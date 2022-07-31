ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Frenkie De Jong Expected To Leave Barcelona Amid Bernardo Silva Interest

By Dylan Mcbennett
City Transfer Room
City Transfer Room
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BvFvz_0gzT21vI00

Frenkie De Jong is now set to leave Barcelona amid growing interest in Bernardo Silva from the club. Barcelona want Silva, and are expected to try with everything they have for the player as soon as Frenkie De Jong leaves. In order to make a move for Silva, the Dutch midfielder has to leave the club.

Frenkie De Jong is now expected to leave Barcelona, amid their interest for Bernardo Silva.

Frenkie De Jong is now set to leave Barcelona amid growing interest in Bernardo Silva from the club. Barcelona want Silva, and are expected to try with everything they have for the player as soon as Frenkie De Jong leaves. In order to make a move for Silva, the Dutch midfielder has to leave the club.

The likelihood of De Jong leaving Barcelona is increasing by the day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rxSnt_0gzT21vI00
Frenkie De Jong is now expected to leave Barcelona.

IMAGO / Box to Box Pictures

According to David Bernabeu , Frenkie De Jong is now expected to leave Barcelona, and he expects Bernardo Silva to join. Barcelona need the departure of De Jong to happen for financial reasons.

The club owe the player deferred wages, and also cannot afford to pay his wages next season. In order to make the approach they want for Bernardo Silva this summer, they must sell the Dutchman.

Barcelona are growing in confidence when it comes to their pursuit of Bernardo Silva. Various reports, including Martinez Ferran are suggesting an €80million fee has already been agreed for the player. Xavi is a massive fan.

Fabrizio Romano reported last night that Barcelona were strongly interested in the Bernardo, but need to sell Frenkie before negotiating for the Portuguese midfielder.

Jorge Mendes has been offering Silva around. Real Madrid and Barcelona were two clubs with interest, but Barcelona above all else showed the most interest.

Expect movement on Bernardo Silva if Barcelona can manage to sell Frenkie De Jong to Manchester United.

Read More Manchester City Coverage

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Kalidou Koulibaly Issues Passionate Response To Napoli President's Comments On African Players Needing To Sign 'AFCON Agreement'

Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has responded to Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis' declaration he will no longer sign African players 'unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations'. The 73-year-old caused controversy after giving his views on the tournament during a recent appearance on Wall...
SOCCER
BBC

Napoli president rules out signing Africans committed to Nations Cup

Napoli owner and president Aurelio de Laurentiis says the Italian club will avoid signing any more African players unless they agree not to play in the Africa Cup of Nations. Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly - now at Premier League side Chelsea - and Cameroon midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa missed six Napoli games while on international duty at this year's tournament, which took place in January and February.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Jorge Mendes
Person
Frenkie De Jong
Person
Gabriel Jesus
Person
Xavi
Glamour

Shakira Might Be Facing 8 Years in Spanish Prison

Today in crime, a prosecutor in Spain has asked for Shakira—yes, that Shakira—to be sent to prison for eight years for alleged tax fraud, according to Reuters. The prosecution has accused Shakira of failing to pay taxes in Spain from 2012 to 2014. Shakira says she didn’t live in Spain during that time. The prosecution says that she did, and that she now owes over 14 million euros to the Spanish government. Okay, wow.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Dutch#Imago
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
City Transfer Room

City Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
380K+
Views
ABOUT

City Transfer Room is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchestercity

Comments / 0

Community Policy