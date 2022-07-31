ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Ford CEO offers more clues about automaker's ambitious electric vehicle plans

By John Rosevear, @john__rosevear
CNBC
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cnbc.com

Comments / 11

Gaylon Grimm
4d ago

These EV semi-trucks, they are awesome!! with a good heavy load, they get about 80 miles per charge...... EIGHTY MILES!! thi k about that. a across country trucker would have to stop about every 80 miles to recharge. yes sir, your load left today, it should be there in about 2 to 3 weeks instead of 3 days.

Reply
4
jay p
4d ago

yeah,, complain about gasoline prices, complain about EVs. If an EV does NOT fit your lifestyle, don't own one.. This is a striking similar words used 100 years ago about getting into a "flying machine". THEN DONT. After months of everyone complaining (whaaa,  whaaa)   about gasoline prices, the impossible occurred.   Chevron and Exxon post RECORD profits for Q2!!!!!. RECORD PROFITS!!     Republicans not saying ONE word about gouging the public.  THATS YOU!!! Articles have since disappeared.

Reply
3
Related
CBS News

Used car market bubble on the verge of exploding

Experts warn that the market bubble for used cars might explode in the coming months. Wholesale prices for used cars reportedly increased 44% in November 2021 compared to one year before. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano sit down with Lisa Beilfuss Popeo, a senior writer for Barron's, to discuss the used car market, its relation to a rise in car repossessions, and when Americans can expect the market to stabilize.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Ford Motor#Business Industry#Linus Business#Morgan Stanley
Robb Report

This New Flying Car Could Hit the Market in Weeks After Getting FAA Approval

Click here to read the full article. A Ferrari-red flying car could soon become every commuter’s dream come true: It would fly over miles of gridlock to work, land and then drive a mile or two to their parking spaces. Samson Sky’s Switchblade, which has been 14 years in the making, is now ready for its next series of tests. Previously, we reported the Oregon-built vehicle was gearing up for road tests. On July 15, the Federal Aviation Administration determined it was safe for flight testing, so the flying car could be weeks away from going to market. The innovative vehicle was...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Walmart Just Bought 4,500 Canoos, so What’s a Canoo?

This week, Walmart bought 4,500 Canoo Lifestyle Vehicles. Immediately, that sent a lot of people to their keyboards to search “Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle.” Canoo has been promising that we will start to see its van-like all-electric vehicles soon. But much of what they can do is still a mystery, and many are still unfamiliar with the EV maker Canoo, which aims to be the next Tesla.
SlashGear

The Reason Why The VW Beetle Was Banned In The US

When you think of how prolific Volkswagen's Beetle was globally, and how much of an impact it had on American car culture, it's hard to remember that the "Pregnant roller skate" was banned in the United States. Adolph Hitler's "People's Car" first came to America in 1949, and by the time it was banned in 1977, VW had sold 21,529,464 units, more than any other car in history.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Daily Mail

Elon Musk's fixer faces ax from his job at Tesla after 'suspicious' purchase of special glass 'he claimed was being used by Musk for "secret" personal project'

A top Tesla executive has left the electric vehicle maker amid an investigation into whether he misused his position to purchase a hard-to-get glass for Elon Musk. Omead Afshar, one of Musk's top lieutenants, is expected to part ways with Tesla, likely through a leave of absence, insiders allege. Investigators...
BUSINESS
SlashGear

Here's How Long A Tesla Model X Battery Will Actually Last

The technology of batteries used to power electric vehicles has come a long way –- from lead-acid batteries that were used in GM's EV1 back in the '90s to lithium-ion batteries that are now used by most electric vehicle models. Tesla is one of those companies that are leading in the electric vehicle revolution, and batteries are the new gold rush.
CARS
creators.com

Buttigieg Wants to Mandate Electric Vehicles. He's Wrong

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, considered the most likely Democratic candidate for president in 2024 after Joe Biden in the latest Washington Post ranking, says the solution to high gas prices is getting "most Americans" to switch to electric vehicles — willingly or not. Buttigieg is issuing federal regulations to...
GAS PRICE
US News and World Report

Why Ford's Electric Crate Motor Is a Big Deal

Crate engines have been a thing for as long as anyone can remember, and have been a lifeline to the hot-rod community for years. A crate motor is a fully assembled engine that manufacturers can ship directly to installers. Automakers offer the engines from some of their most popular vehicles direct to customers, putting performance at their fingertips without the need to buy a whole car to get it. The engines come in all sizes and shapes, and many offer staggering performance potential.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy