations, provided details. The Kansas Public Employees Retirement (KPERS) Act of 1961 provides in K.S.A. 74-4902(6) for the designation of an agent for each participating employer through whom system transactions and communications are directed. In addition, this agent acts as a local contact for employees for retirement system information, transactions, forms and publications. The adopted Resolution names Brenda Kaiser, Human Resource Director, as the agent with the Director of Operations as an additional signer.
Barton Co. Commission thanks voters after big primary turnout
The morning after the primary election in which three new Barton County commissioners were elected, action was light at the weekly commission meeting. Barb Esfeld filled in as chair in the absence of Shawn Hutchinson. She thanked the 45 percent of Barton County voters who cast ballots for Tuesday's primary.
Russell city manager takes to social media to defend pool lifeguards
Russell City Manager Jon Quinday took to social media Thursday, July 28 to defend the decision to close the public pool Aug. 7 and the job the pool's lifeguards do. Quinday's comments came after citizens made remarks of the pool's status this summer and the early August closing date. Read...
Investigation continues into Reno County gas plant explosion
RENO COUNTY — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration says their investigation into the April 14 explosion and fire at the Haven Midstream gas facility near Haven is still open. No timeline was given as to when their investigation would conclude but did say that such investigations usually take as long as six months to complete.
'American-food' buffet restaurant in Great Bend to open this fall
It was just three years ago that Dennis Crouse and Rick Riggs began operating RePerks and now they are setting the table for a new venture. Their new restaurant will be a separate entity, located next door to RePerks in the Zarah Building at Lakin & Main where construction is ongoing. Its name is Tellers 1872. RePerks is a coffee house/café.
Federal lawsuit filed against Hutchinson, Salina restaurant owner
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A federal lawsuit has been filed against a Salina and Hutchinson restaurant owner for not paying some of their employees the minimum wage, among other violations. Documents were filed last week by the U.S. Department of Labor against the owners of Dimaru in Salina and Mr....
Cop Shop (8/1)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/1) At 5:33 a.m. an accident was reported at 1407 NE 60 Avenue in Claflin. At 6:51 a.m. a report of cattle out was made at NW 190 Road & NW 80 Avenue. Traffic Arrest. At 2:47 p.m. a traffic arrest was reported...
🎹 It's 5:30 on a Saturday: UWCK fundraiser kickoff sold out for Saturday
Dinner, drinks, and dueling pianos. The United Way of Central Kansas fundraiser kickoff this weekend, featuring the Colorado Keys, is officially sold out. After missing the fundraising goal of $275,000 last year, UWCK Executive Director Charell Owings hopes Saturday's event is a harbinger of good things to come. "We're really...
Oldest Great Bend church celebrates sesquicentennial
The members of the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 3400 21st St., Great Bend, will celebrate the church’s 150th anniversary with special services at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7. The foundation of today’s church originated with the forming of a Sunday School in the spring...
Man jailed for alleged arson in Kan. wanted permanent address
RENO COUNTY — A man who claims to be from Maryland took a unique way to establish a permanent address with his arrest early Wednesday morning. Deputies arrested 43-year-old Robert Laney, who told authorities he is homeless, at the W. 30th Avenue Yesway store in Hutchinson on suspicion of arson.
Ally Stocker joins Spectrum team in Great Bend
Spectrum CPA Partners welcomed Ally Stocker to their firm. Ally is a Great Bend native, having graduated from Great Bend High School and Barton Community College. She then went on to Fort Hays State University, graduating in May 2022, with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. Ally enjoys spending time...
