Brinks Truck Robbed in What Might Be the Most Valuable Jewel Heist in History

By Peter Corn
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 4 days ago
Jack Deegan
4d ago

A Armored Car left Unattended?? The Cops are going to be all over that driver because it's too much of a coincidence. What are the Odds that the Armored Car Driver leaves the Vehicle Exactly at the Same Time The Heist was pulled?

Louisiana Woman
4d ago

Oh well! That is the owner’s fault! How do you expect them to pay you top price when you did NOT insure it for full value! That’s their loss

Don Ames
3d ago

Flying J? Lunch time? L A?Let's see here. Had to take a second or two to bypass locked doors. Nobody witnessed this? Unloading of the truck still nothing suspicious. No witnesses. $100 million when insured for 10? 2+2 is adding up to 31/2.Nothing here makes sense.Truck stop at lunch time. Had to be a few people there. I'm sure cameras were in use and still nothing to see. Gems valued an estimated $100 million should have been insured for that value. A lot here just don't add up.

ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

