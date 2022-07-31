Only 1 Tesla Model Failed to Earn a Perfect Owner Satisfaction Rating From Consumer Reports

www.motorbiscuit.com
The Best SUVs of 2022 That Nobody Bought, According to Consumer Reports
Finding a good deal on a new car, truck, or sport utility vehicle is nothing short of frustrating right now. However, Consumer Reports has some options for the best SUVs of 2022 that nobody bought. Who knows, perhaps that means buyers can snag a good deal just to move the inventory off the lot.
3 Reliable Used SUVs Under $20,000, According to Consumer Reports
While used car and SUV prices are supposed to fall in the future, no one actually knows when that will happen. Consumer Reports has three reliable used SUVs under $20,000 will get you from point A to point B safely. The following sport utility vehicles are safe, have good fuel economy, and offer a spacious interior.
The Most Fuel-Efficient Compact SUV Is Also the Fastest Compact SUV, According to Consumer Reports
Even with gas prices still painfully high, consumers’ love of the SUV has barely budged. This is in part because of the prevalence of hybrid powertrains. The 2022 Toyota Rav4 Prime is one of the finest examples on the market today. In fact, Consumer Reports found that the Rav4 Prime is not only the most fuel-efficient compact SUV, but it’s also the fastest Compact SUV on the market.
Only 2 Full-Size Pickup Trucks Are Recommended by Consumer Reports
Halfway through the year, Consumer Reports has released its ratings for nearly all 2022 pickup trucks. The Ram 1500 was one of CR’s favorites — no surprise there. Consumer Reports testers typically rate this truck highly in several categories, including overall reliability. This year, the Toyota Tundra also joined the ranks of CR Recommended vehicles. What makes these two full-size pickup trucks better than the rest?
3 Reasons to Buy a 2022 Tesla Model Y, Not a Genesis GV60
Whether it’s due to the company’s head start in the electric car segment or not, Tesla has dominated the EV market for quite a while. As such, it’s no surprise the Tesla Model Y is one of the standout luxury EVs for the 2022 model year. But how does this seemingly family-friendly electric SUV compare against newer luxury entrants into the market? Here are the three reasons you may want to pick the 2022 Tesla Model Y, not a Genesis GV60.
Walmart Just Bought 4,500 Canoos, so What’s a Canoo?
This week, Walmart bought 4,500 Canoo Lifestyle Vehicles. Immediately, that sent a lot of people to their keyboards to search “Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle.” Canoo has been promising that we will start to see its van-like all-electric vehicles soon. But much of what they can do is still a mystery, and many are still unfamiliar with the EV maker Canoo, which aims to be the next Tesla.
6 Useless Items You Should Stop Buying Now
Walk into a drugstore, supermarket or big-box giant and you'll find yourself inundated with options. Every aisle is brimming with choices and it seems that every few weeks there is some new product on...
Car thefts are up, but only for these two brands of vehicle
Car theft for two brands of vehicles have become increasingly more common this year due to a manufacturing flaw that makes them easier to steal, according to police.
Here's How Long A Tesla Model X Battery Will Actually Last
The technology of batteries used to power electric vehicles has come a long way –- from lead-acid batteries that were used in GM's EV1 back in the '90s to lithium-ion batteries that are now used by most electric vehicle models. Tesla is one of those companies that are leading in the electric vehicle revolution, and batteries are the new gold rush.
Almost everything is getting more expensive, but these 3 things are getting cheaper
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The June U.S. inflation numbers are in, and once again are at a new four-decade high. The consumer price index is now up 9.1% from last year, the largest gain...
Used car market bubble on the verge of exploding
Experts warn that the market bubble for used cars might explode in the coming months. Wholesale prices for used cars reportedly increased 44% in November 2021 compared to one year before. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano sit down with Lisa Beilfuss Popeo, a senior writer for Barron's, to discuss the used car market, its relation to a rise in car repossessions, and when Americans can expect the market to stabilize.
Only 1 New American Car Costs Under $15,000 — but It Will Go Away Soon
With the high price of cars these days, this American car that costs less than $15,000 is an appealing choice. However, soon, it will no longer be available. The post Only 1 New American Car Costs Under $15,000 — but It Will Go Away Soon appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Why Is No One Buying Toyota Pickup Trucks?
Toyota pickup trucks are not having a great year. Toyota has not redesigned its Tacoma pickup in over seven years and sales of the aging midsize truck are slumping. The automaker did re-engineer its full-size Tundra truck for the 2022 model year, spurring a short sales boom. But by Q2 of 2022, it appears the Tundra’s sales are falling off–just like every other full-size truck.
‘We absolutely have too many people’: Ford ready to wield the axe as U.S. economy slips into technical recession
Ford CEO Jim Farley is looking to let go of staff as the industry faces harsher economic headwinds. Facing costly investments in electric vehicles, U.S. carmakers are following Tesla’s lead by laying off staff as the U.S. economy slipped into a technical recession. On Wednesday, Ford chief executive Jim...
The Kelly Blue Book Value of This SUV Is Skyrocketing
We know the used car market is wacky right now. But there are some SUVs that are holding their value better than others. The old rule of thumb was that a vehicle lost about a third of its value the second you drove it off a car lot. That’s not the case with the 2020 Toyota Highlander.
These 2 Sedans Get 50 Mpg and Have A 10-Year/100,000-Mile Warranty
Looking for a new car and want something that's great on gas? These two sedans are affordable, family friendly, come with a killer warranty, and manage to get over 50 miles per gallon. What more could you want? The post These 2 Sedans Get 50 Mpg and Have A 10-Year/100,000-Mile Warranty appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Elon Musk's fixer faces ax from his job at Tesla after 'suspicious' purchase of special glass 'he claimed was being used by Musk for "secret" personal project'
A top Tesla executive has left the electric vehicle maker amid an investigation into whether he misused his position to purchase a hard-to-get glass for Elon Musk. Omead Afshar, one of Musk's top lieutenants, is expected to part ways with Tesla, likely through a leave of absence, insiders allege. Investigators...
Business Insider
Tesla-powered flying car doesn't require a license
The Jetson One is a flying vehicle designed for a single passenger. It has a maximum speed of 63 mph, and its Tesla battery cells give it a flight time of 20 minutes. However, because it's classified as an ultralight aircraft, it requires no license to operate. Narrator: This flying...
Elon Musk's Brother Kimbal Exercises Option To Buy 25K Tesla Shares
Editor's note: This article has been updated to reflect the correct number of Tesla shares beneficially owned by Kimbal Musk and the value of that holding. We apologize for the error. Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s brother Kimbal Musk on Wednesday bought 25,000 shares in the electric-vehicle firm.
The 1 Major Difference Between 4-Wheel-Drive and All-Wheel-Drive
If you’re shopping for a new SUV you may be overwhelmed by all of the things you have to consider. There are seemingly endless features that are both standard and optional, and determining which ones you need can be a daunting task. Yet some are really important, and whether you buy 4-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive in your new SUV or truck may matter to you. Here’s the difference between 4WD and AWD and which one is right for you.
