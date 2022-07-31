Ford CEO offers more clues about automaker's ambitious electric vehicle plans

These EV semi-trucks, they are awesome!! with a good heavy load, they get about 80 miles per charge...... EIGHTY MILES!! thi k about that. a across country trucker would have to stop about every 80 miles to recharge. yes sir, your load left today, it should be there in about 2 to 3 weeks instead of 3 days.
yeah,, complain about gasoline prices, complain about EVs. If an EV does NOT fit your lifestyle, don't own one.. This is a striking similar words used 100 years ago about getting into a "flying machine". THEN DONT. After months of everyone complaining (whaaa, whaaa) about gasoline prices, the impossible occurred. Chevron and Exxon post RECORD profits for Q2!!!!!. RECORD PROFITS!! Republicans not saying ONE word about gouging the public. THATS YOU!!! Articles have since disappeared.
